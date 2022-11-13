360 DigiTech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Director Change

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, declared quarterly dividend and announced director change.



Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, our platform has connected 141 financial institutional partners and 203.5 million consumers *1 with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 11.9% from 181.8 million a year ago.

Cumulative users with approved credit lines *2 were 43.0 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 17.8% from 36.5 million as of September 30, 2021.

Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 26.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 12.9% from 23.3 million as of September 30, 2021.

In the third quarter of 2022, financial institutional partners originated 14,788,321 loans *3 through our platform. Total facilitation and origination loan volume reached RMB110,675 million *4 , an increase of 13.4% from RMB97,592 million in the same period of 2021.

Out of those loans originated by financial institutions, RMB64,583 million was under capital-light model, Intelligence Credit Engine (“ICE”) and other technology solutions *5 , representing 58.4% of the total, an increase of 16.4% from RMB55,476 million in the same period of 2021.

Total outstanding loan balance * 6 was RMB160,020 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 19.9% from RMB133,425 million as of September 30, 2021.

RMB91,196 million of such loan balance was under capital-light model, “ICE” and other technology solutions *7 , an increase of 25.9% from RMB72,435 million as of September 30, 2021.

Financial institutions granted approximately RMB3.0 billion credit lines to small and micro-sized enterprises and their owners (collectively, SMEs) * 8 through our platform in the third quarter of 2022.

The weighted average contractual tenor of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform in the third quarter of 2022 was approximately 12.27 months, compared with 11.21 months in the same period of 2021.

90 day+ delinquency rate * 9 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 2.31% as of September 30, 2022.

Repeat borrower contribution*10 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform for the third quarter of 2022 was 88.5%.



1 Refers to cumulative registered users across our platform.

2 “Users with approved credit lines” refers to the total number of users who had submitted their credit applications and were approved with a credit line at the end of each period.

3 Including 5,336,883 loans across “V-pocket”, and 9,451,438 loans across other products.

4 Refers to the total principal amount of loans facilitated and originated during the given period, including loan volume facilitated through Intelligence Credit Engine (“ICE”) and other technology solutions.

5 “ICE” is an open platform on our “360 Jietiao” APP, we match borrowers and financial institutions through big data and cloud computing technology on “ICE”, and provide pre-loan investigation report of borrowers. For loans facilitated through “ICE”, the Company does not bear principal risk. Loan facilitation volume through “ICE” was RMB3,478 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Under other technology solutions, we offer financial institutions on-premise deployed, modular risk management SaaS, which helps financial institution partners improve credit assessment results. Loan facilitation volume through other technology solutions was RMB26,034 million in the third quarter of 2022.

6 “Total outstanding loan balance” refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans facilitated and originated at the end of each period, including loan balance for “ICE” and other technology solutions, excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days.

7 Outstanding loan balance for “ICE” and other technology solutions were RMB7,779 million and RMB26,777 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2022.

8 SME loans are loans issued to SMEs with e-commerce operations, with business sales receipt, and/or with business taxation record.

9 “90 day+ delinquency rate” refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 91 to 180 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans across our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are charged-off and loans under “ICE” and other technology solutions are not included in the delinquency rate calculation.

10 “Repeat borrower contribution” for a given period refers to (i) the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had historically made at least one successful drawdown, divided by (ii) the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue was RMB4,144.1 million (US$582.6 million), compared to RMB4,612.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Income from operations was RMB1,158.3 million (US$162.8 million), compared to RMB1,893.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP * 11 income from operations was RMB1,207.8 million (US$169.8 million), compared to RMB1,963.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Operating margin was 27.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.1%.

Net income was RMB988.4 million (US$138.9 million), compared to RMB1,564.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,037.9 million (US$145.9 million), compared to RMB1,633.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income attributed to the Company was RMB992.8 million (US$139.6 million), compared to RMB1,564.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income margin was 23.8%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 25.0%.

11 Non-GAAP income from operations (Adjusted Income from operations), Non-GAAP net income (Adjusted net income), Non-GAAP operating margin and Non-GAAP net income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of 360 DigiTech, commented, “We have witnessed modest improvement in a challenging macro environment during the quarter although some uncertainties remained. In the third quarter, total facilitation and origination volume was RMB110.7 billion, up approximately 13% year-on-year. During the quarter, we also added approximately 1.7 million new users with approved credit lines, a 19% sequential increase, while keeping the overall sales and marketing expenses around the same level. Our consistent execution enabled us to strike a desired balance between growth in business and exposure to macro risks. Approximately 58% of the loans was facilitated under the capital-light model, ICE and other technology solutions*12. The increased contribution from non-credit risk bearing services helped us further mitigate near term risks and volatilities, and brought us closer to long term sustainable technology driven business models.



During the quarter, we continued our efforts to optimize our user base to lower overall credit risks and higher user retention. Such efforts not only enabled us to continue improving risk metrics against macro uncertainties, but also allowed us to offer better priced products to users. Average IRR of the loans originated and facilitated through our platform further optimized to well below 24% rate cap requirement in the third quarter. In addition, we continued to expand our partnership with larger financial institutions with national operations, and with readily available liquidity in the financial system, we meaningfully lowered overall funding costs during the quarter.



On the regulatory front, as one of the leading Credit-Tech platforms, we have substantially completed most of the rectification measures to our operations based on our self-examination results in accordance with regulatory guidance. The regulatory authorities have reviewed our rectification measures in general. We note regulators’ recent comments regarding gradually shifting focus from self-examination and rectification to regular regulatory supervision in many aspects of platform operations and we are also encouraged to see continued supportive statements for platform economy by various regulators.”



“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results in a changing macro environment. Total revenue was RMB4.14 billion and non-GAAP net income was RMB1.04 billion,” Mr. Alex Xu, Chief Financial Officer, commented. “During the quarter, although we experienced some recovery in demand for consumer credit, the pace and magnitude of the rebound were modest. With the sporadic resurgence of and subsequent restrictive measures to contain COVID-19 across the country, we intend to continue to take a prudent approach to manage our business growth and risks. At the end of the third quarter, our total cash and cash equivalent*13 was approximately RMB10.8 billion, and we generated approximately RMB1.6 billion cash from operations. Our strong financial positions further strengthen our capability to navigate through near term economic challenges.”



Mr. Yan Zheng, Chief Risk Officer, added, “We continued to lower our risk exposure by optimizing our user base to focus on relatively higher quality groups in the third quarter. Among key leading indicators, Day-1 delinquency*14 further improved to 4.5% from 4.9% quarter-on-quarter, another historic low. With the continued adjustment in our collection operation, 30-day collection rates*15 reached the best level for the year during the quarter. Despite the still challenging macro conditions, our commitment to further optimize our user base should help us mitigate some impact on risk metrics from the economic uncertainties for the rest of the year.”

12 We’ve mainly used data technology tools and AI credit assessment systems in the process of providing such services as loan facilitation, post-facilitation and borrowers’ referral to our customers. Revenues from these technology powered services accounted for 43% of our total net revenue for the third quarter 2022.

13 Including “Cash and cash equivalents”, “Restricted cash”, and “Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies”.

14 “Day-1 delinquency rate” is defined as (i) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that was due for repayment as of such specified date.

15 “30 day collection rate” is defined as (i) the amount of principal that was repaid in one month among the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of such specified date.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenue was RMB4,144.1 million (US$582.6 million), compared to RMB4,612.8 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB4,183.2 million in the prior quarter.

Net revenue from Credit Driven Services was RMB2,941.1 million (US$413.5 million), compared to RMB2,620.0 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB2,947.8 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy were RMB582.9 million (US$81.9 million), compared to RMB581.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB580.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year changes mainly reflected changes in loan facilitation volume through capital-heavy model.

Financing income*16 was RMB877.1 million (US$123.3 million), compared to RMB570.5 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB819.6 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were primarily due to the growth in average outstanding on-balance-sheet loan balance.

Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities was RMB1,447.6 million (US$203.5 million), compared to RMB1,440.7 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB1,524.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes mainly reflected changes in average outstanding balance of off-balance-sheet capital-heavy loans during the period.

Other services fees were RMB33.6 million (US$4.7 million), compared to RMB27.6 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB23.3 million in the prior quarter.

Net revenue from Platform Services was RMB1,203.0 million (US$169.1 million), compared to RMB1,992.8 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,235.4 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light were RMB1,040.2 million (US$146.2 million), compared to RMB1,800.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,030.0 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to decrease in loan facilitation volume through capital-light model as well as decline in average IRR of the loans. The sequential increase was mainly due to increase in loan facilitation volume through capital-light model and partially offset by decline in average IRR.

Referral services fees were RMB85.4 million (US$12.0 million), compared to RMB156.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB135.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to decline in referral services fees and loan facilitation volume through ICE. The sequential decline was primarily due to the decrease in loan facilitation volume through ICE, partially offset by increase in other referral services fees.

Other services fees were RMB77.4 million (US$10.9 million), compared to RMB36.5 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB70.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes mainly reflected the growth in loan facilitation volume through other technology solutions.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB2,985.9 million (US$419.7 million), compared to RMB2,719.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB3,172.4 million in the prior quarter.

Facilitation, origination and servicing expenses were RMB617.3 million (US$86.8 million), compared to RMB627.2 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB555.6 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was in part due to improvement in operational efficiency. The sequential increase was in part due to growth in loan facilitation and origination volume and balance.

Funding costs were RMB138.5 million (US$19.5 million), compared to RMB83.8 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB123.9 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to the growth in funding from ABS and trusts.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB624.1 million (US$87.7 million), compared to RMB577.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB615.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to a more proactive customer acquisition strategy focusing on higher quality users.

General and administrative expenses were RMB102.7 million (US$14.4 million), compared to RMB173.0 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB93.9 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was due to lower professional service fees and our continued effort to improve operational efficiency. The sequential increase was due to expanded business operations.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB191.5 million (US$26.9 million), compared to RMB360.4 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB416.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were mainly due to higher reversal of prior quarters’ provision as loans facilitated in previous quarters performed better than expected.

Provision for financial assets receivable was RMB115.1 million (US$16.2 million), compared to RMB70.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB103.7 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes reflected the Company’s consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB53.8 million (US$7.6 million), compared to RMB129.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB63.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decrease in loan facilitation volume under capital-light model. The sequential decrease mainly reflected the Company’s consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for contingent liability was RMB1,142.8 million (US$160.7 million), compared to RMB698.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,200.7 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase mainly reflected lower reversal of prior quarters’ provision under the Company’s consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile. The sequential decrease was primarily due to decrease in loan facilitation volume through capital-heavy model.

Income from operations was RMB1,158.3 million (US$162.8 million), compared to RMB1,893.7 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,010.8 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB1,207.8 million (US$169.8 million), compared to RMB1,963.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,057.5 million in the prior quarter.

Operating margin was 27.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.1%.

Income before income tax expense was RMB1,171.5 million (US$164.7 million), compared to RMB1,922.7 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,155.3 million in the prior quarter.

Net income was RMB988.4 million (US$138.9 million), compared to RMB1,565.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB975.0 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,037.9 million (US$145.9 million), compared to RMB1,633.6 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,021.7 million in the prior quarter.

Net income margin was 23.8%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 25.0%.

Net income attributed to the Company was RMB992.8 million (US$139.6 million), compared to RMB1,564.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB979.8 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,042.4 million (US$146.5 million), compared to RMB1,633.6 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,026.6 million in the prior quarter.

Net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB6.18 (US$0.86).

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB6.48 (US$0.91).

Weighted average basic ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 156.24 million.

Weighted average diluted ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 160.76 million.

16 “Financing income” is generated from loans facilitated through the Company’s platform funded by the consolidated trusts and Fuzhou Microcredit, which charge fees and interests from borrowers.

