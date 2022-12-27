$38 Billion Worldwide Digital Biomanufacturing Industry to 2030 - Players Include 3M, ABB, Cytiva, Siemens, Immersciobio and Sanofi

Company Logo

Digital Biomanufacturing Market

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Biomanufacturing Market, by Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital biomanufacturing is consider as a potentially greater manifestation of digital biotechnology. Digital biomanufacturing offers real-time process optimization based on extremely valued factors like expected product quality and batch profitability.

Digital biomanufacturing software improves asset dependability and availability while lowering maintenance costs. It helps to increase efficiency by elimating the errors.



Advantages of digital manufacturing includes:

Increased Monitoring

Data Collection and Handling

Connectivity

Computer power

Process control algorithms

Automation

Market Dynamics



Digital biomanufacturing helps to improve productivity and robustness of existing processes and facilities. Key issues affecting biomanufacturing facilities can be addressed with the use of new digital technologies.

Thus, shift towards smart manufacturing, implementing smart manufacturing is driven the growth of market. Quicker turnaround across all levels of the value chain by digital manufacturing is leads to lowering maintenance costs.

This in turn to drive the growth of market. Real-time production visibility made possible by digital technologies offers better information for making important decisions and accelerates innovation.

Thus, digital biomanufacturing technology has increasingly use through pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Manufacturers are implementing new technologies such as internate of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and among others to drive the production is strengthen the demand for digital biomanufacturing.

Moreover, automation in manufacturing would provide substantial opportunities to overcome many of the challenges faced in commercial success. This in turn to create significant opportunity for market growth in near future



Key features of the study:

Story continues

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital biomanufacturing market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new drug launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global digital biomanufacturing market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include 3M, ABB, Cytiva, Siemens, immersciobio, Sanofi, BIOMERIEUX, Agilent Technologies, Inc, GE Healthcare, Culture Biosciences

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global digital biomanufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global digital biomanufacturing market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jletzx

