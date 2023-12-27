Advertisement

37 Hilarious Signs In 2023 That Helped Me Laugh My Way Through This Hellscape Of A Year

BuzzFeed
·3 min read

2023 was a year of signs that made us giggle, chortle, and everything in between. Here are 37 of the absolute best, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."So many questions."

—u/Material-Practice-58

2."Nice."

—u/Fit-Advance9526

3."I'm just self centred."

—u/padmanabhapillai

4."Hard decision."

—u/jellybloom17

5."Did I get your attention?"

—u/HelpingHandsUs

6."A flowchart."

—u/bananapoetry

7."Posted by the janitor who has to clean the men's room."

—u/Engetarist

8."The most honest product description ever written??"

—u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

9."The four horsemen of the bathroom closet."

—u/Sensitive_Clue_4795

10."That makes sense actually."

—u/Atmosphere_Training

11."Work from home tip."

—u/Pumuckl4Life

12."Well, of course!"

u/Desperate_Ambrose / Via reddit.com
13."The average engineer."

—u/KBDFan42

14."It's rights, okay?"

—u/Certain_Style4833

15."What in the?"

—u/[deleted]

16."How do I even pronounce that?"

—u/KFkrewfamKF

17."That's not quite how it works, bro..."

—u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

18."So what's the purpose of this store?"

—u/Otherwise_End7707

19."Yayy."

—u/whoisseptember

20."A grandma made these before she passed away to be given out at her funeral. What a f*cking icon!"

—u/HelpingHandsUs

21."Gangster of London Underground metro."

—u/padmanabhapillai

22."We hate children."

—u/GryphonSK

23."Oh, yeah!!!"

—u/GryphonSK

24."Proceed with caution."

—u/anaqyk

25."For you feed this cat?"

—u/flattenedbricks

26."Tacos are important."

—u/Lmanwell23

27."Found this in my school cafeteria."

—u/Soggy_Card6853

28."Found in the wild at a restaurant."

—u/PokeCraft117

29."I wonder what's the story behind this."

—u/LongjumpingCan4817

30."Anyone here to help me out with this!!!"

—u/ResponsibleHardship

31."What are these for, exactly?"

—u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

32."It's not like they can fly..."

—u/SneakWhisper

33."I’m confused."

—u/Zealousideal-Data578

34."I'm sorry for getting u pregnant."

—u/Lmanwell23

35."Creative or lazy?"

—u/Surya_Sparrow

36."I know it’s gotta be read the right way but still."

—u/Alternative_Egg9955

37."Don't catch 'em all!"

—u/GryphonSK