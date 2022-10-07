$38+ Bn Unified Endpoint Management Market to Grow at 32+% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 - Rise of Smart Consumer Devices, IoT, BPA, Cloud Computing, AI Led to Advent of Smart Workplaces Drives Market Growth

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The unified endpoint management market growth is driven by the rising demand for single endpoint management solutions across industries, cloud computing is transforming modern workplaces in diverse industry verticals by enhancing security, IT, and DevOps, thus, accelerating the development of innovative solutions and services for enhanced user experience.

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [227 Pages Research] The Insight Partners forecasts the Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size to grow from USD 5.41 billion in 2021 to USD 38.70 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.6% during 2022–2028. The unified endpoint management Market has observed extensive growth, owing to the rise of smart consumer devices, the Internet of Things (IoT), business process automation, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) has led to the advent of smart workplaces and rise in number of devices.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Unified Endpoint Management Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006641/


Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 5.41 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 38.70 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 32.6% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

227

No. of Tables

142

No. of Charts & Figures

102

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Component, Deployment Type, Platform, Organization Size, and End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Companies Covered

Ivanti; Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Microland Limited; Redpalm; Scalefusion; Stefanini; Tangoe

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country
Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and
Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00006641/



Browse key market insights spread across 227 pages with 142 list of tables & 102 list of figures from the report, "Unified Endpoint Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud Based and On-Premise), Platform (Desktop and Mobile), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and End User (BFSI, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Automotive and Transportation, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/unified-endpoint-management-market


Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Ivanti; Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Microland Limited; Redpalm; Scalefusion; Stefanini; and Tangoe are among the key unified endpoint management market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In July 2022, Ivanti collaborated with Absolute Software, a provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, to give Absolute Resilience customers the ability to improve the health and resilience of Ivanti Neurons, a hyper-automation platform for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), through Absolute's Application Persistence capabilities.

In April 2022, Scalefusion, a ProMobi Technologies company, joined forces with Lenovo, a multinational technology company, for a multi-year partnership. This alliance aims to make it simple for enterprises to give their end consumers Lenovo tablets that are powered by Scalefusion mobile device management (MDM) solution. Through this collaboration, Scalefusion will broaden its customer base globally and assist companies in a variety of industries in utilizing value-added services.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006641/


The unified endpoint management market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Europe is pioneering digital transformation. The region has several large enterprises that are highly focused on improving their operational efficiencies by adopting advanced technologies while reducing expenditure on in-house IT tasks. Expenditure on security solutions supports the nurturing of the data protection arena and unified endpoint management. As European enterprises possess high data and tech skills, they provide a large scope for developing advanced IT security products. Start-ups such as ZenMate are offering security solutions to ensure clients' online security and make it accessible to all the employees of the client. The presence of several key technology-based startups, along with a large number of SMEs, is likely to fuel the unified endpoint management market growth in the region in the coming years.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global unified endpoint management market. It is the most technologically advanced region with major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The rising dependence on advanced technologies, growing need for information and asset security, and increasing spending by SMEs on cybersecurity are among the factors encouraging enterprises to invest heavily in data security. Moreover, the increasing number of cyberattacks and growing awareness about endpoint security, and the growing investments by enterprises in advanced technologies to simplify their operations are favoring the unified endpoint management market growth in North America. Moreover, the growing investments by enterprises in advanced technologies to simplify their operations are also driving the regional unified endpoint management market growth. Companies in the unified endpoint management market adopt strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to maintain their market position.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006641


Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis: End User Overview
Based on end user, the unified endpoint management market has been segmented into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, automotive and transportation, retail, manufacturing, and others. IT & telecommunication enterprises, especially the SMEs, are among the largest adopters of unified endpoint management solutions, as they are increasingly utilizing public cloud, automated services, and exploring advanced digital technologies. The behavior of data network traffic over time is dynamic for large service providers, and cannot always exclusively be deciphered from observation or summary.

Models of statistical learning on data queried, from a big data platform, are used to characterize traffic pattern, using statistical traffic properties as model attributes. The output of these models is used to perform recent historical traffic measurement forensics to detect concurrent anomalies in intraday traffic behavior. Unified endpoint management solutions provide a centralized console for IT administrators to manage various endpoint devices deployed across the enterprise effectively. These solutions can be deployed to manage mobile devices, operating systems, and on-premise and cloud deployment models, among others. Healthcare is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period. Technological progress in the healthcare sector and the increasing adoption of blood pressure monitors, wearable devices, and other cloud-based devices are the factors contributing to the unified endpoint management market growth in this segment.


Buy Premium Copy of Unified Endpoint Management Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006641/




Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:
Endpoint Security Market - The global endpoint security market size was valued US$ 14,951.39 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market – The global Endpoint Detection and Response market size is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2018 and 2025.

In-flight Entertainment Market - The global in-flight entertainment market size is projected to reach US$ 12,419.7 million by 2027 from US$ 5,097.7 million in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market - The global virtual reality and augmented reality in retail market size is expected to grow from US$ 3147.58 million in 2020 to US$ 17864.86 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2021–2028.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market - The global augmented reality and virtual reality market size is expected to grow from US$ 27.96 billion in 2021 to US$ 252.16 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.9% during 2021–2028.

Loading Spout Market - The global loading spout market size is valued US$ 308.73 million in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 443.05 million by 2028 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Sex Toys Market - The global sex toys market size is projected to reach US$ 55,648.88 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021–2028.

Airway Management Devices Market - The global airway management devices market size was valued US$ 1,944.88 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Unified Endpoint Management Market - The global unified endpoint management market size is valued US$ 5,413.27 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% during 2022–2028.

Waxy Maize Starch Market - The global waxy maize starch market size is valued US$ 2,000.68 million in 2021; It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028.

GMP Testing Service Market - The global GMP testing service market size is valued US$ 1,830.57 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Carboxy Therapy Market - The global carboxy therapy market size is valued US$ 85.24 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028.




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/unified-endpoint-management-market
Industry Research: https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html


Latest Stories

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau floats idea of replacing scandal-plagued Hockey Canada

    Justin Trudeau says the federal government isn't in the business of creating organizations. But as scandal-plagued Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid a landslide of criticism over the national organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults — and how money was paid out to settle lawsuits — the prime minister swung the door open on that possibility Thursday. "There needs to be wholesale change," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "They need to realize that if we ha

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Toronto FC II suffers heartbreaking loss to Columbus Crew II in MLS Next Pro playoffs

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC II's first foray into the playoffs ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Columbus Crew II answered the TFC reserve team's late comeback with a rally of its own. Goals by substitutes Jordan Knight and Coleman Gannon gave league-leading Columbus a 4-3 extra-time win over Toronto in a roller-coaster MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final at Historic Crew Stadium. With TFC 2 trailing 2-1, Themi Antonoglou forced extra time with a stoppage-time goal and then gave Toronto a

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi