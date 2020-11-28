39 magical gifts every Disney lover will adore this holiday season

These are some of the best gifts you'll find for Disney lovers.

Disney is a company that lies close to the hearts of many. From its enchanting stories and lovable characters to its magical parks, the House of Mouse has a way of making you feel like a kid again in the best way possible. If only you could somehow capture that same magic in the form of a gift to show your favorite Disney lover how much you care! But wait—now you can.

After countless hours of scouring the web to find the best gifts for Disney lovers on the market, we're confident we've compiled an all-encompassing list that's sure to spark joy in the heart of anyone who feels a special connection with Mickey and friends. Keep reading to shop our top picks.

1. For the trendsetter: This best-selling Child plushie

Gifts for Disney lovers: Mattel The Child plush toy

A No. 1 best-seller on Amazon, this Mattel Star Wars "The Child" plush doll will not only make your giftee melt, it's poised to be one of the hottest toys of the season. Standing at 11 inches tall, this adorable, soft figure comes with a base so your recipient can easily carry him—just like his guardian from the show. It also has a 5-star rating from 91% of its nearly 11,000 reviewers.

Get the Mattel Star Wars The Child Plush Toy at Target for $19.89

2. For the breakfast fanatic: This too-cute Olaf waffle maker

Gifts for Disney lovers: Olaf waffle maker

The cold won’t bother your favorite Disnerd, anyway—at least not with this adorable Olaf waffle maker on hand. This little beauty, which features glowing reviews from more than 560 Amazon shoppers, churns out perfectly delightful five-piece Olaf-shaped waffles that will make breakfast nothing short of enchanting. It’s got nonstick plates for easy cleanup and a snowflake power light to indicate when it’s heated up and ready to cook. What’s more, at just 3.5-pounds, storage is sure to be a breeze.

Get the Disney Olaf Waffle Maker at Amazon for $21.95

3. For the fashionista: This chic crossbody

Gifts for Disney lovers: Coach x Disney leather Dinky bag

Coach made the hearts of fashion lovers the world over skip a beat back in 2016 when it introduced its inaugural Disney x Coach collection. Thankfully, it wasn't a one-hit wonder: You can still grab these chic styles, including this leather Dinky bag, for your favorite Disney mega fan. Featuring an adorable vintage Mickey graphic etched into its glove-tanned leather, this bag has plenty of practical features that will make it highly functional, from its interior coin purse to its detachable strap. Its high ratings from Coach shoppers give us every confidence that it will be a hit.

Get the Disney x Coach Leather Dinky Bag at Coach for $237

4. For the wordsmith: This exquisite fairytale journal

Gifts for Disney lovers: 'Sleeping Beauty' storybook replica journal

This replica storybook journal from the Walt Disney Archives collection will transport your giftee into the fairytale world of Sleeping Beauty. Embossed with a golden filigree and encrusted with multicolor gems, this work of art features roughly 250 bound, lined pages and a golden tassel bookmark. There are also colored illustrations from the 1959 animated film sprinkled throughout. Wrote one pleased purchaser, “They’re movie-accurate and they look great on display.”

Get the Disney Sleeping Beauty Storybook Replica Journal at Disney Store for $29.99

5. For the couch dweller: This superb subscription service

If your giftee can’t binge-watch their favorite shows and movies fast enough, there’s only one present for them: Disney+. The company’s streaming service, which launched back in November 2019, is not only chock-full of all the on-demand Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel films you can handle, it boasts thousands of TV shows, including originals like the much-lauded The Mandalorian. While it’s not all-encompassing, it’s the most likely place to find Disney titles, meaning it’s sure to please even the most hardcore of Disney enthusiasts.

Get Disney+ for $6.99 per month

6. For the daydreamer: This custom glass slipper

Gifts for Disney lovers: Arribas Cinderella glass slipper

For the dreamers among us, you can’t go wrong with this stunning keepsake from Arribas—a glass-blowing company that once captivated the likes of Walt Disney himself. Crafted entirely from lead crystal, this one-of-a-kind piece, which measures 4.25 inches by 8 inches, is customizable with up to 20 characters on each side. In other words? They'll never be any mistaking who this glass slipper belongs to!

