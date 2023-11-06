38 pieces of rodent feces meant a Bahama Breeze in Broward wasn’t fit to stay open

Mice? Rats? Whichever form of forbidden restaurant rodent — we’re not betting on gerbils or hamsters — it marked its territory inside of a Bahama Breeze in Pembroke Pines.

A state inspector noticed the rodent regularity on Wednesday when the chain restaurant was forced to close after a failed inspection. And someone else apparently noticed it, too, since the inspection began with a complaint filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

READ MORE: A Miami restaurant’s kitchen had a dead rodent. Live rodents gnawed into bags of rice

The full Sick and Shut Down List of restaurants that failed inspection in the 305, 954 and Palm Beach County will be coming later this week. For now, here are some of the violations the inspector discovered at The Breeze.

Bahama Breeze, 11000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines: Complaint inspection, 12 total violations, three High Priority violations.

We lead off with the Sick and Shut Down List staple, “Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.” This ice machine was at the rear cookline and it had “black, mold-like substances built up” inside of it.

The floor at the front cookline was “covered with standing water.”

That’s inviting to flying insects and 10 were landing on clean food containers and utensils fresh out of the dishwasher.

Bahama Breeze, 11000 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

In the dry storage area, there was an “uncovered container with pumpkin seeds.” This is inexcusable, considering the ready availability of name-brand containers, $1 aisle knock off containers, Saran Wrap, knock off and store brand Saran Wrap.

READ MORE: No water. Some rodents. Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach restaurant filth

It’s also inviting the furry quadrupeds that leave feces. Nine rodent droppings dotted the floor under cooking equipment at the front line cooking station. Another seven were under the bar area three-compartment sink. Remember the ice machine? Six droppings on the ice maker’s ledges. Seven were in the food prep area between the ice machine and walk-in cooler.

Story continues

That’s 29 of the 38 droppings counted by the inspector.

The Breeze reopened after coming correct on the Thursday re-inspection.