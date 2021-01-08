39 hidden movie gems to stream in lockdown

Jacob Stolworthy,Louis Chilton,Alexandra Pollard,Annie Lord,Adam White,Jake Cudsi and Annabel Nugent
·15 min read
From Julia Roberts to Studio Ghibli, we&#39;ve got you covered (The Independent)
From Julia Roberts to Studio Ghibli, we've got you covered (The Independent)

Once upon a time, shutting yourself indoors for a lengthy period of time seemed like a dream – something you booked holidays just to do.

Sadly, it’s becoming the norm for swathes of people following the coronavirus outbreak, and while self-isolating can be a lonely experience, there’s plenty to do to make it less so.

You might think you’ve exhausted the bursting catalogue of films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV, but we’re willing to bet you haven’t.

Below are some hidden gems that won’t just make the time go quicker, but will also take your mind off the news.

Babyteeth (2020) – Netflix

You may have heard rumblings about how brilliant this Australian drama is; believe every word. Eliza Scanlen stars as a teenager whose life is upended, not only by cancer, but by the arrival of an idiosyncratic friend of whom her parents disapprove. The emotion and laughs that ensue are balanced perfectly in Shannon Murphy’s knockout drama. JS

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (2019) – NOW TV

This drama focuses on Fred Rogers, the beloved host of classic American pre-school show Mister Rogers' Neighbourhood. Instead of making a straightforward biopic, though, director Marielle Heller explores the TV personality’s hypnotic effect via a cynical journalist who is tasked with profiling him for Esquire. Tom Hanks’ performance as the enigmatic Rogers is up there as one of his very best. JS

Blue Ruin (2013) – Netflix

When Dwight (Macon Blair) learns that the man who killed his parents is being released from prison after twenty years, he sets out to enact a more intimate form of revenge. The debut feature from Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room) is brutally, shudderingly violent, with a knife-edge tension sustained throughout. Those with the stomach for intensity may well find Blue Ruin one of the most sharply crafted thrillers in recent years. LC

Brooklyn (2015) – Amazon Prime

The film equivalent of a slice of apple pie, Brooklyn follows the homesick Irish immigrant Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan) as she tries to make a living in New York. Along the way, she finds love, friendship, and eventually, home. AL

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) – NOW TV

One of the greatest Westerns of all time stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford as a pair of outlaws on the run. Also ranking as one of the all-time great bromances, the film sees Newman and Redford blaze a trail through the Americas as they run from a fate that won’t let up. The interplay of the two leads is astounding in a simple, moving way. The interchanges are so lazily cool, the pair may as well be improvising their lines as they struggle to think and shoot their way out of another quandary. JC

Captain Fantastic (2016) – Netflix

Viggo Mortensen is quietly brilliant in this dramedy about an eccentric off-the-grid family who are forced into the slipstream of society when a death rocks their foundations. Captain Fantastic does everything you want a movie to do – it is equal parts thought-provoking and entertaining, heartbreaking and funny. Appearances from Kathryn Hahn, Ann Dowd, Steve Zahn and Frank Langella fill out this pitch-perfect film. AN

The Contender (2000) – Amazon Prime

Barack Obama once said that Jeff Bridges’ US president in The Contender – for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination – was his favourite on-screen leader. The film surrounding him is just as effective – an against-the-odds political drama charting a sexist smear campaign aimed at Joan Allen’s vice presidential candidate. Perfect viewing not only in lockdown, but as Donald Trump’s presidency becomes an aftertaste. JS

Daisies (1966) – BFI Player

This Czechoslovakian comedy is an absolute joy. Emerging out of the experimentalism of the sixties, Daisies follows two girls, both named Marie, as they upend the trappings of polite society – and of existence itself – in a series of effervescent vignettes. LC

Dick Johnson is Dead (2020) – Netflix

When her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, documentary filmmaker Kirsten Johnson decided to celebrate his life – and examine his impending death – the only way she knew how: by filming it. Dick Johnson is Dead sees its subject, a retired psychiatrist, stage elaborate re-enactments of his own demise, in clips which are interspersed with footage of Johnson’s home life. Sometimes sad, sometimes funny and profoundly moving throughout, this Netflix original documentary is unlike any other.

Empire Records (1995) – Amazon Prime

Few films released in the recent past feel as much beamed from an entirely different universe as Empire Records. Set in an independent record shop threatened by the impending arrival of a nefarious CD chain, it’s about as familiar to the present day as something with cavemen in it. Somehow it is still incredibly powerful, though – buoyant and silly, and sharing DNA with Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused in its hazy charm. A pre-fame Liv Tyler and Reneeâ€‹ Zellweger are among the record shop’s employees. AW

The Farewell (2019) – Amazon Prime

With The Farewell, writer and director Lulu Wang created one of the decade’s best films. The heartwarming flick stars Golden Globe-winner Awkwafina as the Chinese-born and US-raised Billi who returns to Changchun to find that their family’s matriarch Nai-Nai has not been informed that she has only weeks to live. It’s an emotional fistfight of a film so heads-up, you will be crying – but for all the right reasons. AN

Fighting with My Family (2019) – Netflix

They might be body slamming each other in the wrestling ring, but this family film gets seriously warm and fuzzy. Centring around punky WWE wrestler Paige (Florence Pugh), Fighting with My Family follows the teen as she digs deep in order to find what it takes to become a star. Based on a true story. AL

Frances Ha (2012) – Amazon Prime

Frances Ha is a breezy, black-and-white look at New York life. Following the lead character as she navigates her way through singledom, unemployment and the dissolution of her most meaningful friendship, Noah Baumbach’s comedy is simply told but wildly effective – and a tour-de-force for Greta Gerwig. JS

The Fugitive (1993) – Amazon Prime

Harrison Ford has never been better than in this propulsive action thriller, playing a doctor wrongly convicted of murdering his wife who goes on the run from ace fugitive hunter Tommy Lee Jones – all while hunting down the real killer. Ford and Jones are dynamite, and The Fugitive leaps gamely between memorable set-pieces. LC

Gloria Bell (2018) – Netflix

Raise a glass: Julianne Moore is stunning in &#x002018;Gloria Bell&#x002019; (A24)
Raise a glass: Julianne Moore is stunning in ‘Gloria Bell’ (A24)

Julianne Moore’s performance as the free-spirited divorcee of the title is a high-point in what is admittedly a career full of them. Gloria Bell – Sebastian Lelio’s English-language version of his own Chilean-Spanish film – is an admirable remake filled with moments that’ll have you smiling, cringing and shouting at the screen in equal measure. JS

The Handmaiden (2016) – Netflix

Loosely based on Sarah Waters’ lesbian crime novel Fingersmith – a riveting read with more twists than M Night Shyamalan could shake a stick at – this South Korean erotic thriller is stylish, sophisticated and just a little bit ridiculous. AP

Mother (1996) – Amazon Prime

Albert Brooks is one of America’s unsung heroes of black comedy, whose pioneering films (including Real Life and Modern Romance) are studies in love, nihilism and fate. His Nineties work is probably the best entry-point for Brooks newcomers, notably the zany afterlife romcom Defending Your Life, which co-stars a luminous Meryl Streep. Then there’s Mother, his lovely two-hander with Debbie Reynolds, about a directionless middle-aged man determined to reconnect with the overbearing mother he’s spent much of his life resenting. That phone call to your parents you’ve been putting off because you just can’t be bothered? Watch Mother and you’ll immediately recognise the error of your ways. AW

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) – Netflix

Netflix really added the Studio Ghibli collection at the right time. With every one of its titles set to be available to stream next month, might we suggest the extremely pleasant Kiki’s Delivery Service? The film, which follows a young witch-in-training as she moves away from her family home, is a vibrant choice to keep you company at such dark times. JS

Leave No Trace (2018)– Amazon Prime

Anchored by two sublime performances from Ben Foster (Hell or High Water) and Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit), Leave No Trace tells the story of an unhoused war veteran suffering from PTSD and his teenage daughter. Beginning in the lush forests of an Oregon park, Debra Granik’s acclaimed follow-up to Winter’s Bone is a vibrant, heartbreaking exploration of a life lived defiantly off the grid.

The Long Day Closes (1992) – Amazon Prime

With anxiety running high, you’ll want to spend time in the company of films emanating warmth. Terence Davies’ The Long Day Closes is a perfect example – a lyrical snapshot into the life of a family in 1950s Liverpool. It’s the screen equivalent of drinking a cuppa. JS

Meek’s Cutoff (2010) – Amazon Prime via MUBI

Kelly Reichardt proved herself one of the world’s best independent filmmakers with this slow, thought-provoking revisionist Western, following a group of settlers who wind their way across the Oregon desert. LC

Modern Vampires (1998) – Amazon Prime

A garish smorgasbord of bad taste, arch dialogue and full-frontal nudity, Modern Vampires is the greatest B-movie you’ve never heard of, with a camp cast (including Casper Van Dien, Natasha Lyonne and Udo Kier) starring as various blood-suckers and stoned hangers-on. This is a movie in which Kim Cattrall plays an ancient vampire and Dracula runs a sex club, yet neither are the most ridiculous thing about it – that would be a subplot in which Van Helsing (Rod Steiger) recruits a gang of Crips to fight the Prince of Darkness. AW

My Days of Mercy (2017) – Netflix

This film – about the burgeoning attraction between an anti-death penalty campaigner (Ellen Page) and the lawyer daughter of a police officer (Kate Mara) – sunk without a trace when it first came out. Which is a shame, because despite that slightly laboured premise, it is thoughtful and affecting, and its two leads have startlingly good chemistry. AP

Next Goal Wins (2014) – Amazon Prime

American Samoa coach Thomas Rongen&#xa0;has his work cut out in&#x002018;Next Goal Wins&#x002019; (Icon Productions)
American Samoa coach Thomas Rongen has his work cut out in‘Next Goal Wins’ (Icon Productions)

With the Premier League delayed until April at the earliest, football fans are no doubt on the hunt for things to watch. Stick on Next Goal Wins, a documentary chronicling the national football team of American Samoa – regarded as the world’s worst – as they attempt to qualify for the 2014 World Cup. As gripping an underdog story as there is. These events will take centre stage in a new comedy from Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi that has Michael Fassbender in the lead role. JS

Nightcrawler (2014) – Netflix

This nocturnal thriller from first-time director Dan Gilroy is a masterclass in creeping an audience out. A perfectly taut script is buoyed by one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s best performances to date. The star, historically seen in rom-com territory, flexes his acting muscles as Lou Bloom, an aspiring cameraman in search of lurid stories to sell to TV stations. Riz Ahmed and Rene Russo are scene-stealing additions to this stand-out movie. AN

Parenthood (1989) – Netflix

Parenthood is basically Okay Boomer: The Movie, but more comforting than it is aggravating. Ron Howard’s 1989 comedy-drama is the type of film they don’t particularly make anymore: an all-star cast, low stakes, gentle humour. It concerns a group of siblings dealing with their individual neuroses and disappointments, all of which seem to be being replicated in their children. The cast is irresistible: Steve Martin, Rick Moranis, Dianne Wiest, Martha Plimpton, Keanu Reeves, Joaquin Phoenix. Throw it on and forget the world. AW

The People vs Larry Flynt (1996) – NOW TV

Step forward one of the most underrated films of the 1990s. Woody Harrelson delivers a tour-de-force performance as pornographic magazine editor and larger-than-life personality Larry Flynt, whose sketchy dealings find him in trouble with the law. Breathlessly enjoyable from start to end. JS

Personal Shopper (2016) – Amazon Prime

Sex, grief, and technology come to a head-on collision in this compellingly sui generis drama from French director Olivier Assayas. Kristen Stewart stars as Maureen, a young American in Paris working as a personal assistant to a haughty celebrity, who spends her free time trying to communicate with the ghost of her deceased twin brother. Stewart’s work here is probably her best to date, and works in service of a script that’s thought-provoking and thoroughly original.

Princess Cyd (2017) – Amazon Prime

For anyone who claims they’ve mopped up every last indie film on Netflix, Princess Cyd is the perfect ace. In fact, this little-seen drama, following the sexual awakening of a teenage girl visiting her aunt in Chicago, sits top of the heap, with an indelible performance from Rebecca Spence, who must be years away from a high-profile TV role that’ll shoot her to worldwide recognition. JS

Running on Empty (1988) – Amazon Prime

The cruelly curtailed life of River Phoenix makes Running on Empty, which scored the actor his sole Oscar nomination, an undeniably melancholy watch. This is also a masterpiece on its own terms, however, and a film that takes its time to craft a deeply human story about missed chances, bad choices and familial wounds. Phoenix is the teenage son of two Sixties radicals (Judd Hirsch, Christine Lahti) who’ve been on the run from the FBI for decades, with the family moving locations and changing their names every few months. Then comes the day when Phoenix’s character wants to stop running. Yes, you will cry, but it will feel so good. AW

Searching for Sugar Man (2012) – Amazon Prime

Sixto Rodriguez made two incredible albums in the early 1970s and then disappeared. A ghost-like figure clad in all-black who would play to half-empty rooms in Detroit dive bars, Rodriguez barely made an impression on the city, let alone the States. He was forgotten about. But in a time before the internet, and with Rodriguez unaware of his stardom and rumoured to have killed himself, bootlegged copies of his album made their way to apartheid South Africa and became anthems in the struggle for peace and equality. JC

She’s Gotta Have It (1986) – Netflix

Spike Lee’s first film was adapted by the man for himself for a Netflix series, but it didn’t really work out. No, She’s Gotta Have It is best enjoyed in all its 1986, original, monochrome glory. The film follows protagonist Nola Darling as she navigates relationships with three men. Like pretty much all of Lee’s work, it proved quite divisive, but in under an hour and a half it shares fascinating perspectives on themes such as sex, race, and society, much like Lee’s later works explored. JC

Shoplifters (2018) – All 4

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, arguably Japan’s foremost live-action filmmaker, this richly emotional drama about a Japanese family living below the poverty line has many profound things to say about the bonds of family, sex, capitalism and the inescapable passing of time. LC

Sorry to Bother You (2018) – Netflix

Tessa Thompson and&#xa0;Lakeith&#xa0;Stanfield in &#x002018;Sorry to Bother You&#x002019; (Annapurna&#xa0;Pictures)&#xa0;Annapurna Pictures
Tessa Thompson and Lakeith Stanfield in ‘Sorry to Bother You’ (Annapurna Pictures) Annapurna Pictures

Just what is Boots Riley saying with his directorial debut Sorry to Bother You. Touching on white privilege, the evils of capitalism, and identity politics, this film is loud, fearless and important. It’s also a great watch, with Lakeith Stanfield playing a worker slowly waking up to the injustices of society around him. Spliced with comedy, this thoughtful, thought-provoking film will have you simultaneously laughing at its incredulity, and crying at its likeness to our world. JC

Spy (2015) – Netflix

Spy is one of those lightning-in-a-bottle movies, its cast and crew immaculately selected for peak comic chemistry. Melissa McCarthy is the undervalued CIA agent suddenly sent out on a field mission, with Rose Byrne, Allison Janney, Jude Law, Jason Statham, Miranda Hart and 50 Cent the unlikely ensemble surrounding her. For arguably the greatest studio comedy of the last decade, Spy hasn’t had an enormous legacy. It’s time to rectify that. AW

Support the Girls (2018) – Netflix

Andrew Bujalski’s slice-of-life comedy transports viewers into the middle of a Texan sports bar. Regina Hall leads the cast of talent (particular mention for Haley Lu Richardson’s convivial waitress) with a breezy charm. Films don’t come less taxing than Support the Girls. JS

Thunder Road (2018) – Netflix

Jim Cummings steals the show in &#x002018;Thunder Road&#x002019; (Netflix)
Jim Cummings steals the show in ‘Thunder Road’ (Netflix)

This dark comedy stands out for its nuanced performance from Jim Cummings, who also wrote, directed, co-edited the film. Based on his short film of the same name, Thunder Road charts a police officer’s meltdown in the wake of a divorce and the death of his mother. Proof of the excellence you can create on a smaller budget. JS

Wake in Fright (1971) – BFI Player

Part of the Australian New Wave film movement, this sun-baked thriller – considered lost for many years until it was remastered in 2009 – is a bona fide classic, the story of a teacher trapped in an Outback town of oppressive machismo and bottomless beers. LC

Won’t You Be My Neighbour? (2018) – NOW TV

If you saw Tom Hanks’s delightful turn as kids’ TV presenter Fred Rogers in this year’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, then I urge you to learn more about the real-life Fred Rogers with this wonderful documentary. You might not think it possible for someone to be more avuncular than Hanks. You’d be wrong.â€‹ AP

Read More

The 31 most underrated TV shows to watch while self-isolating

The 30 best original films to watch on Netflix

The 50 best TV shows to watch on Netflix UK

Latest Stories

  • Senior IOC member says he's not sure Tokyo Games will happen

    The comments by Canadian IOC member Richard Pound came as Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.

  • Report: Sixers put entire team in quarantine after player tests positive for COVID-19 during game

    The Sixers will remain in New York while undergoing contact tracing.

  • Gregg Popovich on U.S. Capitol riot: 'I believe with all my heart that Trump enjoyed it'

    The San Antonio Spurs head coach spoke on Thursday about the attack on the United States Capitol, and called out GOP senators Cruz, Hawley and Graham for enabling President Trump.

  • Steve Nash didn't know why Kyrie Irving missed Thursday's Nets-Sixers game

    Irving didn't inform Nash of his absence or respond when his head coach checked in.

  • Ontario will allow Leafs, Senators to play at home this season

    Ontario has given the green light for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators to play home games this season, all but finalizing the NHL's plan for an all-Canadian division.

  • Why the Mets and Francisco Lindor are a perfect match for a long-term deal

    The Mets should try to go the Mookie Betts route and lock up Lindor long-term.

  • NFL wild-card weekend: One key question for every matchup

    There will be no shortage of intrigue when NFL playoff action kicks off on Saturday.

  • It turns out Deshaun Watson isn't happy with Texans over Nick Caserio hire

    Mystery over Watson's cryptic tweet Tuesday appears to have been solved.

  • Matt Dumba says he was denied service after kneeling for anthem in bubble

    Matt Dumba was denied service from a car shipping business for advocating against racism.

  • Only in Cleveland, where even good times get spoiled

    Cleveland has waited 18 years for the Browns' return to the playoffs, and when they finally have ... COVID.

  • Sources: Lakers hope to visit White House after President-elect Biden takes office

    Waiting to see if Biden's schedule will be freed up for the lone occasion the Lakers travel to take on the Washington Wizards, and gathering information on what the White House COVID-19 protocols will look like are all determining factors, sources said.

  • Veteran CFL receiver Walker returns for another stint with the Edmonton Football Team

    American receiver Derel Walker is back with the Edmonton Football Team. Walker returned to Edmonton on Friday. He spent the 2019 season with the Toronto Argonauts. Walker began his CFL career with Edmonton in 2015 and was the league's top rookie after registering 89 catches for 1,110 yards and six TDs. He helped the franchise win the Grey Cup that season. Walker joined the Argos as a free agent in 2019, registering 65 catches for 1,040 yards and six TDs. He became a free agent after the season. Walker has recorded 362 catches for 5,248 yards and 32 TDs over five CFL seasons. BOMBERS RE-SIGN ThREE The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with offensive lineman Geoff Gray and linebacker Shayne Gauthier, both Canadians, and American linebacker Tobi Antigha on Friday. All three players were slated to become free agents next month. Gray, a six-foot-six, 310-pound Winnipeg native, joined the Bombers in October 2018 after NFL stints with Green Bay, the New York Jets and Cleveland. He appeared in 13 games in 2019, 12 starts. Gauther, of Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., has spent the past four seasons with Winnipeg after being taken in the fourth round, No. 28 overall, by the Bombers in the 2016 CFL draft. Antigha played in 11 games with Toronto in 2019, registering 20 tackles and two interceptions. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Celebrate playoff weekend with our picks of the best NFL novelty shirts from BreakingT

