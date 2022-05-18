37-Second Montage Is All It Takes To Expose Tucker Carlson’s Hypocrisy

Back in 2018, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was full of indignation after “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson poked fun at Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s (R-Texas) eye patch, which the congressman has worn since sustaining an injury on active military service in Afghanistan.

Now? Not so much.

This week, Carlson called former Navy SEAL Crenshaw “eye patch McCain” after the lawmaker said sending military aid to Ukraine amid the Russia invasion is nothing to do with the U.S. baby formula shortage. Carlson’s dig referenced the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who was also long-term injured in combat.

“You hurl juvenile insults when you know you’ve lost the debate,” Crenshaw responded to Carlson’s attack.

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch cut Carlson’s comments together on Tuesday and the evidence of the blowhard’s hypocrisy is now going viral:

Tucker Carlson was furious when SNL made a joke about Dan Crenshaw. But last night, he mocked the fact that the veteran lost his eye in combat, calling him 'Eyepatch McCain.' What does that tell you? pic.twitter.com/Uvq22pXtaD — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 17, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

