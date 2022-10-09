3D Bioprinting Market Size to Touch Valuation of $1.5 Billion by 2028 | Inkjet Technology Generates More than 38% Revenue of Bioprinting Market

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D bioprinting market was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 3.7 Billion by 2028 during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/3d-bioprinting-market-1235/request-sample

As the demand for bioprinting continues to increase, so too does the need for 3D bioprinting. 3D bioprinting market uses small droplets of cell-containing material to create 3D objects in vitro It is useful for creating organs, tissues, and other structures from stem cells or other cells. It is also useful for creating customized implants and drugs.

The growing demand for 3D bioprinting has led to the development of new technologies and processes that make it easier and faster to create 3D objects. As the technology opens up new opportunities for the development of novel medical treatments, 3D bioprinting market growth is being driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, as well as the increasing need for customized structures and therapies. With each passing year, the technology is also becoming more affordable and accessible, making it an attractive option for clinical applications. This growth in demand will likely continue to accelerate in the future, as further advances in technology are made.

Top Players in Global 3D Bioprinting Market

  • Envisiontec, Inc.

  • Organovo Holdings, Inc.

  • Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

  • Poietis

  • Vivax Bio

  • LLC

  • Allevi

  • Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

  • 3D Bioprinting Solutions

  • Cellink Global

  • Regemat 3D S.L.

Bioprinting is booming as a technology for creating tissue and organ replacement parts. The following are three factors driving demand for this innovative technology:

1. Growing aging population: The world’s population is growing older, which means there will be an increasing need for tissue and organ replacements. Bioprinting can help to fill this need by creating replacement tissues and organs from patient-specific cells. Over 1 billion people are above 60 years old and the number is projected to expand to 1.4 billion by 2050.

2. Declining supplies of natural organs and tissues: The availability of natural organs and tissues for transplantation is dwindling in worldwide 3D bioprinting market due to the increasing incidence of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, heart failure, and cancer. By using bioprinting, hospitals can create replacement tissues or organs specifically tailored to the needs of individual patients.

3. Progress in regenerative medicine: Regenerative medicine utilizes techniques such as cell therapy and 3D printing to restore function to damaged or diseased tissue. By printing tissue components in a controlled environment, regenerative medicine providers are able to engineers complex tissue constructs that would otherwise be extremely difficult or impossible to achieve.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/3d-bioprinting-market-1235/0

Key Findings:

  • The clinical sub-segment in applications segment is further categorized into skin printing, blood vessel printing, bone & cartilage printing, and others. In all these, skin printing is projected to grow during the forecast period. The growth is due to the technological advancements & new product launches coupled with an increasing number of aesthetic and reconstruction surgeries worldwide.

  • The living cells segment is expected to cover the largest market mainly due to heavy R&D in fields of regenerative medicine coupled with rising investments for supporting the research.

  • The factors driving the market growth is several advancements in tissue engineering that are being aimed at regeneration of damaged tissues as well as organs with the assistance of 3D bioprinting.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.5 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 3.7 Billion

CAGR

20.2% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

 

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

  • Envisiontec Inc.

  • Organovo Holdings Inc.

  • Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

  • Poietis

  • Vivax Bio

  • LLC

  • Allevi

  • Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

  • 3D Bioprinting Solutions

  • Cellink Global

  • Regemat 3D S.L.

Increasing Adoption of 3D Bioprinting for Engineering Organs

3D bioprinting market is becoming an increasingly important as it enables the rapid, low-cost fabrication of complex components and structures from a variety of biocompatible materials. Vantage Market Research estimates that global spending on 3D printing services will top $2.3 billion by 2025, with growth rates well above the average for all software categories over the same period.

3D bioprinting market currently has niche applications in large-scale industrial production, but its potential to create low-cost human tissues and organs has drawn considerable interest. This is due in part to the high degree of customization that is possible with 3D bioprinting, which can enable precise control over tissue properties, including shape, size, and composition.

Every year, more than 10,000 Americans are put on waiting list for organ transplantation and over 6,000 of them die due to shortage or inability to get the suitable donor. This represents a huge opportunity for the players active in the global 3D bioprinting market to incentivize this revenue opportunity by engineering organ at scale to meet the demand and supply gap.

In fact, bioprinting is an emerging technology that enables the printing of nearly any type of biological tissue and organ. This technology has already been used to create structures such as heart valves, skin patches, and bone implants. However, there are still many applications for bioprinting that have yet to be explored.

3D printing is revolutionizing the way products are designed, and it is now being used to create organs at scale. By printing organs in a customized manner, we can improve the accuracy, predictability, and efficiency of organ printing.

There are many different types of organs that could benefit from bioprinting. Examples of organs that could be printed using this technology include lungs, liver, kidneys, and hearts. With bioprinting, surgeons could potentially print new organs onsite if they become damaged or diseased.

The applications for 3D bioprinting market are endless, and we are just starting to scratch the surface of what this technology can do. We believe that bioprinting will play a major role in engineering organ at scale in the future.

Download Full Report (176 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-bioprinting-market-1235

As per Vantage Market Research, end-users and scientist have started paying attention to making use of 3D bioprinting on large scale thanks to numerous benefits of using 3D bioprinting for organ engineering. Some of the most important benefits include:

  • Reduced costs – 3D bioprinting market is gaining momentum because the technology can save money by printing organs instead of acquiring them from donors.

  • Speed – 3D bioprinting can create organs much faster than traditional methods. This speed is important since it allows for faster patient timelines.

  • Durability – 3D bioprinted organs are more durable than traditional organ models. This makes them ideal for patients who are susceptible to infections or injuries.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 176 Pages and in-depth TOC on "3d Bioprinting Market by Technology (Inkjet-based, Magnetic Levitation, Syringe-based, Laser-based), by Application (Medical, Dental, Biosensors, Consumer/Personal Product Testing), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Inkjet Technology Generates More than 38% Revenue of Bioprinting Market

3D bioprinting market is becoming popular due to its versatility and ability to create complex tissue structures. However, one disadvantage of 3D bioprinting is the need for magnetic levitation technology in order to print large objects. Inkjet technology is becoming more popular for 3D bioprinting due to its lower printing costs and the ability to print larger objects. Inject technology uses a syringe filled with liquid bioprinters to create realistic tissue constructs.

Some of the biggest advantages of inkjet technology in the global 3D bioprinting market include its low cost and the ability to print complex tissue constructs. Inkjet printers can also produce large quantities of tissue at once, which makes them ideal for medical applications. Deploying inject printers in hospitals could improve the quality of patient care by allowing for faster production of customized tissue constructs. In addition, inject printers could help to reduce the cost of healthcare by reducing the need for magnetic levitation technology.

As per Vantage Market Research, most of the users in the global 3D bioprinting market prefer inkjet bioprinting technology because the printing can be faster and more accurate than magnetic levitation printing. Second, inkjet printing does not require the use of a cold bed or vacuum chamber – both of which can be time-consuming and expensive to set up. Third, inkjet printing is less likely to produce errors due to materials incompatibility than magnetic levitation printing. Inkjet printing is also better at reproducing delicate features and patterns than magnetic levitation printing.

Overall, inkjet technology is becoming more popular for 3D bioprinting due to its speed, accuracy, and versatility.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

  • Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

  • Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

  • What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

  • What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the 3D bioprinting Market for the base year and forecast period?

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

  • Neurostimulation Devices Market: Neurostimulation Devices Market was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 8.7 Billion by 2028.

  • Mammography Market: Mammography Market was valued USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.2 Billion by 2028. Over the projection timelines, the Global Market is forecasted to grow to exhibit a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.1%.

  • Advanced Wound Care Market: Advanced Wound Care Market was valued at USD 9.1 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 12.8 Billion by 2028.

  • Orthopedic Implants Market: Orthopedic Implants Market was valued USD 42.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 55.4 Billion by 2028. Over the projection period, the Global Market is forecasted to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

  • Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Cannabidiol (CBD) Market is valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 47.22 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Latest Stories

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers expect 'street fight' with last-place Edmonton Elks

    WINNIPEG — Jermarcus Hardrick is going to ensure his helmet is buckled on tight when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. Even though the 13-2 Bombers are favoured to beat the 4-11 Elks, the veteran offensive lineman predicts a battle with an outcome that isn’t a given. “Any time you face a Chris Jones team, you’ve got to get ready for a fight, and I’m talking street fight,” Hardrick said after Friday’s walk-through, referring to Edmonton’s head coach and general manager

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh