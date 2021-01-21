38 new COVID cases in Singapore, including 4 in community
SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (21 January), taking the country’s total case count to 59,235.
There are four cases in the community, while the remaining 34 are imported. This marks the eighth day in a row where new community infections are reported.
All but one of the 34 imported cases were placed on the stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival here.
The lone case tested negative for COVID-19 upon his arrival here on 17 January, and was on a controlled itinerary during his stay in Singapore. He subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 three days later.
The ministry on Wednesday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, of whom four were identified infections in the community. Three of them are linked to a previous case, forming a new cluster.
The three cases are employed at BS Industrial & Construction Supply at 1 Kallang Place, where a previous infection, a 39-year-old male permanent resident, works as a sales personnel.
All four of them form a new “case 59429” cluster, named after the man’s case number. It is the sixth live cluster of COVID-19 cases in Singapore.
99% of total cases have recovered, 1 in ICU
With 32 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Wednesday, 58,926 cases – or 99.5 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.
Most of the 45 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, and one is in the intensive care unit.
A total of 197 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.
Apart from 29 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.
Amongst the 213 cases reported from 14 to 20 January, 118 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 36 have tested negative, and 59 serology test results are pending.
