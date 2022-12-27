$38 Billion Worldwide Digital Biomanufacturing Industry to 2030 - Players Include 3M, ABB, Cytiva, Siemens, Immersciobio and Sanofi
Digital Biomanufacturing Market
Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022
Digital biomanufacturing is consider as a potentially greater manifestation of digital biotechnology. Digital biomanufacturing offers real-time process optimization based on extremely valued factors like expected product quality and batch profitability.
Digital biomanufacturing software improves asset dependability and availability while lowering maintenance costs. It helps to increase efficiency by elimating the errors.
Advantages of digital manufacturing includes:
Increased Monitoring
Data Collection and Handling
Connectivity
Computer power
Process control algorithms
Automation
Market Dynamics
Digital biomanufacturing helps to improve productivity and robustness of existing processes and facilities. Key issues affecting biomanufacturing facilities can be addressed with the use of new digital technologies.
Thus, shift towards smart manufacturing, implementing smart manufacturing is driven the growth of market. Quicker turnaround across all levels of the value chain by digital manufacturing is leads to lowering maintenance costs.
This in turn to drive the growth of market. Real-time production visibility made possible by digital technologies offers better information for making important decisions and accelerates innovation.
Thus, digital biomanufacturing technology has increasingly use through pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Manufacturers are implementing new technologies such as internate of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and among others to drive the production is strengthen the demand for digital biomanufacturing.
Moreover, automation in manufacturing would provide substantial opportunities to overcome many of the challenges faced in commercial success. This in turn to create significant opportunity for market growth in near future
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital biomanufacturing market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new drug launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
It profiles leading players in the global digital biomanufacturing market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.
Key companies covered as a part of this study include 3M, ABB, Cytiva, Siemens, immersciobio, Sanofi, BIOMERIEUX, Agilent Technologies, Inc, GE Healthcare, Culture Biosciences
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global digital biomanufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global digital biomanufacturing market
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
243
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$17.92 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$38.14 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
9.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Overview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Type
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact Analysis
Key Development
Regulatory Scenario
PEST Analysis
Porter's Analysis
Advances in Digital Biomanufacturing
Overview of Digital Biomanufacturing
4. Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
Government Initiative to Combat Covid-19
COVID 19 Epidemiology
COVID 19 Impact on Supply Chain
5. Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Manufacturing Technologies
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Analytical and Process Control Technologies
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Bioprocess Optimization
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Biomanufacturing Process Automation and Control
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
3M
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
ABB
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Cytiva
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Siemens
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
immersciobio
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Sanofi
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
BIOMERIEUX
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Agilent Technologies, Inc
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
GE Healthcare
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Culture Biosciences
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jletzx
