360 DigiTech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Director Change

360 DigiTech, Inc.
SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, declared quarterly dividend and announced director change.

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

  • As of September 30, 2022, our platform has connected 141 financial institutional partners and 203.5 million consumers*1 with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 11.9% from 181.8 million a year ago.

  • Cumulative users with approved credit lines*2 were 43.0 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 17.8% from 36.5 million as of September 30, 2021.

  • Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 26.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 12.9% from 23.3 million as of September 30, 2021.

  • In the third quarter of 2022, financial institutional partners originated 14,788,321 loans*3 through our platform. Total facilitation and origination loan volume reached RMB110,675 million*4, an increase of 13.4% from RMB97,592 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Out of those loans originated by financial institutions, RMB64,583 million was under capital-light model, Intelligence Credit Engine (“ICE”) and other technology solutions*5, representing 58.4% of the total, an increase of 16.4% from RMB55,476 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Total outstanding loan balance*6 was RMB160,020 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 19.9% from RMB133,425 million as of September 30, 2021.

  • RMB91,196 million of such loan balance was under capital-light model, “ICE” and other technology solutions*7, an increase of 25.9% from RMB72,435 million as of September 30, 2021.

  • Financial institutions granted approximately RMB3.0 billion credit lines to small and micro-sized enterprises and their owners (collectively, SMEs)*8 through our platform in the third quarter of 2022.

  • The weighted average contractual tenor of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform in the third quarter of 2022 was approximately 12.27 months, compared with 11.21 months in the same period of 2021.

  • 90 day+ delinquency rate*9 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 2.31% as of September 30, 2022.

  • Repeat borrower contribution*10 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform for the third quarter of 2022 was 88.5%.

1 Refers to cumulative registered users across our platform.
2 “Users with approved credit lines” refers to the total number of users who had submitted their credit applications and were approved with a credit line at the end of each period.
3 Including 5,336,883 loans across “V-pocket”, and 9,451,438 loans across other products.
4 Refers to the total principal amount of loans facilitated and originated during the given period, including loan volume facilitated through Intelligence Credit Engine (“ICE”) and other technology solutions.
5 “ICE” is an open platform on our “360 Jietiao” APP, we match borrowers and financial institutions through big data and cloud computing technology on “ICE”, and provide pre-loan investigation report of borrowers. For loans facilitated through “ICE”, the Company does not bear principal risk. Loan facilitation volume through “ICE” was RMB3,478 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Under other technology solutions, we offer financial institutions on-premise deployed, modular risk management SaaS, which helps financial institution partners improve credit assessment results. Loan facilitation volume through other technology solutions was RMB26,034 million in the third quarter of 2022.
6 “Total outstanding loan balance” refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans facilitated and originated at the end of each period, including loan balance for “ICE” and other technology solutions, excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days.
7 Outstanding loan balance for “ICE” and other technology solutions were RMB7,779 million and RMB26,777 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2022.
8 SME loans are loans issued to SMEs with e-commerce operations, with business sales receipt, and/or with business taxation record.
9 “90 day+ delinquency rate” refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 91 to 180 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans across our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are charged-off and loans under “ICE” and other technology solutions are not included in the delinquency rate calculation.
10 “Repeat borrower contribution” for a given period refers to (i) the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had historically made at least one successful drawdown, divided by (ii) the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenue was RMB4,144.1 million (US$582.6 million), compared to RMB4,612.8 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Income from operations was RMB1,158.3 million (US$162.8 million), compared to RMB1,893.7 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP*11 income from operations was RMB1,207.8 million (US$169.8 million), compared to RMB1,963.3 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Operating margin was 27.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.1%.

  • Net income was RMB988.4 million (US$138.9 million), compared to RMB1,564.1 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,037.9 million (US$145.9 million), compared to RMB1,633.6 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Net income attributed to the Company was RMB992.8 million (US$139.6 million), compared to RMB1,564.1 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Net income margin was 23.8%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 25.0%.

