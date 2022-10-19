3BL Forum 2022's Morning Sessions Span Topics Important to All Business Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands® -Now What? has recently released the full event agenda. Here is a closer look at the morning sessions - along with session speakers - taking place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on October 25 at Pier Sixty, New York.

How Do We Shift the Mindset of Boards and Shareholders?

Speakers include:

Mindy S. Lubber, President and CEO, Ceres

Bruce Simpson, Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Company

Tensie Whelan, Professor and Director, NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business

Facilitator: Chris Hagler, Partner, Independence Point Advisors

Brands Taking Stands® Session Presented by Guardian News & Media: Bold Leadership When a Brand Takes a Stand

Speakers include:

Peter Land, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, Dick's Sporting Goods

Interviewer: Rachel L. White, EVP, Philanthropic & Strategic Partnerships, Guardian News & Media

Can Purpose Do More Than It's Supposed to Do?

Speakers include:

Jonah Smith, Global Head of ESG, The Kraft Heinz Company and President, Kraft Heinz Foundation

Leigh Horner, Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Hershey's

Alison DaSilva, Managing Director, Purpose and Impact, Zeno Group

Facilitator: Joel R. Johnson, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation

Is Purpose the First to be Cast Aside in Economic Choppy Waters?

Speakers include:

Usher Lieberman, Vice President, Communications, Oportun

Elinore Robey, Director of Community Relations, Oportun

Interviewer: Rik Haslam, Executive Creative Partner, Brandpie

A Cultural Anthropologist Offers An Unlikely Approach to Consumers and Food

Speakers include:

Tanya Rodriguez, Senior Cultural Anthropologist, Hormel Foods

Interviewer: Ethan Watters, Head of Story, Attention Span Media

The Urgency of Action as Businesses Must Shift to Meet ESG Imperatives

Speakers include:

Deb Kaplan, Global Head of Sustainability and Customer Success, SAP

Erik Distler, Vice President, Sustainability, AEG

Robert O'Mahony, Head of Sustainability - Global Operations, Logitech

Facilitator: Colin Tetreault, Senior Manager, Ernst & Young

Story continues

Bridging the Silos: How Sustainability is Built into Product Innovation

Speakers include:

Martin Hettich, Senior Vice President, Procter & Gamble, NA Fabric Care

Todd Cline, Senior Director, Head of Sustainability, Procter & Gamble, NA Fabric Care

Interviewer: Paul Solman, Business and Economics Correspondent, PBS NewsHour

See the full agenda here.

Seating is limited. Reserve yours today.

Register here with code 35FORUM2022 for 35% off.

Sponsors and Partners

Our valued sponsors make this event possible - Hormel Foods, SAP, P&G Fabric Care, Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), AEG, Oportun, Whirlpool, Land Betterment, Zeno Group, Idealist, Ørsted, Submittable, and GCI Health.

Partners of the 3BL Forum include WSJ Sustainable Business Forum, Paramount Global, Guardian News & Media, Ceres, CECP, ACCP, Blackbaud, Governance & Accountability Institute, Goodvertising, 3BL Media, and TriplePundit.

3BL Forum, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL Forum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL Forum

Website: http://www.3blforum.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL Forum





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720998/3BL-Forum-2022s-Morning-Sessions-Span-Topics-Important-to-All-Business-Leaders



