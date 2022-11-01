3D Animation Market is Projected to Hit USD 42, 18 Billion at a CAGR of 11.42% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Integration of VR for Visual Effects to Boost 3D Animation Market Growth

New York, US, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “3D Animation Market Research Report: by Component, Technology, End-User and Region - Forecast to 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 42, 18 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 11.42% during the assessment timeframe.

3D Animation Market Key Players 

Eminent market players profiled in the global 3D animation market report include-

  • Autodesk Inc. (US)

  • Image Metrics Inc. (US)

  • Corel Corporation (Canada)

  • Pixologic Inc. (US)

  • Foundry Visionmongers Ltd (UK)

  • Maxon Computer (Germany)

  • Toon Boom Animation Inc. (Canada)

  • Side FX (Canada)

  • NVIDIA Corporation (US)

  • Sony Corporation (Japan)

  • Trimble Inc (US)

  • Adobe Systems Inc. (US).

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2760

3D Animation Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 42, 18 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 11.42% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

The use of big data and the internet of things are on the rise which will provide opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Movies and entertainment sectors are increasingly adopting visual effect technology

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (148 Pages) on 3D Animation Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-animation-market-2760

3D Animation Market Drivers 

Integration of VR for Visual Effects to Boost Market Growth 

Virtual reality (VR) technology is quickly becoming a valuable tool in the field of animation. Significant investments are being made in this technology for use in gaming, advertising, & home entertainment. These effects are created by animators using VR technology. The 3D animation market vendors are experiencing increased demand as a result of increased work on more complex creatures and the creation of more exciting virtual worlds. The integration of VR in visual effects will boost market growth over the forecast period.

3D Animation Market Opportunities 

Rising Adoption of Motion Capturing to offer Robust Opportunities 

The growing popularity of motion capture and 3D video games is driving the global 3D animation market. The ability to display movement is a requirement for 3D animation. It also reveals an object's functions rather than just its spatial moments. The motion capture feature of animation was first used in films and television, but its use was resisted.

Restraints and Challenges 

Low Proficiency Level to act as Market Restraint 

The low proficiency level, constant exposure to corruption and piracy, and price sensitivity may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2760

3D Animation Market Segmentation 

The global 3D animation market has been bifurcated based on end user, technology, and component.

By component, hardware will lead the market over the forecast period.

By technology, 3D modeling will domineer this market over the assessment period.

By end user, media and entertainment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis 

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, few governments around the world imposed time limits for returning home and stricter rules on foreign affairs in order to slow the virus's spread. The closure resulted in a significant increase in demand for high-quality home entertainment, prompting media and entertainment companies to improve the content of their videos. The use of simulation technology enables media companies to provide advanced viewing information to viewers in order for them to purchase, read, and work while engaging in leisure activities. Furthermore, the increased adoption of 3D modeling technologies for various applications such as marketing, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), 3D printing, medical thinking, scientific and production, video games, & animation is expected to drive market growth. Various 3D technological advancements in the market are driving the market, and this is why technological advancements in the television and communication industries are the primary driver for the growth of the global animation market.

Regional Analysis 

North America to Head 3D Animation Market 

North America dominates the 3D animation industry & will continue in doing so throughout the forecast period. One of the key factors influencing the growth of the 3D animation market is the presence of prominent digital industry players such as Nickelodeon, Fox, and Disney. In 2021, the North America region had the highest revenue share of 37.5%. Despite the significant success of 3D animation in the form of anime in Japan, the emergence of animation technology in the region is far more potent than in North America. At the same time, the formation of significant animation studios in the west, as well as the growing development of 3D animated games, promises significant growth for the North America region. Furthermore, the use of 3D animation in the healthcare industry to help medical students and practitioners receive medical training is propelling market growth. North America is the largest market for 3D animation because the region is constantly developing computer animation technology and increasingly employing it in the media and entertainment industries. The region is utilizing 3D animation technology to conceptualize any business organization's product or service that is still in the development stage. The regional market's expansion can be attributed to the widespread adoption of 3D technology in various fields of research and business organizations, particularly in the United States.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2760

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in 3D Animation Market 

In contrast, Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR in the 3D animation market in the coming years. Growth in the media and entertainment industry is one of the key sectors driving the Asia-Pacific regional market for 3D animation. The region experiencing the fastest growth is due to increased investments from Japan, China, & South Korea in what remains a promising technology for the future. Asia-Pacific, particularly the countries that connect China, Korea, India, & Japan, is expected to experience the fastest growth in this market. In this region, the use of 3D animation attracts viewers for a specific product or service while also showcasing the overall standard and vision of business organizations in the region. The growing influence of the media and entertainment sectors is one of the main factors driving the expansion of the APAC region's 3D animation market. China, Singapore, Australia, and India have the greatest potential for the 3D animation sector in Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific 3D animation industry is growing due to factors such as the increasing use of visual effects technology in Bollywood films and 3D mobile games and applications. Due to the establishment of major industries dealing with 3D technology in the region, the market in APAC is expected to develop at a rapid pace in the forecast period. Because of government subsidies, tax breaks, and incentives for market advancement, India, China, Australia, and Japan are the major contributors to regional market growth.

Related Reports:

3D Bioprinting Market Research Report: By Technology, By Material, By Application, By End-user - Forecast till 2030

3D Printing Market Information, By Material, By Technology, By Operational Model, By Application - Forecast 2030

3D Sensor Market Research Report: By Technology, Type, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. He broke through after 13 two-goal games. “That's nice,” Dvorak said. “I've been close a couple times but it's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess.” Cole Caufield added two goals and N

  • Nicholas Bennett sets Para-swimming world record in 200m freestyle S14 event in Toronto

    Para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett, one of Canada's up-and-coming stars, continued his banner season Sunday at the FINA World Cup in Toronto. The 18-year-old from Parksville, B.C., lowered the world record — pending ratification — in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 to one minute 51.40 seconds. Australia's Jack Ireland held the previous short course mark of 1:52.49 since Aug. 24. In June, Bennett clocked 1:54.41 — a Canadian record — in a silver-medal performance at the Para-swimming world champions

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

    EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Soccer North: John Herdman's 'crazy' idea about to become reality for Canadian men's soccer team

    Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built. The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans — headbands