11 Non-GAAP income from operations (Adjusted Income from operations), Non-GAAP net income (Adjusted net income), Non-GAAP operating margin and Non-GAAP net income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of 360 DigiTech, commented, “We have witnessed modest improvement in a challenging macro environment during the quarter although some uncertainties remained. In the third quarter, total facilitation and origination volume was RMB110.7 billion, up approximately 13% year-on-year. During the quarter, we also added approximately 1.7 million new users with approved credit lines, a 19% sequential increase, while keeping the overall sales and marketing expenses around the same level. Our consistent execution enabled us to strike a desired balance between growth in business and exposure to macro risks. Approximately 58% of the loans was facilitated under the capital-light model, ICE and other technology solutions*12. The increased contribution from non-credit risk bearing services helped us further mitigate near term risks and volatilities, and brought us closer to long term sustainable technology driven business models.

During the quarter, we continued our efforts to optimize our user base to lower overall credit risks and higher user retention. Such efforts not only enabled us to continue improving risk metrics against macro uncertainties, but also allowed us to offer better priced products to users. Average IRR of the loans originated and facilitated through our platform further optimized to well below 24% rate cap requirement in the third quarter. In addition, we continued to expand our partnership with larger financial institutions with national operations, and with readily available liquidity in the financial system, we meaningfully lowered overall funding costs during the quarter.

On the regulatory front, as one of the leading Credit-Tech platforms, we have substantially completed most of the rectification measures to our operations based on our self-examination results in accordance with regulatory guidance. The regulatory authorities have reviewed our rectification measures in general. We note regulators’ recent comments regarding gradually shifting focus from self-examination and rectification to regular regulatory supervision in many aspects of platform operations and we are also encouraged to see continued supportive statements for platform economy by various regulators.”

“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results in a changing macro environment. Total revenue was RMB4.14 billion and non-GAAP net income was RMB1.04 billion,” Mr. Alex Xu, Chief Financial Officer, commented. “During the quarter, although we experienced some recovery in demand for consumer credit, the pace and magnitude of the rebound were modest. With the sporadic resurgence of and subsequent restrictive measures to contain COVID-19 across the country, we intend to continue to take a prudent approach to manage our business growth and risks. At the end of the third quarter, our total cash and cash equivalent*13 was approximately RMB10.8 billion, and we generated approximately RMB1.6 billion cash from operations. Our strong financial positions further strengthen our capability to navigate through near term economic challenges.”

Mr. Yan Zheng, Chief Risk Officer, added, “We continued to lower our risk exposure by optimizing our user base to focus on relatively higher quality groups in the third quarter. Among key leading indicators, Day-1 delinquency*14 further improved to 4.5% from 4.9% quarter-on-quarter, another historic low. With the continued adjustment in our collection operation, 30-day collection rates*15 reached the best level for the year during the quarter. Despite the still challenging macro conditions, our commitment to further optimize our user base should help us mitigate some impact on risk metrics from the economic uncertainties for the rest of the year.”

12 We’ve mainly used data technology tools and AI credit assessment systems in the process of providing such services as loan facilitation, post-facilitation and borrowers’ referral to our customers. Revenues from these technology powered services accounted for 43% of our total net revenue for the third quarter 2022.
13 Including “Cash and cash equivalents”, “Restricted cash”, and “Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies”.
14 “Day-1 delinquency rate” is defined as (i) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that was due for repayment as of such specified date.
15 “30 day collection rate” is defined as (i) the amount of principal that was repaid in one month among the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of such specified date.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenue was RMB4,144.1 million (US$582.6 million), compared to RMB4,612.8 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB4,183.2 million in the prior quarter.

Net revenue from Credit Driven Services was RMB2,941.1 million (US$413.5 million), compared to RMB2,620.0 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB2,947.8 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy were RMB582.9 million (US$81.9 million), compared to RMB581.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB580.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year changes mainly reflected changes in loan facilitation volume through capital-heavy model.

