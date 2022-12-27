With 37% stake, MiX Telematics Limited (JSE:MIX) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of MiX Telematics Limited (JSE:MIX) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 37% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MiX Telematics.

Check out our latest analysis for MiX Telematics

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MiX Telematics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in MiX Telematics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MiX Telematics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.7% of MiX Telematics. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Masalini Capital with 11% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 7.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. and Wellington Management Group LLP are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Stefan Joselowitz, the CEO has 3.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of MiX Telematics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of MiX Telematics Limited. Insiders have a R393m stake in this R2.7b business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MiX Telematics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 11%, of the MiX Telematics stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for MiX Telematics (2 are a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt