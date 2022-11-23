New 3D airport scanners spell the end of hand luggage liquid rules

Hand luggage check, airports, security - Izusek/iStockphoto

Airport liquid security restrictions could be scrapped by 2024 because high-tech 3D scanners that can detect liquids are poised to be rolled out nationwide.

It is believed that the requirement to fly only with 100ml bottles of fluids, as well as removing laptops, tablets and cameras from hand luggage while going through security, may be dropped thanks to the technology.

Currently at Britain’s airports, security scans consist of simple X-rays which provide a two-dimensional image of what is inside luggage.

However, CT scanners produce a far more detailed 3D image. X-rays are fired from all angles and a computer then generates a complex image which can differentiate between materials with greater resolution than a standard X-ray.

The technology has been used in healthcare for years to give doctors detailed insight into the insides of their patients. A CT scan can identify ligament damage, for example, whereas X-rays cannot.

Ministers are reportedly carrying out a review of the technology, which was first announced in 2019 and trialled initially at Heathrow, and an announcement is due before Christmas, according to The Times.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, security scanners, 3D scanner - Schiphol Airport

Boris Johnson announced the scheme in one of his first major announcements since winning the general election, saying the scanners will streamline travel by “cutting down hassle”.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary at the time, said that the technology will “improve security and make the experience smoother”.

However, the initiative was delayed because of the Covid pandemic and officials are now working to get it back on track.

Since 2006, passengers have been restricted to carrying 100ml bottles of liquid in their hand luggage, and they must fit inside a small clear bag measuring no more than 20cm x 20cm.

The rules were introduced after an al-Qaeda plot in 2006 to smuggle explosives disguised as drinks onto seven planes departing from Heathrow was foiled.

Travellers often fall foul of some of the rules and this leads to delays at security.

Many people in recent years have either become skilled at filling small bottles with shampoo and shower gel or accepted their fate of buying toiletries in stores after passing security. But these days may soon be over.

A spokesman from the Department for Transport told The Telegraph: “Passengers at UK airports must not carry liquid containers larger than 100ml through security, and both liquids and electronics should be taken out of cabin bags at airport security checkpoints.”