Financing income*16 was RMB877.1 million (US$123.3 million), compared to RMB570.5 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB819.6 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were primarily due to the growth in average outstanding on-balance-sheet loan balance.

Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities was RMB1,447.6 million (US$203.5 million), compared to RMB1,440.7 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB1,524.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes mainly reflected changes in average outstanding balance of off-balance-sheet capital-heavy loans during the period.

Other services fees were RMB33.6 million (US$4.7 million), compared to RMB27.6 million in the same period of 2021, and RMB23.3 million in the prior quarter.

Net revenue from Platform Services was RMB1,203.0 million (US$169.1 million), compared to RMB1,992.8 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,235.4 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light were RMB1,040.2 million (US$146.2 million), compared to RMB1,800.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,030.0 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to decrease in loan facilitation volume through capital-light model as well as decline in average IRR of the loans. The sequential increase was mainly due to increase in loan facilitation volume through capital-light model and partially offset by decline in average IRR.

Referral services fees were RMB85.4 million (US$12.0 million), compared to RMB156.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB135.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to decline in referral services fees and loan facilitation volume through ICE. The sequential decline was primarily due to the decrease in loan facilitation volume through ICE, partially offset by increase in other referral services fees.

Other services fees were RMB77.4 million (US$10.9 million), compared to RMB36.5 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB70.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes mainly reflected the growth in loan facilitation volume through other technology solutions.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB2,985.9 million (US$419.7 million), compared to RMB2,719.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB3,172.4 million in the prior quarter.

Facilitation, origination and servicing expenses were RMB617.3 million (US$86.8 million), compared to RMB627.2 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB555.6 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was in part due to improvement in operational efficiency. The sequential increase was in part due to growth in loan facilitation and origination volume and balance.

Funding costs were RMB138.5 million (US$19.5 million), compared to RMB83.8 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB123.9 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to the growth in funding from ABS and trusts.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB624.1 million (US$87.7 million), compared to RMB577.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB615.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to a more proactive customer acquisition strategy focusing on higher quality users.

General and administrative expenses were RMB102.7 million (US$14.4 million), compared to RMB173.0 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB93.9 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was due to lower professional service fees and our continued effort to improve operational efficiency. The sequential increase was due to expanded business operations.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB191.5 million (US$26.9 million), compared to RMB360.4 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB416.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were mainly due to higher reversal of prior quarters’ provision as loans facilitated in previous quarters performed better than expected.

Provision for financial assets receivable was RMB115.1 million (US$16.2 million), compared to RMB70.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB103.7 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes reflected the Company’s consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB53.8 million (US$7.6 million), compared to RMB129.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB63.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decrease in loan facilitation volume under capital-light model. The sequential decrease mainly reflected the Company’s consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for contingent liability was RMB1,142.8 million (US$160.7 million), compared to RMB698.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,200.7 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase mainly reflected lower reversal of prior quarters’ provision under the Company’s consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile. The sequential decrease was primarily due to decrease in loan facilitation volume through capital-heavy model.

Income from operations was RMB1,158.3 million (US$162.8 million), compared to RMB1,893.7 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,010.8 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB1,207.8 million (US$169.8 million), compared to RMB1,963.3 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,057.5 million in the prior quarter.

Operating margin was 27.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.1%.

Income before income tax expense was RMB1,171.5 million (US$164.7 million), compared to RMB1,922.7 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,155.3 million in the prior quarter.

Net income was RMB988.4 million (US$138.9 million), compared to RMB1,565.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB975.0 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,037.9 million (US$145.9 million), compared to RMB1,633.6 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,021.7 million in the prior quarter.

Net income margin was 23.8%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 25.0%.

Net income attributed to the Company was RMB992.8 million (US$139.6 million), compared to RMB1,564.1 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB979.8 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,042.4 million (US$146.5 million), compared to RMB1,633.6 million in the same period of 2021 and RMB1,026.6 million in the prior quarter.

