37% of Google Maps results for abortion services in trigger states directed people to fake clinics, nonprofit says

11% of Google results for abortions in "trigger states" were for anti-abortion fake clinics, per a story.

On Google Maps, 37% of results were for fake clinics that didn't offer abortions.

There are 13 US "trigger states," which have laws to criminalize abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

People looking on Google for information on abortion in "trigger states" are likely to be served with details for anti-abortion fake clinics that don't offer abortions, a report from nonprofit the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found.

Trigger states are those that have laws on the books that would criminalize abortion immediately if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade. This is a distinct possibility, according to a draft opinion from the Supreme Court leaked in May.

The states in question are: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

For its report, London-based CCDH ran Google searches from each of the 13 states using a browser extension that lets people set their computers to different locations in the world.

The CCDH used Google Search and Google Maps to see what results came up on the first page when key terms like "abortion clinic near me" and "abortion pill" were entered.

Out of a total 445 recorded results, 11% directed users to anti-abortion fake clinics.

The problem was particularly acute on Google Maps results, where the CCDH found 26 out of 70 results directed users to fake clinics — a return rate of 37%.

The CCDH used the first three locations presented by Google Maps to collect its sample. The nonprofit isn't the first to report on the issue of anti-abortion clinics slipping into Google results for abortion services.

The BBC reported in May that it had found misleading adverts high up in Google search results, which appeared to be clinics offering abortions, but were actually anti-abortion centres.

One woman told the BBC she went to one clinic after she saw it offered "a free abortion consultation" but once there she was given misinformation about abortions, including claims they were linked to infertility and breast cancer.

The CCDH found on Google Search that 28% of Google ads displayed at the top of search result pages were for anti-abortion fake clinics.

The CCDH said when it visited the websites of the fake clinics surfaced by Google it found misinformation. These included claims that "suicidal impulses" were common after abortions and suggestions that a hysterectomy might be needed to stop an abortion.

A Google spokesperson told Insider: "Across our products, we work to make high-quality information easily accessible, particularly on critical health topics."

It continued: "Any organization that wants to advertise to people seeking information about abortion services on Google must be certified and show in-ad disclosures that clearly state whether they do or do not offer abortions."

The spokesperson added that the company was always looking at ways to improve its results to help people find what they're looking for, or understand if what they're looking for may not be available.

The CCDH said Google did label ads for anti-abortion clincs with a label stating: "Does not provide abortions," but their placement at the top of the results pages was still a problem.

"When people search for information or services relating to their sexual and reproductive health, Google is sending them to sites that users expect to contain robust, scientific, evidence-driven healthcare information – but they actually contain ideologically-driven opinion and misinformation," CCDH chief executive Imran Ahmed said in a statement sent to Insider.