Get the Personalized Cinderella Glass Slipper at Disney Store for $145

7. For the tea drinker: This Alice in Wonderland-inspired collection

Gifts for Disney lovers: 'Alice in Wonderland' tea set

With this whimsical pink porcelain set on hand, your giftee will never want to be late to tea time again. Featuring kiln-fired decals of the classic John Tenniel artwork that's featured in Lewis Carroll’s 1865 masterpiece, from the caterpillar and the Mad Hatter to Alice herself, this delicate collection is a must-have for any Alice in Wonderland aficionado. Choose from a seven- or 11-piece collection, both of which include a tea pot, two or four cups with saucers, a creamer holder, and yes, a sugar bowl fit for a dormouse.

Get the Alice in Wonderland-Inspired Tea Set at Etsy from $173

8. For the business person: This suit staple

This tie marries business with pleasure.

Who said you can’t mix business with pleasure? This subtle-yet-adorable Mickey and Friends tie, which features a muted gray hue and officially licensed pattern featuring Mickey, Donald and Pluto, will allow your gift recipient the freedom to do just that. Crafted from 100 percent silk, it’s also great quality—no wonder it's got a perfect 5-star rating! Note that it may not ship before Wednesday, December 16.

Get the Cufflinks Inc. Mickey and Friends Tie at Amazon for $57

9. For the master chef: This Disney x Le Creuset collab

Gifts for Disney lovers: Le Creuset 5-piece cookware set

Two of the world’s most well-known brands, Disney and French cookware powerhouse Le Creuset, joined forces to create this five-piece Mickey Mouse set. Comprised of a 4.5-quart enameled cast-iron round Dutch oven, a lid with a Mickey appliqué at the knob, two Mickey-shaped ramekins and a silicone trivet featuring—you guessed it—Mickey again, it’s sure to bring joy to any kitchen. As for performance, the brand’s 5-quart round Dutch oven made its way onto our list of the best Dutch ovens on the market, making a perfect meal in testing, every time, and we’d expect this collaborative version to do the same.

Get the Le Creuset Disney 5-Piece Mickey Mouse Set at Amazon for $490.38

10. For the coffee fiend: This magical color-changing mug

Gifts for Disney lovers: Thomas Kinkade color-changing Cinderella mug

Disney is all about making magic happen before your eyes, and this heat-changing coffee mug will do just that for your gift recipient. When cold, this seemingly ordinary black mug will appear just like any other on the shelf. When warmed with hot coffee, however, one side will be transformed into a detailed, enrapturing scene of Cinderella waltzing with Prince Charming as reimagined by artist Thomas Kinkade. The other, meanwhile, will see the fairy godmother spring to life before the palace and Cinderella’s waiting carriage before you can say, “Bippidi, boppodi, oooo!”

Get the Thomas Kincade Disney Cinderella Heat-Reveal Coffee Mug at Wayfair for $14.99

11. For the music lover: This new take on some old favorites

Gifts for Disney lovers: 'Disney Gone Classical' by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

As any true Disney fan knows, singing along with the film’s classic tunes is a big part of the fun. Allow them to experience their favorites in a whole new way with this classical take on some of the company’s biggest hits, including Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go,” Pocahontas’ “Colors of the Wind,” The Jungle Book’s “The Bare Necessities,” and, my personal favorite, The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World,” as recorded by one of England’s most prestigious orchestras: the Royal Philharmonic. The group performs 15 of Disney's most beloved songs on this aptly-named Disney Goes Classic vinyl record.

Get the Disney Goes Classic Vinyl by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Barnes and Noble for $26.99

12. For the one who’s full of holiday cheer: This shearling-lined robe

Gifts for Disney lovers: Holiday plaid robe

Those for whom Christmas can't come fast enough will fare well in this holiday-themed robe, which has a merry plaid pattern and a Santa Mickey appliqué at the breast. Front pockets, a removable belt and a plush collar lend themselves to its comfort, and its 100% cotton fabric makes it easy to clean, too. While it can be worn by both men and women, it’s recommended by customers that those with smaller frames size down.

Get the Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Robe at Disney Store for $49.99

13. For the busybody: This buildable Lego Child

Gifts for Disney lovers: Lego 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' The Child building kit

This Lego Star Wars set, which is comprised of more than 1,000 teeny-tiny pieces, will keep idle hands plenty busy for hours on end. Upon completion, your giftee’s newly-formed Mandolorian Child will have a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable smile, so that they can recreate all of his charming expressions. It even comes with a pint-sized gear shift for him to hold! Better yet, buyers say it’s not terribly challenging, making it a great gift for all ages.

