37 Most Anticipated Films of 2022 (Photos)

2022 is nearly upon us, and next year brings a bevy of new films headed our way. Blockbusters, indies, comedies, dramas, horror films and everything in between will be making their way to theaters and streaming services all throughout the year, and there’s much to be excited about.

Below, TheWrap staffers Adam Chitwood, Dessi Gomez, Harper Lambert, Andi Ortiz and Drew Taylor have rounded up a robust list of some of the most compelling films set for release in 2022 – with the caveat that there’s plenty more beyond this list to be excited about, including those films that aren’t even yet on our radar.

So let’s kick off the excitement for another year of great films with our list of anticipated titles, in order of release date.