30 Day+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage and 180 Day+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage

The following charts and tables display the historical cumulative 30 day+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage and 180 day+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage for all loans facilitated and originated through the Company’s platform. Loans under “ICE” and other technology solutions are not included in the 30 day+ charts and the 180 day+ charts:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd8f72bd-c7e7-43b5-9f00-c4359793fbed

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ef182123-378f-4376-9639-9a28e9af9c3c

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of the Company has approved a dividend of US$0.08 per ordinary share, or US$0.16 per ADS, for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy, which is expected to be paid on January 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 12, 2022.

Business Outlook

Given the current macro economic conditions, the Company expects to continue to take a prudent approach in its business planning. As such, the Company expects loan facilitation and origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be between RMB102.5 billion and RMB112.5 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 6% to 16%. This outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views, which is subject to material changes.

Director Change

The board of directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Ms. Jiao Jiao to the Board as a director and confirmed the resignation of Mr. Wei Liu as a director and the vice chairman of the Board, all effective November 11, 2022. Ms. Jiao Jiao will also serve on the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board as its member, to replace Mr. Wei Liu’s position on the committee.

“We thank Mr. Wei Liu for the contribution to our Board and the Company during his tenure, and wish him future success in his new endeavor,” said Mr. Haisheng Wu, director and the chief executive officer of 360 DigiTech. “We are delighted and honored to welcome Ms. Jiao Jiao to our Board. I’m confident her legal expertise and strategic insights will add high value to our Board and our operations. We look forward to working with her as we further grow our business and maximize value for all of our stakeholders.”

Ms. Jiao Jiao has been serving as a director of 360 Group since May 2022, where she has also been serving as a vice president and the head of the legal department since September 2021. From July 2019 to August 2021, Ms. Jiao served as the general counsel of Future VIPKID Limited. Ms. Jiao served as a vice president and the head of the legal department of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD; HKEX: 9618) from June 2014 to April 2019. Prior to that, she was a lawyer at JunHe LLP from June 2005 to May 2014. Ms. Jiao received her bachelor of laws and master of laws in 2002 and 2005, respectively, from Peking University.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”) is a leading Credit-Tech platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. The Company’s solutions provide seamless experiences and create noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

For more information, please visit: ir.360shuke.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measure, which is adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expenses. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

We use non-GAAP income from operation, non-GAAP operation margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company and Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP income from operation represents income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company represents net income attributed to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses and non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS represents net income per fully diluted ADS excluding share-based compensation. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 360 DigiTech may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company’s business outlook, beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which factors include but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s cooperation with 360 Group, changes in laws, rules and regulatory environments, the recognition of the Company’s brand, market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, trends and developments in the credit-tech industry, governmental policies relating to the credit-tech industry, general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in 360 DigiTech's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 DigiTech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

December 31, September 30, September 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 6,116,360 7,219,700 1,014,929 Restricted cash 2,643,587 3,009,630 423,087 Short term investments - 30,000 4,217 Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies 874,886 549,548 77,254 Funds receivable from third party payment service providers 153,151 983,851 138,308 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 3,097,254 3,109,128 437,074 Financial assets receivable, net 3,806,243 3,321,117 466,875 Amounts due from related parties 837,324 518,001 72,819 Loans receivable, net 9,844,481 14,002,507 1,968,441 Prepaid expenses and other assets 383,937 534,340 75,116 Total current assets 27,757,223 33,277,822 4,678,120 Non-current assets: Accounts receivable and contract assets, net-non current 223,474 298,161 41,915 Financial assets receivable, net-non current 597,965 755,977 106,274 Amounts due from related parties 140,851 72,245 10,156 Loans receivable, net-non current 2,859,349 3,289,501 462,431 Property and equipment, net 24,941 25,170 3,538 Land use rights,net 1,018,908 1,003,366 141,051 Intangible assets 4,961 4,835 680 Deferred tax assets 834,717 1,170,598 164,560 Other non-current assets 42,606 64,702 9,097 Total non-current assets 5,747,772 6,684,555 939,702 TOTAL ASSETS 33,504,995 39,962,377 5,617,822 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-current 2,304,518 6,173,089 867,799 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,258,329 2,267,693 318,787 Amounts due to related parties 214,057 203,324 28,583 Short term loans 397,576 639,764 89,937 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 4,818,144 4,385,117 616,450 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 3,285,081 3,404,333 478,574 Income tax payable 624,112 683,342 96,063 Other tax payable 241,369 186,270 26,185 Total current liabilities 14,143,186 17,942,932 2,522,378 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 121,426 196,517 27,626 Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-noncurrent 4,010,597 3,802,348 534,526 Other long-term liabilities 13,177 31,067 4,366 Total non-current liabilities 4,145,200 4,029,932 566,518 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,288,386 21,972,864 3,088,896 TOTAL 360 DIGITECH INC EQUITY 15,203,863 17,901,272 2,516,521 Noncontroling interests 12,746 88,241 12,405 TOTAL EQUITY 15,216,609 17,989,513 2,528,926 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 33,504,995 39,962,377 5,617,822