Get the Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Kit at Kohl’s for $79.99

14. For the beauty junkie: This magic mirror

Gifts for Disney lovers: 'Beauty and the Beast'-inspired makeup compact

While tracking down a magic mirror, like the one Beauty and Beast's Belle used to see her loved ones when she couldn’t be with them, might sound like a tall order, you can certainly offer up an alluring alternative in the form of this stained-glass-like rose compact from Dolopow. Made of premium stainless steel, it’s built to survive inevitable accidents, and it’s perfectly portable for on-the-go use. With a collective seal of approval from more than 300 Amazon shoppers, this dual-sided compact also features two different magnifications on either side for ultra close-up touch-ups.

Get the Dolopow Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Makeup Mirror at Amazon for $13.99

15: For the foodie: This Disney Parks-inspired cookbook

Gifts for Disney lovers: 'The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook'

As anyone who’s ever visited one of Disney’s famous theme parks knows, the culinary offerings are an experience in and of themselves. From the themed restaurants that will make you feel like you stepped onto the set of your favorite faraway land to the world-famous concessions, magic can be found in every bite. Help the foodie in your life satisfy their cravings for the park’s famous Dole Whip, Mickey pretzels and more with the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook. Filled with 100 recipes as inspired by the House of Mouse, this book by California native Ashley Craft will enable anyone to whip up a little fairytale of their own in the kitchen.

Get the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels by Ashley Craft at Barnes and Noble for $26.99

16. For the mouse-lover next door: This simple pair of Minnie hoops

Gifts for Disney Lovers: Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse stone hoops

If your giftee favors a tailored, traditional personal aesthetic, you can’t go wrong with these simple-yet-pretty gold and rose gold-plated Kate Spade Minnie hoops. These dainty little picks, which are adorned with Minnie ears and a bow, have cubic zirconia embellishments for an added bit of sparkle. At no more than an inch wide, they're just the right size for everyday wear, and, according to their 4.9-star reviewers, they’re also lightweight enough to be plenty comfortable.

Get the Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse Stone Hoops at Kate Spade for $36

17. For the world traveler: This Mickey novelty luggage

Gifts for Disney lovers: American Tourister Disney hardside luggage

While many of our travel plans may be on hold for the foreseeable future, it’s never a bad idea to prepared, and this hard-sided Mickey suspender luggage from American Tourister will have your favorite Mouseketeer ready for just about anything. In addition to turning heads at the airport, train station or even the local campground, this case is reportedly easy to navigate struggle-free thanks to its multi-directional spinner wheels and push-locking retractable handle. Its hard-side exterior will protect belongings, and there’s a 10-year warranty included with purchase. Per several of its more than 2,000 happy Amazon buyers, this near-perfectly rated carry-on has “plenty of storage" and rolls “really smoothly.”

Get the American Tourister Disney Hardside Luggage at Amazon for $107.21

18. For the one with wanderlust: This Up-inspired scrapbook

Gifts for Disney lovers: Adventure book

For a more heartfelt twist on the Disney craze, check out this handmade DIY scrapbook fashioned after the one Ellie kept in the Disney/Pixar tearjerker, Up. A welcome reminder that adventure is out there, it’s filled with 80 pages that have space for more than 160 4-inch by 6-inch photographs. More than 1,000 shoppers are raving about this sweet find on Amazon, remarking on its well-made, thick paper and included stickers, pens, scissors and stencils. Wrote one happy camper, “The quality of this book is incredible and everything about it is beautiful."

Get the Up-Inspired Our Adventure Handmade Scrapbook at Amazon for $13.99

19. For your favorite tween: This “dinglehopper” makeup brush set

Gifts for Disney lovers: 'The Little Mermaid' dingelhopper makeup brush set

Your favorite tween is sure to get a kick out of this collection of some the most coveted gizmos and gadgets in Ariel's treasure trove of wonders: dinglehoppers. Known to those of us in the human world as forks, these sturdy metal pieces pull double duty as a makeup brush set with two eyeshadow brushes and a lip brush. Plenty of husbands report that their wives were delighted to receive these as a gift. Best of all, those who have used the brushes say they work really well. Wrote one buyer, “It’s more than just a display piece. The eye brushes apply eyeshadow beautifully.”

Get the Her Universe Destination Disney The Little Mermaid Dinglehopper Makeup Brush Set at Amazon for $47.95

20. For the comfort enthusiast: This ultra-cozy robe

Gifts for Disney lovers: Barefoot Dreams x Disney Classic Series CozyChic robe

Between its celebrity-approved blankets (trust us—they live up to the hype) and ultra-cozy cardis Barefoot Dreams has practically become synonymous with comfort. The Disney fanatic in your life can experience its plush, microfiber CozyChic fabric in spades with this long, cushy robe that will simultaneously show off their love of Minnie Mouse with a charming graphic on the back. There’s even an adorable “MM” stitched onto the functional patch pockets!

Get the Barefoot Dreams x Disney Classic Series CozyChic Robe at Disney Store for $158.95

21. For the beach lover: This Ariel-inspired perfume

Gifts for Disney lovers: Ariel Disney Princess DefineMe parfum

Help the Disney princess in your life tap into their beachy side with this unique scent from DefineMe Fragrance. This blend of citrusy neroli and bergamot, fragrant jasmine and lilac, tonka bean, driftwood and coconut is mean to “evoke Ariel’s sense of wanderlust.” According to Ulta shoppers, it's also perfection in a bottle, striking the ideal balance between being floral and beachy without being too overpowering. It’s also a feel-good gift: For every bottle of this cruelty-free fragrance sold, the company has pledged to donate $1 to help empower other proverbial Disney princesses the world over with educational scholarships for those in low-income countries.

Get the DefineMe Fragrance Ariel Disney Princess Perfume at Ulta for $44

22. For the historian: This vintage park map poster

Gifts for Disney lovers: Disneyland 1958 park map poster

Disney is a company with a vast, storied history: Just ask the legions of retro Disney fans out there. Know one personally? We’ve got just the gift for you. Check out this 1958 park map replica poster of Disneyland—the very first Disney park to open in 1955. This reproduction comes in three different sizes (8-inch by 10-inch, 18-inch by 24-inch and 24-inch by 36-inch) and has scores of glowing reviews on Etsy. Wrote one joycustomer, “Print on high-quality paper, colors bright and clear. Would highly recommend!”

Get the Disneyland Vintage 1958 Park Map Poster at Etsy from $14.40

23. For the hopeless romantic: An enchanted rose

Gifts for Disney lover: Enchanted rose

The best kind of flower to receive as a gift is the kind that doesn't wilt, and this beautiful creation, which features hand-painted latex petals and an adjustable stem, is one keepsake your recipient will be able to cherish long after the holiday has ended. Standing at 13-inches tall (approximately the same height as the enchanted rose seen in The Beauty and the Beast), its included lights are powered by an included USB cord with an on/off switch. The glass display dome is also included with purchase.

Get the Life-Size Enchanted Rose at Amazon for $79.99

24. For the film buff: This movie club subscription

Gifts for Disney lovers: Disney Movie Club

Disney+ is great, but as we mentioned above, it’s not all-encompassing. If you know someone who wants to own all their favorite Disney movies, a Disney Movie Club membership just might be the way to go: They’ll get four of their top titles right out of the gate for just $1. There is a catch, however: After receiving these titles, they won’t be able to cancel the membership until five titles are purchased at the full price of $19.95 over a two-year period. That’s a total of roughly $101 but if your giftee collects the films, you’d likely wind up spending that amount—or more—over time on them, anyway. I was a proud member of this club back in college and amassed quite the assemblage of DVDs, which is something I’ve never once regretted: Any time I want to watch Sleeping Beauty (or The Lion King. Or Bambi. Or Aladdin) I need only peruse my shelves.

Get the Disney Movie Club from $100.97

25. For the busy executive: This leather-like folio

Gifts for Disney lovers: Disney executive journal

Those with important notes to keep need an important place to keep them. This faux leather journal with an embossed metal plate has a near-perfect rating on the Disney Store site for its front pocket, which can hold easily hold notes, included planner and handsome design. There are more than 150 pages to fill up and it even has an elastic pen loop, so your giftee will always be prepared.