Net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB6.18 (US$0.86).

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB6.48 (US$0.91).

Weighted average basic ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 156.24 million.

Weighted average diluted ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 160.76 million.

16 “Financing income” is generated from loans facilitated through the Company’s platform funded by the consolidated trusts and Fuzhou Microcredit, which charge fees and interests from borrowers.

30 Day+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage and 180 Day+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage

The following charts and tables display the historical cumulative 30 day+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage and 180 day+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage for all loans facilitated and originated through the Company’s platform. Loans under “ICE” and other technology solutions are not included in the 30 day+ charts and the 180 day+ charts:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd8f72bd-c7e7-43b5-9f00-c4359793fbed

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ef182123-378f-4376-9639-9a28e9af9c3c

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of the Company has approved a dividend of US$0.08 per ordinary share, or US$0.16 per ADS, for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy, which is expected to be paid on January 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 12, 2022.

Business Outlook

Given the current macro economic conditions, the Company expects to continue to take a prudent approach in its business planning. As such, the Company expects loan facilitation and origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be between RMB102.5 billion and RMB112.5 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 6% to 16%. This outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views, which is subject to material changes.

Director Change

The board of directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Ms. Jiao Jiao to the Board as a director and confirmed the resignation of Mr. Wei Liu as a director and the vice chairman of the Board, all effective November 11, 2022. Ms. Jiao Jiao will also serve on the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board as its member, to replace Mr. Wei Liu’s position on the committee.

“We thank Mr. Wei Liu for the contribution to our Board and the Company during his tenure, and wish him future success in his new endeavor,” said Mr. Haisheng Wu, director and the chief executive officer of 360 DigiTech. “We are delighted and honored to welcome Ms. Jiao Jiao to our Board. I’m confident her legal expertise and strategic insights will add high value to our Board and our operations. We look forward to working with her as we further grow our business and maximize value for all of our stakeholders.”

Ms. Jiao Jiao has been serving as a director of 360 Group since May 2022, where she has also been serving as a vice president and the head of the legal department since September 2021. From July 2019 to August 2021, Ms. Jiao served as the general counsel of Future VIPKID Limited. Ms. Jiao served as a vice president and the head of the legal department of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD; HKEX: 9618) from June 2014 to April 2019. Prior to that, she was a lawyer at JunHe LLP from June 2005 to May 2014. Ms. Jiao received her bachelor of laws and master of laws in 2002 and 2005, respectively, from Peking University.

Conference Call

360 DigiTech’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 14, 2022 (9:00 PM Beijing Time on Monday, November 14).

United States:

+1-646-722-4977

 

Hong Kong:

+852-5814-0120

 

Mainland China:

400-821-0637

 

International:

+65-6408-5782

 

PIN:

79748713#

 

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the PIN to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until November 21, 2022:

United States:

+1-646-982-0473

International:

+65-6408-5781

Access code:

520004399#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.360shuke.com.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”) is a leading Credit-Tech platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. The Company’s solutions provide seamless experiences and create noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

For more information, please visit: ir.360shuke.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measure, which is adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expenses. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

We use non-GAAP income from operation, non-GAAP operation margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company and Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP income from operation represents income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company represents net income attributed to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses and non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS represents net income per fully diluted ADS excluding share-based compensation. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 360 DigiTech may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company’s business outlook, beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which factors include but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s cooperation with 360 Group, changes in laws, rules and regulatory environments, the recognition of the Company’s brand, market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, trends and developments in the credit-tech industry, governmental policies relating to the credit-tech industry, general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in 360 DigiTech's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 DigiTech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

360 DigiTech
E-mail: ir@360shuke.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-138-0111-0739
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

 

December 31,

 September 30, 

 September 30, 

 

2021

 2022 

 2022 

 