    Always a step ahead when it comes to unique merchandise, they’ve unveiled a number of must-have tees that depict some of the most exciting moments of the season.

  • Reich remains focused on game with return to Buffalo looming

    INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich's heart never really left Buffalo.It was there where he orchestrated the largest comeback in NFL history, there where he won four straight AFC championships and there where he celebrated the births of two of his three daughters.So, of course, the Indianapolis Colts coach finds himself rooting for the Bills almost every week — just like his former teammates root for him. This week will be different, though, as Reich takes his new team to his old stomping grounds for Saturday's wild-card game.“Obviously, it’s a special place for Linda and I and our family," Reich said, referring to his wife. “It’s unique because it is the playoffs. I love Buffalo, will always love Buffalo. I will always be a Bills fan, except for this Saturday. I was a Bills fan on Sunday, though, and they did us right.”The truth is, Reich and the Colts (11-5) wouldn't be here without some help from the Bills.Indy went into last weekend needing a win by Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Tennessee or Buffalo to have a shot at making the AFC's seven-team playoff field. And perhaps fittingly, on the 28th anniversary of Reich's greatest football achievement, the Bills (13-3) came through. Three hours later, Indy beat the Jaguars 28-14 to eliminate Miami, clinch the No. 7 seed and set up Reich's emotional return to his adopted hometown.“Love Frank like a brother but I’m a Bill and Chad’s not there anymore," Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly wrote in a text message about his longtime backup and his nephew, who spent parts of two seasons on Indy's practice squad.Reich responded in jest: “Oh, he’s cutting me deep with that one. I would expect nothing less. I love Jim as well. He is a brother to me. I truly understand his loyalties to the Bills and I greatly respect that."No, it's not the first time he's been back — not even the first time as the Colts coach. Indy lost 13-7 in overtime in a Buffalo blizzard back in 2017.But Reich understands no trip to his adopted hometown would be complete without recounting the incredible comeback he orchestrated in January 1993 to start the Bills' run to a third consecutive AFC crown.On that day, Reich replaced the injured Kelly and after throwing a pick-six less than two minutes into the third quarter, the Houston Oilers led 35-3. Buffalo answered with a seemingly meaningless 1-yard TD run.Then Reich went to work. He threw four touchdown passes to give the Bills a 38-35 lead and after Houston forced overtime with a short field goal, Reich led the Bills to the winning score. He became an instant celebrity and a revered folk hero around one of the NFL's smallest towns and inside his own locker room.“We scored four touchdowns within seven minutes. It was just amazing," longtime Bills coach Marv Levy said. “Frank was just an amazing guy. He wasn’t just a good football player, he was a great family guy, a great citizen."Those traits served him well then and now.Reich came to Indy three years ago under unusual circumstances.As the Eagles offensive co-ordinator, he was one of the “hot names" on the coaching candidate list. But unlike other top assistants, Reich instructed his agent not to bother him with any interview requests until the season ended. Every other job was seemingly filled before Philadelphia hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.But when Josh McDaniels backed out of his deal to join the Colts, Reich was perfectly positioned to return to another of his favourite cities, Indianapolis. General manager Chris Ballard quickly made the hire.To Reich, being second came naturally. That was his job for nine seasons behind Kelly in Buffalo and it was Reich who replaced Stan Gelbaugh in the second half at Miami in 1984, down 28-0, and then rallied Maryland to a 42-40 win in what was then the greatest comeback in college history.“The backup role has suited me well in my career,” Reich quipped during his introductory news conference in February 2018.Reich's former teammates understood why he was successful — his uncanny ability to prepare, remain steady and stick to his principles. That part hasn't changed.“We’re each our best when we’re ourselves," Colts quarterback Philip Rivers said. “He’s always been that, or at least the times I’ve been around him in different roles as a quarterback coach, co-ordinator and now as the head coach."So as Reich goes back to Buffalo, he's doing his best to focus on the task at hand — breaking the hearts of his former team and teammates in a city he adores.“If you pick one guy off that football team we thought was going to be a successful head coach, it was Frank Reich," Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas said. “He didn’t have the strongest arm. He wasn’t quick-footed, but the guy knew where to deliver the football and I think that was very evident in the second half of the comeback against the Oilers."___AP Sports Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York, also contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMichael Marot, The Associated Press

