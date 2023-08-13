3A SRV football preview: Ranking the contenders trying to dethrone a 5-time league champ

Homedale has ruled the 3A Snake River Valley with an iron first recently, racking up five straight league titles and 27 consecutive wins against conference opponents.

So it’s no surprise the defending state runner-up came out on top of the preseason coaches poll. But empires always seem invincible, until, suddenly, they aren’t.

Homedale proved that five years ago when it took control of the SRV from Fruitland. Can anyone turn the tables this year? We analyzed the Trojans, and all of their challengers, below.

Homedale’s Dillon Fine hauls in a juggling catch in last year’s 3A state semifinals. He will become the starting quarterback for the Trojans this fall as they try to make it six league titles in a row. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

1. HOMEDALE

Last season: 10-2, 5-0 3A SRV

Playoffs: Lost to Sugar-Salem 20-15 in finals

Coach: Matt Holtry, 15th season

Career record: 102-40

Base offense (coordinator): Spread (Darren Uranga)

Base defense (coordinator): 4-2-5 (Tony Uranga)

Key players: Dillon Fine, sr., QB; Brodie White, sr., OL/DL; Oklin Carson, sr., TE/DE; Luke Henry, jr., WR/DB

The Trojans maintain their hold atop the rankings. But Homedale isn’t just resting on tradition. It brings back plenty of talent looking to extend its dominance.

Eight starters return on offense, including four of five offensive linemen. White leads the group as a first-team all-state pitcher who also made the second team as a defensive linemen. The big men upfront provide the Trojans a luxury as they replace their quarterback, top running back and top receiver.

But expect Fine, a 2021 state champ, to step into the shoes of a three-year starting quarterback quickly. And a backfield stable of Andrew Marston, Kade Hall and Alex Sotello should find plenty of running room behind that experienced offensive line.

The Trojans’ defense will rely on their linemen as well, with four of five returning starters playing with a hand in the dirt. Homedale must replace three of its four linebackers. But Henry (four interceptions) provides a reliable security blanket in the secondary as that group learns on the fly.

Weiser’s Brock Spencer tracks down former Homedale running back Rylan Binford during last year’s state semifinals. Spencer returns as a key weapon for the Wolverines on both sides of the ball. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

2. WEISER

Last season: 10-2, 4-1 3A SRV

Playoffs: Lost to Homedale 35-7 in semifinals

Coach: Tom Harrison, sixth season

Career record: 290-86

Base offense (coordinator): T-formation (Harrison)

Base defense (coordinator): 4-3 (Jason Bruce)

Key players: Brock Spencer, sr., RB/WR/DB; Kaleb Grove, sr., RB/LB; Brayden Phillips, sr., OL/DL; Jack Shirts, sr., WR/DB

The 2021 state champs lost only two games last fall — both at the hands of league rival Homedale. Now the Wolverines return a loaded lineup seeking to dethrone the Trojans.

Weiser brings back its top tackler, rusher and receiver looking for revenge. Grove fills two of those roles as the top running back (523 yards, six TDs) and tackler (5.3 per game), and he brings a physical edge to the Wolverines on both sides of the ball. But he’ll have plenty of help in a loaded backfield that will ensure Spencer, an explosive weapon who was a first-team All-Idaho pick two years ago, also gets lots of touches.

The Wolverines don’t have a ton of size up front on either side of the ball. But Harrison said Weiser has more experience in its schemes and confidence all around the field, traits that could finally create a leadership change in the SRV.

Fruitland tight end Quinn Hood holds onto a touchdown pass last year against Homedale. He’s one of four returning offensive starters for the Grizzlies. Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

3. FRUITLAND

Last season: 5-6, 3-2 3A SRV

Playoffs: Lost to Sugar-Salem 48-21 in quarterfinals

Coach: Jordan Gross, second season

Career record: 5-6

Base offense (coordinator): 11 personnel (Mark Vidlak)

Base defense (coordinator): 4-4 (Chris Roeper)

Key players: Coye Coffman, jr., WR/DB; Joel Zamora, sr., OL/DL; Quinn Hood, jr., TE/LB; Titus Vidlak, fr., QB

The former powerhouse bounced back last fall under Gross, returning to the playoffs after its 17-year streak ended in 2021. The Grizzlies may have only eight returning starters (four offense, four defense), but the former NFL All-Pro offensive linemen said Fruitland starts fall camp leaps and bounds ahead of where it was last year.