Get the Mickey Mouse Executive Journal at Disney Store for $19.95

26. For the one who’s always on-the-go: This too-cute keychain

Gifts for Disney lovers: Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse keychain

They’ll be reminded of their penchant for Disney—and you—each and every time they grab their keys or bag thanks to this Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse ear keychain. The site's shoppers rave over this stylish find, noting that it holds up well over time and looks stupendous as a purse charm, too.

Get the Kate Spade New York x Minnie Mouse Keychain at Kate Spade for $58

27. For the sentimentalist: This personalized necklace

Gifts for Disney lovers: Personalized Disney-inspired necklace

If you're keen to give something from the heart, a custom gift is the way to go. This personalized Disney-inspired necklace, which is instantly reminiscent of the company’s logo, can be tailored to order with your recipient’s name, chain length (14-inch, 16-inch, 18-inch or 20-inch), chain type (box or rolo) and material (sterling-silver, gold-plated, rose gold-plated or yellow gold). Etsy customers are loving this pick, giving it a perfect 5-star review for its beautiful design.

Get the Personalized Disney-Inspired Necklace at Etsy from $51.90

28. For the budding chef: These darling recipe cards

Gifts for Disney lovers: Recipe refill cards

With nearly 75 5-star reviews on the Hallmark site, these simple recipe cards will help the cook in your life keep track of their most cherished recipes. Each pack comes with 36 6-inch by 4-inch lined cards, all of which have designated spaces for preheat and cooking times, serving sizes and directions. Each one also features a sketched Mickey in a little chef’s hat. Purchase the coordinating Mickey Mouse recipe organizer book, $24.95 to keep them all together.

Get the Mickey Mouse Recipe Refill Cards at Hallmark for $5.56

29. For the thinker: This 4-pack of highly detailed puzzles

Gifts for Disney Lovers: Thomas Kinkade 4-in-1 puzzle set

With colder temps on the way, your giftee is bound to be looking for some fun new indoor activities, and puzzles are an easy way to provide a reprieve. Four different Disney-themed designs by artist Thomas Kinkade (Lion King, Peter Pan, The Princess and the Frog and The Jungle Book, 500 pieces each) are rolled into one super puzzle here, which measures 18-inches by 14-inches when completed. According to shoppers, it’s a time-consuming project but one that’s well-worth the effort. “I'd like to say you will not regret after you just finish one puzzle out of four (it took me almost nine hours to finish one), as these pictures … are amazing and [the] puzzles themselves are high-resolution!” explained one fan.

Get the Ceaco Thomas Kinkade The Disney Dreams Collection 4-in-1 Puzzle Set at Amazon for $17.75

30. For the ultimate Disney fan boy or girl: This Varsity sweatshirt

Gifts for Disney lovers: Mikey Varsity sweatshirt

Let them show off their Disney pride with this unisex branded varsity sweatshirt. Featuring a nod to the original's 1928 roots (Mickey’s first appearance was in the Disney short “Steamboat Willie” that same year), it has a comfy fleece interior they’ll be quick to cuddle up in come the season’s chillier temps.

Get the Mickey Mouse Varsity Sweatshirt at Disney Store for $42.99

31. For your favorite couple: This custom cutting board

Gifts for Disney lovers: Disney-inspired cutting board

Remind the real-life Mickey and Minnie in your world of their love for each other with every meal they share courtesy of this made-to-order Disney-inspired cutting board. Crafted from quality bamboo or solid wood, each highly-rated piece is engraved with the couple’s name, anniversary and a photo of Mickey and Minnie sneaking a kiss in front of the castle. You can also add engraved fireworks above them if you so choose.

Get the Personalized Disney-Inspired Minnie and Mickey Kissing Cutting Board at Etsy from $37.99

32. For the sharp dresser: This sleek Star Wars watch

Gifts for Disney lovers: Citizen Death Star watch

Dark, sleek and sophisticated, this limited-edition, light-powered watch from Citizen isn’t exactly one-of-a-kind, but it comes pretty dang close—less than 2,000 pieces are being sold worldwide. That means that whomever you choose to gift it to will essentially own a special Star Wars moment in time. With an illustration of the Death Star etched onto the back and a stainless-steel case and bracelet, this head-turner is a solid pick that's also water-resistant up to 333 feet.

