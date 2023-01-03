39% rise in number of children needing help for serious mental health problems

Jane Kirby, Health Editor, and Ian Jones, PA
·6 min read

There has been a dramatic rise in the number of children needing treatment for serious mental health problems including eating disorders, figures show.

NHS data analysed by the PA news agency shows a 39% rise in a year in referrals for NHS mental health treatment for under-18s, to more than a million (1,169,515) in 2021/22.

This compares with the previous year 2020/21 – pandemic year – when the figure was 839,570. In 2019/20 there were 850,741 referrals.

The England-wide data includes children who are suicidal, self-harming, suffering serious depression or anxiety, and those with eating disorders.

Meanwhile, NHS Digital data analysed by PA shows hospital admissions for eating disorders are rising among children and young people.

Among under-18s, there were 7,719 admissions in 2021/22, up from 6,079 the previous year and 4,232 in 2019/20 – an 82% rise across two years.

From April to October 2022 – the most recent data available – there were 3,456 admissions, up 38% from 2,508 for the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

There were 3,011 admissions from April to October 2020, and 4,600 for the same period in 2021 when the full effects of the pandemic were felt.

For people of all ages, including adults, the data suggests 2022/23 could see the highest number of hospital admissions for eating disorders..

From April to October 2022, there were 15,083 admissions, compared with 28,436 for the whole of the previous year (2021/22).

A year earlier there were 23,351 admissions, and in 2019/20 there were 20,650, marking a 38% rise between 2019/20 and 2021/22.

Dr Elaine Lockhart, chairwoman of the child and adolescent psychiatry faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, told PA the rise in referrals for children and young people reflects a “whole range” of illnesses.

She said “specialist services are needing to respond to the most urgent and the most unwell”, including youngsters who have psychosis, suicidal thoughts and severe anxiety disorder.

Dr Lockhart said targets for seeing children urgently with eating disorders were sliding “completely” and more staff were needed.

“I think what’s frustrating for us is if we could see them more quickly and intervene, then the difficulties might not become as severe as they do because they’ve had to wait,” she added.

Dr Lockhart said children and young people’s mental health had been getting worse before the pandemic, with increasing social inequality, austerity and online harm playing a role.

“When the lockdowns and pandemic struck, that really had such a negative effect on a lot of children,” she added.

“Those who had been doing well became vulnerable and those were vulnerable became unwell.

“And part of that was about children themselves feeling very untethered from the day-to-day life that supports them… but also seeing their own parents struggle, and then that collective heightened sense of anxiety and loss of control we all had really affected children.”

Dr Agnes Ayton, chairwmoman of the eating disorders faculty at the college, said patients seen “on the front line… are usually quite severely ill” and services are struggling to meet demand.

She said a number of factors can affect a child’s chance of developing an eating disorder, such as genetics, social media, anxiety (including from the pandemic) and weight-loss advertising.

She told PA: “The numbers, the trends, are going going up. There definitely has been an impact of the pandemic but the trends have been going up since way before then.

“There is no indication that the figures will go down without a strategy that includes prevention, improved treatment, better access to effective inpatient treatment and better research facilities.”

Dr Ayton said the figures on hospital admissions for children and young people were “utterly heart-breaking”, adding: “Without early support eating disorders become much worse and harder to treat, with possible life-altering consequences.

“If the Government and NHS leaders are serious about dealing with this ongoing eating disorders crisis, they must ensure specialist services are supported with the same level of focus given to elective care.”

Tom Madders, director of communications and campaigns at YoungMinds, said the figures were “deeply concerning”, adding: “We know from speaking to young people and our own research that the last year has been one of the most difficult for this age group, emerging from the pandemic to more limited prospects for their futures, coupled with an increase in academic pressure to catch up on lost learning, and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Sadly, the numbers come as no surprise following a string of similar statistics in recent months underlining the emergency in young people’s mental health.

“The current state of play cannot continue. The Government must get a grip of the situation.”

The data shows that anorexia is the most common eating disorder leading to hospital admission among all ages, with 10,808 admissions in 2021/22.

Bulimia is the next most common, with 5,563, while other eating disorders accounted for 12,893 admissions.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at eating disorders charity Beat, described the figures as “extremely concerning”.

He added: “Hospital treatment is usually reserved for those who are most unwell, and so a rise in hospital admissions indicates that young people are not getting local treatment quickly enough, and that their eating disorder may have become more entrenched.

“The Government and NHS must create a plan to fill workforce gaps, which where appropriate should include allocating trained and supervised non-clinical staff.

“More eating disorder training for healthcare and education professionals would also help to spot the signs of eating disorders quickly and help ensure that young people are signposted to support at the earliest opportunity.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “These alarming figures are sadly reflected in the conversations we are having through Childline. The service delivers tens of thousands of counselling sessions every year to children and young people who are self-harming, suffering depression or anxiety, experiencing suicidal thoughts and have eating disorders.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Improving eating disorders services is a key priority and we’re investing £53 million per year in children and young people’s community eating disorder services to increase capacity in 70 community teams across the country.

“We are already investing £2.3 billion a year into mental health services, meaning an additional 345,000 children and young people will be able to access support by 2024 – and we’re aiming to grow the mental health workforce by 27,000 more staff by this time too.”

Latest Stories

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the “home” team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season. Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin