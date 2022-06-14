374Water Trading on Nasdaq Under Symbol "SCWO"

The cleantech company broadens its capital markets reach at a critical time in waste and wastewater treatment, as contaminants like PFAS, microplastics and pharmaceuticals require a permanent solution.

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / 374Water Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCWO ), a global social impact and cleantech company, has been approved and now uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol SCWO. The stock will commence trading effective today.

AirSCWO™ , 374Water's compact, modular, and decentralized waste management system, transforms the simplest and most complex wastes into valuable resources. Waste is treated at the source of generation, significantly reducing hauling and disposal costs and non-biodegradable organic compounds including contaminants of emerging concern are eliminated. The recovered resources include clean water, energy and minerals are available for reuse or to offset operating costs. This disruptive technology provides a modern, sustainable approach to waste management.

"374Water's Nasdaq listing elevates the company's mission of creating a world without waste to the broadest investor base and tech community," said Kobe Nagar, CEO of 374Water. "Our AirSCWO™ technology offers a timely solution for challenging wastewater and residuals across the globe, providing a sustainable waste management solution that helps organizations achieve their environmental, sustainability, and governance ("ESG") goals.

SCWO stands for supercritical water oxidation, a physical-thermal process that uses the unique properties of water above its critical point. In these conditions, in the presence of oxygen, organic waste is rapidly converted to clean water, energy and minerals while destroying harmful contaminants like PFAS, microplastics, drugs, and more, transforming waste management from treatment and disposal to elimination and resource recovery.

The global waste management market, which had an estimated value of $989.20B USD in 2021, is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022-2030 . New federal guidelines for the waste industry's management of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or better known as "forever chemicals") are expected this year and policies to restrict the use of these contaminants are being introduced locally and globally. Amid regulatory and consumer-driven momentum for change, 374Water is well positioned to bring long term, sustainable solutions at scale. With current customers including the Orange County Sanitation District (OC SAN) and partnerships with organizations abroad such as the BIRD Foundation in Israel, 374Water's technology brings cost-effective, energy efficient solutions in waste and wastewater treatment.

About 374Water:

374Water is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals.