RMB

 RMB 

 USD 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

6,116,360

7,219,700

1,014,929

Restricted cash

2,643,587

3,009,630

423,087

Short term investments

-

30,000

4,217

Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies

874,886

549,548

77,254

Funds receivable from third party payment service providers

153,151

983,851

138,308

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net

3,097,254

3,109,128

437,074

Financial assets receivable, net

3,806,243

3,321,117

466,875

Amounts due from related parties

837,324

518,001

72,819

Loans receivable, net

9,844,481

14,002,507

1,968,441

Prepaid expenses and other assets

383,937

534,340

75,116

Total current assets

27,757,223

            33,277,822

              4,678,120

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net-non current

223,474

298,161

41,915

Financial assets receivable, net-non current

597,965

755,977

106,274

Amounts due from related parties

140,851

72,245

10,156

Loans receivable, net-non current

2,859,349

3,289,501

462,431

Property and equipment, net

24,941

25,170

3,538

Land use rights,net

1,018,908

1,003,366

141,051

Intangible assets

4,961

4,835

680

Deferred tax assets

834,717

1,170,598

164,560

Other non-current assets

42,606

64,702

9,097

Total non-current assets

5,747,772

              6,684,555

                  939,702

TOTAL ASSETS

33,504,995

            39,962,377

              5,617,822

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-current

2,304,518

6,173,089

867,799

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,258,329

2,267,693

318,787

Amounts due to related parties

214,057

203,324

28,583

Short term loans

397,576

639,764

89,937

Guarantee liabilities-stand ready

4,818,144

4,385,117

616,450

Guarantee liabilities-contingent

3,285,081

3,404,333

478,574

Income tax payable

624,112

683,342

96,063

Other tax payable

241,369

186,270

26,185

Total current liabilities

14,143,186

            17,942,932

              2,522,378

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

121,426

196,517

27,626

Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-noncurrent

4,010,597

3,802,348

534,526

Other long-term liabilities

13,177

31,067

4,366

Total non-current liabilities

4,145,200

              4,029,932

                  566,518

TOTAL LIABILITIES

18,288,386

            21,972,864

              3,088,896

TOTAL 360 DIGITECH INC EQUITY

15,203,863

            17,901,272

              2,516,521

Noncontroling interests

12,746

88,241

12,405

TOTAL EQUITY

15,216,609

            17,989,513

              2,528,926

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

33,504,995

            39,962,377

              5,617,822

 

 

 

 


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

 

 Three months ended September 30, 

 

 Nine months ended September 30, 

 

2021

2022

2022

 

2021

2022

2022

 

RMB

RMB

USD

 

RMB

RMB

USD

Credit driven services

2,619,968

 

2,941,106

 

413,454

 

 

7,476,006

 

8,809,503

 

1,238,420

 

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy

581,055

 

582,857

 

81,937

 

 

1,846,102

 

1,724,628

 

242,444

 

Financing income

570,547

 

877,051

 

123,294

 

 

1,468,075

 

2,485,871

 

349,458

 

Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities

1,440,719

 

1,447,592

 

203,499

 

 

4,088,453

 

4,522,107

 

635,708

 

Other services fees

27,647

 

33,606

 

4,724

 

 

73,376

 

76,897

 

10,810

 

Platform services

1,992,845

 

1,203,023

 

  169,118

 

 

4,737,574

 

3,837,872

 

539,520

 

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light

1,800,071

 

1,040,210

 

146,230

 

 

4,192,673

 

3,169,165

 

445,514

 

Referral services fees

156,295

 

85,381

 

12,003

 

 

442,889

 

468,031

 

65,795

 

Other services fees

36,479

 

77,432

 

10,885

 

 

102,012

 

200,676

 

28,211

 

Total net revenue

     4,612,813

 

4,144,129

 

   582,572

 

 

12,213,580

 

12,647,375

 

1,777,940

 

Facilitation, origination and servicing

627,192

 

617,311

 

86,780

 

 

1,662,927

 

1,787,872

 