  • Bills face Reich-coached Colts in 1st home playoff since '96

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Micah Hyde still remembers the pitch then-first-year Bills coach Sean McDermott delivered in helping convince the free agent safety to sign with Buffalo in 2017.“He said, `We’re going to have a home playoff game. And we want to be walking into our stadium, going through the tunnel and listen to the salt crack underneath your shoes,‘” Hyde recalled this week. “So that vision that we had since ’17 has come true.”Though snow isn’t in the forecast, leaving no need to lay down salt, Bills Stadium will be crackling nonetheless on Saturday — and with a limited number of fans in attendance, too. The Bills (13-3), AFC East champs for the first time in 25 years, will host their first playoff game in 24 years by facing the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts (11-5).Much has changed since McDermott’s arrival and GM Brandon Beane’s hiring in transforming a franchise known mostly for losing over a 17-year playoff drought.In making their third playoff appearance in four years, the Bills have returned to relevance for the first time since their Jim Kelly 1990s heyday, when Buffalo was a post-season fixture during a run that included four straight Super Bowl appearances, all losses.Adding to the throwback theme will be the presence of Colts coach Frank Reich, who spent eight of his nine years in Buffalo as Kelly's backup.“I will always be a Bills fan, except for this Saturday for sure,” Reich said.He was certainly a fan Sunday when Buffalo beat Miami, opening the door for the Colts to clinch a playoff berth with their win over Jacksonville.Reich has Indianapolis making its second playoff appearance in three years. It’s a team featuring a mixture of veterans and youth, with 17-year quarterback Philip Rivers at one end of the scale, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor at the other.For Rivers, in his first season in Indianapolis, this might mark his best and final chance to lead a team to the Super Bowl.“I don’t carry that with me day to day, that, `Man, played 16 years and never been a part of a championship,’” said Rivers, who had a 5-6 playoff record with the Chargers. “Shoot, it’s a new beginning every day, and excited for each challenge and opportunity.”The 39-year-old QB comes off a season in which he and Tom Brady joined Drew Brees in a tie for second on the NFL list by topping 4,000 yards passing for a 12th time.Rivers will be going head to head against one of the NFL’s top young newcomers in Josh Allen. Buffalo’s third-year starter oversaw an offence that scored a franchise record 501 points, while Allen broke a number of single season records with 4,544 passing and 37 touchdowns passing.Allen has benefitted from the addition of Stefon Diggs, acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March, and the familiarity of being in his third year playing under co-ordinator Brian Daboll. Diggs became Buffalo’s first player to lead the NFL in catches (127) and yards receiving (1,535).The one thing missing in Buffalo is a playoff win. Buffalo is 0-2 under McDermott and 0-6 since beating Miami 37-22 on Dec. 30, 1995.Allen is still stung by how he and the offence unraveled in blowing a 16-0 third-quarter lead of a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston in the wild-card round a year ago.“The main lesson was not to press,” said Allen, who went 11 of 26 for 133 yards and lost a fumble after halftime.“If I could change it, I obviously would. But I’m glad I can’t," he added. "I’m glad the lessons I’ve learned throughout the game and really throughout the three years I’ve been playing so far. Without failure, people don’t know success.”THROWBACK RUNNERTaylor has been running like his old college self lately. The rookie out of Wisconsin rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores against Jacksonville and is averaging 125.5 yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry over the last six games while scoring eight TDs, including one receiving.“That was Badger J.T. and he brought that to the Colts,” fellow RB Nyheim Hines said. “If we can ride that wave and keep it going, then we are going to have a lot of success.”FAN-DEMONIUMThe Bills will have a semblance of home-field advantage with about 6,700 fans allowed to attend for the first time this season. Under state guidelines, each person entering the 70,000-seat stadium must first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff.LOOKING AHEAD?The Colts might not have all their plans set for Sunday yet. Defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus certainly does.After steadily guiding Indy’s defence from near the bottom of the league into a top-10 unit, Eberflus has become one of the hottest names on the coaching market. Multiple teams have reportedly requested interviews with Eberflus, including the New York Jets. But those meetings won’t take place before Saturday’s game.LOOKING AHEAD II?Daboll is considered a potential head-coaching candidate for nurturing Allen and overseeing an offence that finished tied for second in yards gained. From the Buffalo area, Daboll has ties to Chargers GM Tom Telesco as both attended the same high school.QUESTIONABLEBuffalo's top two receivers, Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), are listed as questionable. Beasley practiced on a limited basis for the first time on Thursday after being hurt two weeks ago. Diggs was also limited after being hurt on Sunday.___AP Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • David Montgomery: League-winner in 2020, player to fade in 2021

