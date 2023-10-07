$360 million lottery jackpot is largest ever won by a Texas player, Texas Lottery says

A $360 million jackpot-winning prize from Friday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing is the largest ever won by a Texas Lottery player, the Texas Lottery Commission announced in a news release on Saturday.

The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at a Stripes convenience store located at 5665 Sherwood Way in San Angelo, Texas, matching all six numbers of the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, which were 12-24-46-57-66, and Mega Ball 22.

The player chose the cash-value option at the time of purchase, which was an estimated $156.9 million before taxes prior to the drawing, according to the release.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. The retailer is eligible to receive a $1 million retailer bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The drawing marks the fourteenth Mega Millions jackpot winner in Texas and the first since Sept. 24, 2019 when a Leander, Texas, resident won a $227 million prize.

Texas joined the lottery game in 2003 and had its first Mega Millions jackpot winner in 2004 when UT Van Nguyen of Carrollton, Texas, claimed the $106 million jackpot from the Oct. 1, 2004 drawing.

In addition to the Oct. 6 jackpot-winning prize, 74,167 Mega Millions tickets in Texas — including those with the Megaplier® add-on feature — have won lower-tier prizes ranging from two dollars to $10,000, according to the release.

The winning Mega Millions jackpot started as a $20 million prize on Aug. 18, 2023 and rolled 14 times before being hit. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, will reset to $20 million.

Starting in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $37.8 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $83 billion in prizes to lottery players, according to the release. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has generated $31.8 billion for the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas, according to the release. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $221 million for programs supporting Texas veterans, according to the release.