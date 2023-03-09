3D & 4D Technology Market Is Expected To Reach USD 931.17 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 20.38% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America had the biggest share of the market in 2021, with 35.6%. During the forecast period, the market is expected to be led by North America.

Farmington, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D & 4D Technology Market size was valued at USD 254.21 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 931.17 Billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.38% from 2023 to 2030. 3D and 4D technologies are getting a lot of attention because they are being used more and more in manufacturing, entertainment, and medicine. They can be used in business, government, or consumer settings, among other places. In the past few years, more and more 3D movies have come out, which has made the technology more popular with the general public. This is one of the things that drives the market, since 3D movies have caught people's attention and made them want to buy more 3D TVs. 4D cinemas are another new thing in the entertainment business, and their popularity is growing quickly. The market is likely to grow because of uses in related fields and more money spent on research and development. But the lack of awareness and acceptance, the high cost of technology, and the lack of options can all be seen as problems.

In the next six years, the global market for 3D&4D technology products and applications is expected to grow. Because 3D movies are so popular right now, the animation and game industries have a big share of the market. Another big part of the market is 3D printing, which is used more and more in industrial settings. This is one of the biggest growth opportunities for this market. Some of the new 3D/4D technologies are 3D printing, architectural 3D rendering, real-time 3D, 4D printing, 4D bim, 4D in healthcare, and augmented reality.

Request Sample Copy of Report "3D & 4D Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (3D Sensors, 3D Integrated Circuits, 3D Transistors, 3D Printer, 3D Gaming), By Application (Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030"

Industry Developments:

  • June 2022 - As the first step in its plans to establish an orbiting satellite factory, the European aerospace corporation Airbus will send a metal-crafting 3D printer to the International Space Station next year. Metals that melt at temperatures of up to 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit can be used with the Metal3D printer. According to a statement from Airbus, it will be the first metal 3D printer on the space station and give astronauts the ability to produce tools and radiation shields.

  • February 2022 - Huawei patented a smartphone that has a 3D camera with three sensors for skin health analysis. The phone can accurately measure faces and evaluate skin health from a portrait photo or a selfie taken with its primary camera.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The entertainment industry is seeing more and more demand for 3D and 4D technologies.

Realistic movies with 3D and 4D moving pictures and interactive effects are very popular in the entertainment business. With the rise of computer-based graphics and changes in 3D animation, 3D has become the standard way to make special effects. In the past few years, 3D animation has become more popular in movies than physical effects and hand-drawn animation. Visual effects (VFX) are also used a lot in movies to make the settings look more real. Movies are also using 4D technology more and more to give people a more immersive, multisensory experience.

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) says that all 2D and 3D movies around the world made $41.8 billion in 2018 and $42.2 billion in 2019. During the same time period, worldwide 3D box office earnings were up 16% and 15%, or $6.8 billion and $6.5 billion, respectively. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market dropped by 1% in 2020. However, once the lockdown is lifted in 2021, the market is expected to grow because regulations will be less strict. Also, more than 73,314 digital 3D screens were counted in the Asia-Pacific region in 2019. The rise in digital 3D screens shows that 3D technology is being used more and more in entertainment.

So, the growing demand for 3D and 4D technologies in the entertainment industry is one of the most important things driving the growth of the market.

Restraints:

High costs for keeping 3D and 4D imaging equipment in good shape

3D and 4D imaging devices, like 3D and 4D sensors and cameras, are sensitive to dust, particles, impurities, and vibrations. Image quality can be greatly affected by small disturbances. Because of this, these devices need extra care. The cost of 3D and 4D imaging depends on the size and complexity of the 3D or 4D image that is scanned, as well as the size and shape of the equipment that is bought.

In the consumer electronics industry, dust and shock are kept out of 3D and 4D image sensors by putting them in strong, small packages. Manufacturers have to pay money to package their equipment, which raises the total price. On the other hand, high-end 3D and 4D image sensors, like those used in medical imaging, don't last forever. Costs for repairs or replacements that need to be done often can turn off potential buyers.

The impact of this limitation, along with frequent advancements and upgrades, may lead to a decline in the adoption of 3D and 4D hardware.

Regional Outlook:

North America had the biggest share of the market in 2021, with 35.6%. During the forecast period, the market is expected to be led by North America. This is because 3D technology is being used quickly in many fields, like healthcare, education, and the auto industry. Aside from this, 3D gaming is becoming more and more popular, which should help the market in this area. Several important industries have noticed this and are putting more resources into making 3D and 4D solutions to meet the needs of end users. In the same way, 3D gaming has become more popular in the US as 3D technology has improved and become easier to use.

During the time frame of the forecast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.3%. Most developing countries like India, China, and others have a lot of potential for 3D imaging solutions because 3D technology is becoming more and more important in the industrial sector. The market in this area is likely to grow as more buildings are built and more places to live open up.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 20.38% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 931.17 Billion

By Type

3D Sensors, 3D Integrated Circuits, 3D Transistors, 3D Printer, 3D Gaming, Others

By Application

Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Other

By Companies 

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Hexagon AB, Autodesk, Inc., Sony Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, FARO Technologies, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Hexagon AB, Autodesk, Inc., Sony Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, FARO Technologies, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, and others.

By Type

  • 3D Sensors

  • 3D Integrated Circuits

  • 3D Transistors

  • 3D Printer

  • 3D Gaming

  • Other Products

  • Others

By Application

  • Entertainment

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Construction

  • Industrial Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Military & Defense

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

  • Artificial Intelligence Market - The global AI market size was valued at around USD 136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand USD 1,811.75 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030.

  • 3D Printing Market - The global 3D printing market size was valued at USD 16.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach by 34.8 billion by 2030, with growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

  • Digital Transformation Market - The global digital transformation market size was valued at USD 731.13 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness USD 4,617.78 by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