    David Montgomery carried many of you through the money weeks this season. But when it's time to draft next year's team, you can't pay for his 2020 stats.

  • AP source: 76ers quarantine in New York after positive test

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are quarantining in New York because of a positive COVID-19 test for guard Seth Curry.A person familiar with the situation says the Sixers stayed overnight after the team learned of Curry’s positive result during Thursday’s loss against the Nets. The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made Curry’s condition public. The person said as of Friday morning Curry was the only positive test on the Sixers.Curry sat out Thursday’s game because of a sore left ankle and appeared to wear a mask as he sat on the bench for part of the first half. Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points in Wednesday’s win over Washington.The Sixers are scheduled to play Denver in Philadelphia on Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press

  • Shaquille O'Neal keeps sights set on Rudy Gobert, shuts down 'best player in NBA' talk

    Shaq keeps coming for Rudy Gobert.

  • Stephen A. Smith says to expect a new side of him in ESPN+ show

    Veteran sports journalist Stephen A. Smith and ESPN are teaming up for a new weeknight series that will air exclusively on ESPN+.

  • Man City owner buys oldest surviving FA Cup trophy

    MANCHESTER, England — The owner of Manchester City has bought the oldest surviving FA Cup trophy, which the club won in 1904 for the first piece of silverware in its history.The cup — used in the competition from 1896-1910 — had been removed from the National Football Museum in Manchester in 2019 and put up for auction by its then-owner.Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, City’s owner since 2008, bought the cup at auction and loaned it back to the museum in a purchase made “for the benefit of English football,” the club said Friday.“We feared we may never see it again and that Britain would be losing the FA Cup for good,” said Tim Desmond, chief executive of the National Football Museum, adding that loaning it back preserves “our sporting heritage in this country.”The club did not disclose the price but Bonhams auction house in London announced in late September that after “spirited bidding” an anonymous buyer paid 760,000 pounds ($1 million) for the cup.The trophy is considered by England’s Arts Council as an item of international historic significance and was lifted by City’s players after a 1-0 win over Bolton in the FA Cup final in 1904.The club said the victory helped to establish football into Manchester’s wider cultural life, with the city better known at the time for its rugby.“Winning this actual trophy in 1904 was a turning point for the club and for the city of Manchester in that it firmly cemented football in the heart of its community,” Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.City has won the FA Cup six times, most recently in 2019. The team's latest bid to capture the trophy begins on Sunday when Pep Guardiola's side hosts Birmingham in the third round.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press