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Credit driven services 2,619,968 2,941,106 413,454 7,476,006 8,809,503 1,238,420 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy 581,055 582,857 81,937 1,846,102 1,724,628 242,444 Financing income 570,547 877,051 123,294 1,468,075 2,485,871 349,458 Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities 1,440,719 1,447,592 203,499 4,088,453 4,522,107 635,708 Other services fees 27,647 33,606 4,724 73,376 76,897 10,810 Platform services 1,992,845 1,203,023 169,118 4,737,574 3,837,872 539,520 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light 1,800,071 1,040,210 146,230 4,192,673 3,169,165 445,514 Referral services fees 156,295 85,381 12,003 442,889 468,031 65,795 Other services fees 36,479 77,432 10,885 102,012 200,676 28,211 Total net revenue 4,612,813 4,144,129 582,572 12,213,580 12,647,375 1,777,940 Facilitation, origination and servicing 627,192 617,311 86,780 1,662,927 1,787,872 251,335 Funding costs 83,753 138,475 19,467 245,995 366,105 51,466 Sales and marketing 577,264 624,104 87,735 1,462,210 1,791,761 251,882 General and administrative 173,003 102,721 14,440 416,777 318,869 44,826 Provision for loans receivable 360,399 191,542 26,927 742,286 1,098,859 154,475 Provision for financial assets receivable 70,085 115,144 16,187 173,661 279,361 39,272 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 129,086 53,762 7,558 286,202 170,787 24,009 Provision for contingent liabilities 698,313 1,142,820 160,655 1,918,899 3,305,458 464,674 Total operating costs and expenses 2,719,095 2,985,879 419,749 6,908,957 9,119,072 1,281,939 Income from operations 1,893,718 1,158,250 162,823 5,304,623 3,528,303 496,001 Interest income, net 26,915 57,819 8,128 109,790 126,007 17,714 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 4,002 (68,583 ) (9,641 ) 17,897 (155,241 ) (21,823 ) Other (expense) income, net (12,074 ) 24,027 3,378 38,737 227,485 31,979 Investment gain (loss) 10,115 - - 10,115 (8,996 ) (1,265 ) Income before income tax expense 1,922,676 1,171,513 164,688 5,481,162 3,717,558 522,606 Income taxes expense (358,599 ) (183,159 ) (25,748 ) (1,021,956 ) (579,891 ) (81,520 ) Net income 1,564,077 988,354 138,940 4,459,206 3,137,667 441,086 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - 4,481 630 (42 ) 14,505 2,039 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 1,564,077 992,835 139,570 4,459,164 3,152,172 443,125 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Basic 5.08 3.18 0.45 14.54 10.12 1.42 Diluted 4.87 3.09 0.43 13.89 9.81 1.38 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. Basic 10.16 6.36 0.90 29.08 20.24 2.84 Diluted 9.74 6.18 0.86 27.78 19.62 2.76 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 308,110,677 312,481,135 312,481,135 306,641,972 311,571,575 311,571,575 Diluted 321,368,936 321,521,765 321,521,765 320,946,727 321,224,803 321,224,803