251,335

 

Funding costs

83,753

 

138,475

 

19,467

 

 

245,995

 

366,105

 

51,466

 

Sales and marketing

577,264

 

624,104

 

87,735

 

 

1,462,210

 

1,791,761

 

251,882

 

General and administrative

173,003

 

102,721

 

14,440

 

 

416,777

 

318,869

 

44,826

 

Provision for loans receivable

360,399

 

191,542

 

26,927

 

 

742,286

 

1,098,859

 

154,475

 

Provision for financial assets receivable

70,085

 

115,144

 

16,187

 

 

173,661

 

279,361

 

39,272

 

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets

129,086

 

53,762

 

7,558

 

 

286,202

 

170,787

 

24,009

 

Provision for contingent liabilities

698,313

 

1,142,820

 

160,655

 

 

1,918,899

 

3,305,458

 

464,674

 

Total operating costs and expenses

2,719,095

 

2,985,879

 

    419,749

 

 

6,908,957

 

9,119,072

 

1,281,939

 

Income from operations

1,893,718

 

1,158,250

 

162,823

 

 

5,304,623

 

3,528,303

 

496,001

 

Interest income, net

26,915

 

57,819

 

8,128

 

 

109,790

 

126,007

 

17,714

 

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

4,002

 

(68,583

)

(9,641

)

 

17,897

 

(155,241

)

(21,823

)

Other (expense) income, net

(12,074

)

24,027

 

3,378

 

 

38,737

 

227,485

 

31,979

 

Investment gain (loss)

10,115

 

-

 

-

 

 

10,115

 

(8,996

)

(1,265

)

Income before income tax expense

1,922,676

 

 1,171,513

 

   164,688

 

 

     5,481,162

 

     3,717,558

 

         522,606

 

Income taxes expense

(358,599

)

(183,159

)

(25,748

)

 

(1,021,956

)

(579,891

)

(81,520

)

Net income

1,564,077

 

 988,354

 

    138,940

 

 

4,459,206

 

3,137,667

 

441,086

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

 

4,481

 

630

 

 

(42

)

14,505

 

2,039

 

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

 1,564,077

 

992,835

 

  139,570

 

 

4,459,164

 

3,152,172

 

443,125

 

Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc.

 

 

 

Basic

5.08

 

3.18

 

0.45

 

 

14.54

 

10.12

 

1.42

 

Diluted

4.87

 

3.09

 

0.43

 

 

13.89

 

9.81

 

1.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc.

 

 

 

 

Basic

10.16

 

6.36

 

0.90

 

 

29.08

 

20.24

 

2.84

 

Diluted

9.74

 

6.18

 

0.86

 

 

27.78

 

19.62

 

2.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share

 

 

 

 

Basic

308,110,677

 

312,481,135

312,481,135

 

 

306,641,972

 

311,571,575

 

311,571,575

 

Diluted

321,368,936

 

321,521,765

321,521,765

 

 

320,946,727

 

321,224,803

 

321,224,803

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

 

 Three months ended September 30, 

 

 Nine months ended September 30, 

 

 

2021

2022

2022

 

2021

2022

2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

USD

 

RMB

RMB

USD

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,776,677

 

1,592,127

 

223,819

 

 

3,778,316

 

4,130,038

 

580,590

 

 

Net cash (used in)  investing activities

(3,430,815

)

(2,981,196

)

(419,090

)

 

(5,718,813

)

(5,675,628

)

(797,867

)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

455,225

 

881,092

 

123,862

 

 

1,806,770

 

3,010,269

 

423,176

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

43

 

7,081

 

994

 

 

(2,709

)

4,704

 

663

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,198,870

)

(500,896

)

(70,415

)

 

(136,436

)

1,469,383

 

206,562

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

7,836,700

 

10,730,226

 

1,508,431

 

 

6,774,266

 

8,759,947

 

1,231,454

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

6,637,830

 

10,229,330

 

