This $39 Bluetooth speaker is backed by more than 36,000 reviews — here's why shoppers love it

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

View photos Anker SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker rings in at just $39. Image via Amazon. More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to creating a relaxing environment at home this season, setting the right mood requires paying attention to all five of your senses. In addition to creating a cozy space with soft blankets, mood lighting and fragrant candles, you’ll need to appeal to your sense of hearing too.

Unfortunately, high quality sound usually comes with a high price tag, but when we heard about a top-rated (and affordable!) Bluetooth speaker that rivals its pricey brand-name counterparts, we were immediately intrigued.

Anker SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker in Black. Image via Amazon. More

SHOP IT: Amazon, $39

What is it?

At just $39, the Anker SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker currently sits as the no. 1 best-selling portable speaker on Amazon, and boasts a 4.6 star rating on a whopping 36,000 customer reviews. Whether you’re using it at home to add ambiance to your space or bringing it along for your outdoor adventures, this mini speaker is a definite winner.

Fitting into the palm of your hand, this speaker weighs in at just 200 grams, for ultimate portability. A rechargeable battery provides up to 15 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, so you can rest assured that your speaker won’t die in the middle of a relaxing day at the park.

What shoppers are saying

If the thousands of five-star ratings and best-seller status weren’t enough to convince you of this “small but mighty” speaker’s value, just a quick look through the reviews offers words from plenty of satisfied customers.

ALSO SEE: Amazon's 'face lift in a jar' is on sale for only $34 - here's my honest review

“The sound quality is impressive for a device this small. Of course, it is nothing compared to big high-quality speakers that cost a couple hundreds of dollars, but for $30? This is the best thing you can get,” raved one five-star reviewer.

Anker SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker in Pink. Image via Amazon. More

“This is the tiny speaker that ‘could,’ added another. “The speaker fills my bedroom with great sound, and my living room as well. Distortion free sound, of high quality, easily fills my room when I use my Anker speaker.”

According to reviewers, the only downside to this speaker is that when pairing to devices that are running video, there can be a delay in audio playback while connected.

Story continues