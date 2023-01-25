3D Bioprinting Market Size Worth US$ 6.08 billion by 2030, With Massive CAGR of 15.6%

20 Maxwell Road, Singapore, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global 3D bioprinting market is expected to clock US$ 6.08 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Additive manufacturing (AM) in biotechnology uses bio-inks in conjunction with living cells (cell aggregates or tissue spheroids) to spatially generate 3D functional structures without the need for pre-fabricated scaffolds. The main goal of bioprinting is to create a completely integrated and properly restored biological environment, which may be accomplished by scaffold printing and subsequent cell seeding or direct cell printing. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “3D bioprinting Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The expanding demand for organ transplantation and treatment, as well as enormous unmet needs in the healthcare industry, are driving the expansion of this market. The growing relevance of 3D bioprinting in healthcare institutions, particularly in drug testing and tissue engineering, contributes to market growth. 3D bioprinting is widely used for the development of regenerative technologies and personalized drugs as it creates highly specialized tissue models to improve upon conventional tissue engineering methods. The model can mimic original tissue and can be manufactured in a high-throughput manner through creation in microarrays. This 3D tissue models can aid in assessing the efficacy of prospective medications, thereby increasing its adoption and in turn contributing to market growth. Furthermore, rapidly expanding research efforts in 3D tissue modeling, as well as advancements in technologies and/or materials, promote the overall market development. Increasing commercial and public investment/funding for R&D activities also accelerates the market growth.

The global 3D bioprinting market has been analyzed from five perspectives: components, materials, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Components Segmentation’

Based on components, the global 3D bioprinting market has been bifurcated into:

  • 3D bioprinters

  • Bio-Inks

The bio-ink segment is estimated to show significant growth during the forecast period. The bio-ink segment is further sub-classified into hybrid, natural, and synthetic. The natural bio-ink dominates the segment. The natural bio-inks have distinct characteristics such as biocompatibility. As they are non-toxic, they are ideally suited for a variety of tissue engineering applications. Additionally, the synthetic bio-ink sub-segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These polymers have evolved to conform to tissue-specific breakdown and exhibit mechanical properties similar to the target tissues and organs.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global 3D bioprinting market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to show lucrative growth during the projected period. The growth in Asia Pacific market can be attributed to a large potential customer base that may drive the demand for 3D bioprinting, the vast scope for 3D printing in medical services, increased R&D for 3D printing, and growing public and/or private initiatives. Furthermore, the growing economy due to escalating healthcare spending also contributes to the growth of this market. Countries such as India and China have promising potential owing to the increase in cosmetic surgeries and rapidly increasing public support for research initiatives. Additionally, Japan is expected to illustrate noticeable growth during the forecast period, ascribed to growing product launches & approvals; and increasing acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers among different stakeholders. For instance, in April 2022, Osaka University, Shimadzu, and SIGMAXYZ collaborated on 3D bioprinting technology. This collaboration was intended to resolve environmental and food issues, the improvement of people's health, medication discovery, and the development of medicine.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global 3D bioprinting market are:

  • EnvisionTEC Inc.

  • Organovo Holdings Inc.

  • RegenHU

  • Bico Group AB

  • Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd.

  • Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

  • Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC

  • Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

  • Vivax Bio LLC

  • Regemat 3D S.L.

  • Inventia Life Science PTY LTD.

