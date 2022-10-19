3BL Forum 2022's Morning Sessions Span Topics Important to All Business Leaders
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands® -Now What? has recently released the full event agenda. Here is a closer look at the morning sessions - along with session speakers - taking place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on October 25 at Pier Sixty, New York.
How Do We Shift the Mindset of Boards and Shareholders?
Speakers include:
Mindy S. Lubber, President and CEO, Ceres
Bruce Simpson, Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Company
Tensie Whelan, Professor and Director, NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business
Facilitator: Chris Hagler, Partner, Independence Point Advisors
Brands Taking Stands® Session Presented by Guardian News & Media: Bold Leadership When a Brand Takes a Stand
Speakers include:
Peter Land, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, Dick's Sporting Goods
Interviewer: Rachel L. White, EVP, Philanthropic & Strategic Partnerships, Guardian News & Media
Can Purpose Do More Than It's Supposed to Do?
Speakers include:
Jonah Smith, Global Head of ESG, The Kraft Heinz Company and President, Kraft Heinz Foundation
Leigh Horner, Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Hershey's
Alison DaSilva, Managing Director, Purpose and Impact, Zeno Group
Facilitator: Joel R. Johnson, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation
Is Purpose the First to be Cast Aside in Economic Choppy Waters?
Speakers include:
Usher Lieberman, Vice President, Communications, Oportun
Elinore Robey, Director of Community Relations, Oportun
Interviewer: Rik Haslam, Executive Creative Partner, Brandpie
A Cultural Anthropologist Offers An Unlikely Approach to Consumers and Food
Speakers include:
Tanya Rodriguez, Senior Cultural Anthropologist, Hormel Foods
Interviewer: Ethan Watters, Head of Story, Attention Span Media
The Urgency of Action as Businesses Must Shift to Meet ESG Imperatives
Speakers include:
Deb Kaplan, Global Head of Sustainability and Customer Success, SAP
Erik Distler, Vice President, Sustainability, AEG
Robert O'Mahony, Head of Sustainability - Global Operations, Logitech
Facilitator: Colin Tetreault, Senior Manager, Ernst & Young
Bridging the Silos: How Sustainability is Built into Product Innovation
Speakers include:
Martin Hettich, Senior Vice President, Procter & Gamble, NA Fabric Care
Todd Cline, Senior Director, Head of Sustainability, Procter & Gamble, NA Fabric Care
Interviewer: Paul Solman, Business and Economics Correspondent, PBS NewsHour