That includes a second year in a new offense. Gone are the days of Fruitland’s vaunted Wing-T, but still expect a run-first offense that attacks teams from all angles. Josh Proctor serves as the primary ball carrier while Coffman poses a threat from multiple positions.

Titus Vidlak takes over the keys to the offense as a freshman. The brother of Montana quarterback Sam Vidlak — who also was at Boise State for a while — brings loads of talent, pedigree and upside to the position. But he won’t have to carry the Grizzlies’ alone with two of Fruitland’s top three receivers returning.

4. MCCALL-DONNELLY

Last season: 4-4, 2-3 3A SRV

Playoffs: Lost to Buhl 12-6 in first round

Coach: BJ Sorensen, first season

Career record: 0-0

Base offense (coordinator): Spread (Sorensen)

Base defense (coordinator): 4-4 (Derek Mertz)

Key players: Cole Burtenshaw, sr., WR/DB; Glenn Richardson, sr., OL/DL; TJ Leonard, sr., RB/LB

Former coach Lee Leslie retired in February after leading the Vandals to the playoffs seven times in eight years. But McCall-Donnelly kept some continuity on staff by elevating Sorensen, a former assistant with previous stops at Kuna and Skyview.

The Sorensen era starts with one gift, the return of Burtenshaw, a two-time, second-team All-Idaho selection. He’s earned those honors as a defensive back. But he’s also one of the state’s most dangerous weapons with the ball in his hands. The Vandals plan to cook up plenty of ways to get the multipurpose threat into open space with the ball.

Burtenshaw is not alone, though. McCall-Donnelly brings back 13 starters (five offense, eight defense). The offensive line needs an overhaul after graduation losses, but a corps of linebackers full of three-year varsity players ought to make the Vandals stout and give their offense plenty of opportunities with the ball.

5. PAYETTE

Last season: 4-5, 1-4 3A SRV

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Coach: Kurt Taylor, first season

Career record: 19-32

Base offense (coordinator): Spread (Tracy Bratcher)

Base defense (coordinator): 3-3-5 (Kurt Taylor)

Key players: Avin Kaufman, sr., QB/FS; Tyler Feeley, sr., WR; Josh Rodriguez, jr., WR

The long-struggling program battled its way back to respectability under former coach Kip Crofts. Now the Pirates look to take the next step under a new coach with his own reputation for rebuilding programs.

Taylor snapped a 23-game losing streak at Oregon’s Madras High, and he made the playoffs three times in a six-year span there. He inherits a young squad after the graduation of 14 seniors and every first- and second-team all-conference selection. Expect some growing pains as the Pirates learn a new system. But Taylor noted that turnout continues to rise.

One bright spot comes on offense, where Kaufman takes over at quarterback after leading the team in catches (30) and all-purpose yards (671) a year ago. The athletic senior will have plenty of weapons to throw to in Rodriguez, a speedster, and Feeley, whom Taylor described as a “Leatherman” Payette will use all over the field on offense and defense.

6. PARMA

Last season: 1-6, 0-5 3A SRV

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Coach: Jarome Bell, first season

Career record: 8-2

Base offense (coordinator): Pro (Bell)

Base defense (coordinator): 4-2-5 (Bell)

Key players: Trenton Pierce, sr., RB; Jess Echevarria, sr., OG; Ian Alvarez, so., K/P; Liam Sutherland, so., DL

The Panthers snapped a 21-game losing streak last fall, but they hit the reset button after graduation losses and transfers left just one returning starter, sophomore corner Cutler King.

The offseason changes include a new coach, Bell, who brings 26 years of experience from several high school powerhouses in Virginia. He noted that Parma’s athletic and dedicated group of offensive and defensive linemen has impressed him thus far.

Any turnaround starts up, and that group should pave the way for Pierce, a primary ball carrier who has plenty of speed. But youth and inexperience remain the story throughout much of the lineup.