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net cash provided by operating activities 1,776,677 1,592,127 223,819 3,778,316 4,130,038 580,590 Net cash (used in) investing activities (3,430,815 ) (2,981,196 ) (419,090 ) (5,718,813 ) (5,675,628 ) (797,867 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 455,225 881,092 123,862 1,806,770 3,010,269 423,176 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 43 7,081 994 (2,709 ) 4,704 663 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,198,870 ) (500,896 ) (70,415 ) (136,436 ) 1,469,383 206,562 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,836,700 10,730,226 1,508,431 6,774,266 8,759,947 1,231,454 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 6,637,830 10,229,330 1,438,016 6,637,830 10,229,330 1,438,016 In December 2021, the Company acquired 30% equity interest of Shanghai 360 Changfeng Technology Co., Ltd. (“360 Changfeng”). Before the transaction, the Company owns 40% equity interest of 360 Changfeng and accounted for it as equity method investment. As such, it consolidated 360 Changfeng's financial statement into its financial statements after the transaction. The transaction is between entities under common control and has been retrospectively reflected in the consolidated financial statements from the beginning of 2021, but not to prior year as there is no impact. 360 Changfeng's major transaction in 2021 is to purchase the land use right at the amount of RMB 1 billion in the first half year which is classified as "net cash used in operating activities" reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The details of the transaction was provided in the Company's press release furnished to the SEC on form 6-K which dated on December 20, 2021.





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

360 DigiTech, Inc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD Net income 1,564,077 988,354 138,940 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,435 ) 36,950 5,194 Other comprehensive (loss) income (4,435 ) 36,950 5,194 Total comprehensive income 1,559,642 1,025,304 144,134 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - 4,481 630 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,559,642 1,029,785 144,764 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD Net income 4,459,206 3,137,667 441,086 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment (20,227 ) 80,270 11,284 Other comprehensive (loss) income (20,227 ) 80,270 11,284 Total comprehensive income 4,438,979 3,217,937 452,370 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (42 ) 14,505 2,039 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 4,438,937 3,232,442 454,409





Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

Three months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income Net income 1,564,077 988,354 138,940 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 69,540 49,550 6,966 Non-GAAP net income 1,633,617 1,037,904 145,906 GAAP net income margin 33.9 % 23.8 % Non-GAAP net income margin 35.4 % 25.0 % Net income attributable to shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc 1,564,077 992,835 139,570 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 69,540 49,550 6,966 Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc 1,633,617 1,042,385 146,536 Weighted average ADS used in calculating net income per ordinary share for both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS -diluted 160,684,468

160760883 160760883 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. -diluted 9.74 6.18 0.86 Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. -diluted 10.17 6.48 0.91 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations Income from operations 1,893,718 1,158,250 162,823 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 69,540 49,550 6,966 Non-GAAP Income from operations 1,963,258 1,207,800 169,789 GAAP operating margin 41.1 % 27.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 42.6 % 29.1 % Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income Net income 4,459,206 3,137,667 441,086 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 196,371 148,383 20,859 Non-GAAP net income 4,655,577 3,286,050 461,945 GAAP net income margin 36.5 % 24.8 % Non-GAAP net income margin 38.1 % 26.0 % Net income attributable to shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc 4,459,164 3,152,172 443,125 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 196,371 148,383 20,859 Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc 4,655,535 3,300,555 463,984 Weighted average ADS used in calculating net income per ordinary share for both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS -diluted 160,473,363 160612402 160612402 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. -diluted 27.78 19.62 2.76 Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. -diluted 29.01 20.55 2.89 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations Income from operations 5,304,623 3,528,303 496,001 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 196,371 148,383 20,859 Non-GAAP Income from operations 5,500,994 3,676,686 516,860 GAAP operating margin 43.4 % 27.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 45.0 % 29.1 %