1,438,016

 

 

6,637,830

 

10,229,330

 

1,438,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In December 2021, the Company acquired 30% equity interest of Shanghai 360 Changfeng Technology Co., Ltd. (“360 Changfeng”). Before the transaction, the Company owns 40% equity interest of 360 Changfeng and accounted for it as equity method investment. As such, it consolidated 360 Changfeng's financial statement into its financial statements after the transaction. The transaction is between entities under common control and has been retrospectively reflected in the consolidated financial statements from the beginning of 2021, but not to prior year as there is no impact. 360 Changfeng's major transaction in 2021 is to purchase the land use right at the amount of RMB 1 billion in the first half year which is classified as "net cash used in operating activities" reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The details of the transaction was provided in the Company's press release furnished to the SEC on form 6-K which dated on December 20, 2021.

 

 

 

 


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

360 DigiTech, Inc

 

 

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

 

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

 

 

 

 

 

 Three months ended September 30, 

 

2021

2022

2022

 

RMB

RMB

USD

Net income

1,564,077

 

988,354

138,940

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(4,435

)

36,950

5,194

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,435

)

36,950

5,194

Total comprehensive income

1,559,642

 

1,025,304

144,134

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

 

4,481

630

Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders

1,559,642

 

1,029,785

144,764

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Nine months ended September 30, 

 

2021

2022

2022

 

RMB

RMB

USD

Net income

4,459,206

 

3,137,667

441,086

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(20,227

)

80,270

11,284

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(20,227

)

80,270

11,284

Total comprehensive income

4,438,979

 

3,217,937

452,370

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(42

)

14,505

2,039

Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders

4,438,937

 

3,232,442

454,409

 

 

 

 

 


Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“USD”)
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

 

 Three months ended September 30, 

 

2021

2022

2022

 

RMB

RMB

USD

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income

 

 

 

Net income

1,564,077

 

988,354

 

138,940

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

69,540

 

49,550

 

6,966

Non-GAAP net income

1,633,617

 

1,037,904

 

145,906

GAAP net income margin

33.9

%

23.8

%

 

Non-GAAP net income margin

35.4

%

25.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc

1,564,077

 

992,835

 

139,570

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

69,540

 

49,550

 

6,966

Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc

1,633,617

 

1,042,385

 

146,536

Weighted average ADS used in calculating net income per ordinary share for both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS -diluted

160,684,468

 

160760883

 

160760883

Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. -diluted

9.74

 

6.18

 

0.86

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. -diluted

10.17

 

6.48

 

0.91

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations

 

 

 

Income from operations

1,893,718

 

1,158,250

 

162,823

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

69,540

 

49,550

 

6,966

Non-GAAP Income from operations

1,963,258

 

1,207,800

 

169,789

GAAP operating margin

41.1

%

27.9

%

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

42.6

%

29.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Nine months ended September 30, 

 

2021

2022

2022

 

RMB

RMB

USD

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income

 

 

 

Net income

4,459,206

 

3,137,667

 

441,086

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

196,371

 

148,383

 

20,859

Non-GAAP net income

4,655,577

 

3,286,050

 

461,945

GAAP net income margin

36.5

%

24.8

%

 

Non-GAAP net income margin

38.1

%

26.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc

4,459,164

 

3,152,172

 

443,125

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

196,371

 

148,383

 

20,859

Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc

4,655,535

 

3,300,555

 

463,984

Weighted average ADS used in calculating net income per ordinary share for both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS -diluted

160,473,363

 

160612402

 

160612402

Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. -diluted

27.78

 

19.62

 

2.76

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. -diluted

29.01

 

20.55

 

2.89

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations

 

 

 

Income from operations

5,304,623

 

3,528,303

 

496,001

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

196,371

 

148,383

 

20,859

Non-GAAP Income from operations

5,500,994

 

3,676,686

 

516,860

GAAP operating margin

43.4

%

27.9

%

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

45.0

%

29.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 