Get the Citizen Death Star Watch at Citizen for $268.20

33. For the one you want to keep safe: These kid-approved masks

Gifts for Disney lovers: Disney cloth face masks, 4-pack

Whether you're shopping for an adult with a penchant for the whimsical or a child who's difficult to get into a mask, these cloth Disney face coverings, which come four to a pack, should be enough to do the trick. Available in tons of different Disnified patterns that pay homage to the likes of Coco, Lilo & Stitch and more, there's certain to be one that catches your giftee's fancy. They've certainly got the official seal of approval from Editor-in-Chief David Kender's son, Charlie, who told us, "I like that they are so comfy for my mouth. I like the look of them, too."

Get the Disney Cloth Mickey Mouse Face Masks, 4-pack at Disney Store for $19.99

34. For the newlyweds: This custom wedding portrait

Gifts for Disney lovers: Custom Disney-inspired wedding portrait

If COVID-19 threw a wrench into a loved one’s wedding plans, you can take heart in knowing you can still make their big day extra special, thanks to this custom Disney-inspired digital wedding print. Everything, from the bride and groom’s skin tones and hair colors to their height discrepancy will be immortalized in this one-of-a-kind portrait of a just-married couple standing before the altar of the Magic Kingdom. It comes in two size options (5-inches by 7-inches of 8-inches by 10-inches) and will be sent electronically as both a PNG and a PDF file to be printed at your leisure. Note that this item takes a little more than a week to arrive.

Get the Custom Disney-Inspired Wedding Portrait at Etsy for $10

35. For the whole family: This Disney villain board game

Gifts for Disney lovers: Ravensburger Disney Villainous board game

There’s fun for the whole family to be had in the form of this award-winning board game, in which players will compete as one of six famed Disney antagonists, including Captain Hook, Jafar, Ursula, the Queen of Hearts, Prince John, and, of course, the evil Maleficent. More than 5,500 Amazon shoppers are singing this game's praises, noting that it’s very unique and beautifully designed.

Get the Ravensburger Disney Villainous Board Game at Amazon for $34.97

36. For the traditionalist: A classic pair of mouse ears

Gifts for Disney lovers: Minnie Mouse Briar Rose gold mouse ears

Nothing screams "Disney" more than a set of mouse ears, so why not go with the tried-and-true by offering up this pretty sequined pair? Lined with a soft, non-slip velour that will keep it firmly in place and dotted with rose gold glitter galore, this statement-making headpiece is one they'll undoubtedly adore.

Get the Disney Minnie Mouse Briar Rose Gold Ear Headband at Disney Store for $29.96

37. For the bookworm: This ultra-cool pop-up series

Gifts for Disney lovers: Classic fairytale pop-up book

Book lovers of all ages are sure to appreciate this seriously cool fairytale pop-up series, which sees New York-based artists Robert Sabuda reimagining classic Disney hits, such as Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid, through a new, 3D lens. “This book is great for children of all reading levels,” gushed one Uncommon Goods reviewer.

Get the Classic Fairytale Pop-Up Book at Uncommon Goods for $35

38. For the friend who has everything: This dainty necklace

Gifts for Disney lovers: Disney sterling-silver Minnie Mouse necklace

If you've been wracking your brain trying to figure out just what to get the gal or guy who seems to have it all, your long, arduous search is over, as they're sure to delight in this two-tone Minnie Mouse necklace. With its versatile, mixed-metal design, it's casual enough for everyday wear, making it a soon-to-be closet staple, and it also just so happens to be on sale: Enter coupon code JEWELRY20 at checkout for 20% off.

Get the Disney Two-Tone Sterling-Silver Minnie Mouse Necklace at Kohl’s for $25.50

39. For the sneaker enthusiast: These novelty kicks

Gifts for Disney lovers: adidas Running Ultraboost DNA x Disney sneakers

Adidas is another brand that’s joining the ranks of Disney partners to much-lauded results: These men’s Ultraboost sneakers, which bear a funky, primary-colored Goofy print throughout, have garnered more than 1,000 near-perfect reviews from customers at Macy’s. Designed with a “boost” midsole and a low profile, they're also plenty comfortable, according to shoppers. Needless to say, these shoes will have your gift recipient saying, “Well, gawrsh!" in a hurry.

Get the adidas Running Ultraboost DNA x Disney Sneakers at Zappos for $180

