36 Weird Halloween Costumes That Would Be A Treat To Wear

Halloween is the perfect holiday for weirdos. Actions and behaviors that are normally not allowed are given a one-night pass on Oct. 31.

But the freedom to dress up however you want has a price: People who are weird the other 364 days of the year may feel pressure to top themselves ― especially to show to those normal people how it’s done.

Don’t worry: HuffPost Weird News can help.

Once again, we’ve compiled a guide to the year’s weirdest costumes, and because there is strength in numbers, we’ve included a few couples costumes as well.

Just imagine the look on the other partygoers’ faces when you and your partner show up dressed as utility poles, a toilet paper roll and poop, or even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (now that’s really weird!).

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Couples Costume

If you're doing a couples costume, why not make it this season's power couple: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Botched Surgery Costume

What do you do when you want a sexy Halloween costume that will also gross people out? I give you the Botched Surgery Costume.

Bud Light Couples Costume

The year's dumbest controversy is now perhaps its most polarizing couples costume.

Dumpster Fire Costume

One of the most popular metaphors of the last eight years is now a hot Halloween costume. Presenting the Dumpster Fire.

Ulility Pole Couples Costume

"What are you guys?"

"A couple of pole dancers."

Ceiling Fan Costume

"So what are you, anyway?"

"I'm a ceiling fan."

"A ceiling fan?"

"Oh .... I think I see someone from long ago in my past and I must go and pretend to have a conversation with them."

Chicken Nuggets And Dipping Sauce Toddler Costume

Your little nugget will love dressing up as a deep fried piece of processed chicken and lab-created sauce -- until they are teenagers and you bring out the photos to show their friends.

Sexy Ronald McDonald

Ronald McDonald in a new sexy version for Halloween? They're not clowning around!

Sexy Unicorn Guy Costume

If you don't mind people asking if you're horny, then this Unicorn outfit will fit the bill.

Before, During And After You Bathroom Trio Costume

Think going to Halloween as a threesome is potentially awkward? Up the ante by dressing up as a discarded toilet tube, toilet paper and, of course, a giant dookie.

E.T. In Bike Basket Dog Costume

Pets apparently like nothing more than doing cosplay for their owner's most beloved childhood movies. This E.T. in Bike Basket Costume will also give Dad a chance to make stupid jokes like, "Is he going to bone home?"

Eat-A-Weed Gummies Costume

Sure, everyone loves the person who wears the Pot Gummies costume for Halloween. Just make sure you don't hand any real gummies to trick-or-treaters.

Sexy Rosie The Riveter

Want a sexy costume that also pays tribute to the women who worked in factories during World War II? Meet Rosie the Riveter.

Magic 8-Ball Costume

Every Halloween party needs a bad influence. Since this Magic 8-Ball Costume only gives one answer — "without a doubt" — there's a good chance people could turn to you looking for encouragement to do things they probably shouldn't. Remember: with a great costume comes great responsibility.

Kale Salad And Ranch Dressing Couples Costume

In every close relationship, there's a person who cares about health and a person who cares about taste. Show off your different sides by dressing up as a piece of kale and ranch dressing.

Surprise (But Pixelated) Flasher

Want to wear a provocative costume that won't get you arrested for public indecency? This "Surprise Flasher" will get you lots of attention, but, thankfully, no dressing-down.

Doggy Rocky Balboa Costume

Even the most chill canine will feel the "Eye of the Tiger" in this Rocky Balboa dog costume.

Venus Fly Trap Costume

This Venus Fly Trap costume will definitely grab eyeballs.

'Price Is Right' Contestant 4-Pack Costume

If you're celebrating Halloween as a foursome, turn it into a Bob Barker tribute with the "Price Is Right" Contestant 4-Pack Costume. When they hand out prizes for best costume, don't be surprised if the judges say, "Come on down!"

Sexy Patrick Star Costume

In recent years, costumes that are made to be a "sexier" version of a popular kids show have become popular. This year, Patrick Star from "SpongeBob Squarepants" is getting the sexy reboot.

Kung Fu Tea Boba Costume

If you love tea drinks, dressing up as a glass of boba tea could be a real treat.

Parent/Child Secret Service POTUS Costume

Just had a kid and want to show them to the world as safely as possible? This Secret Service Parenting Costume is just the ticket!

Billie Eilish Costume

If you want to dress up as one of pop's biggest singers, no one will bat an Eilish.

Charcuterie Board Costume

Everybody who likes dressing up for Halloween is a little bit of a ham. With this charcuterie board costume, you can add some cheese and salami to the mix as well.

Sexy Vampire Costume

This sexy vampire costume is perfect for the person who realizes you can't have a vampire without "vamp."

Sexy 'Red Super Plumber' Costume

"It's a-me, Mario! And its-a more than I typically show."

Sexy Caution Tape Costume

Wearing this Halloween costume will ensure that people approach you with caution.

Hammer Costume

This can be a fun costume — if you're willing to put up with jokes about "MC Hammer" and getting nailed.

Inflatable Broccoli

Sure, Halloween is all about candy, but your little health nut may want to spread the message about what a proper diet really means with this inflatable Broccoli costume. Or not.

Baby '80s Workout Outfit

This 80s-themed workout costume will not only introduce your child to fitness (good!), but it will also give them a taste of the bizarre fitness fashions of that decade (not so good!).

Traffic Cone

If you want a Halloween costume that really stops traffic, this orange traffic cone probably isn't it, but it will certainly slow things down, right?

Moscow Mule

Planning to party hard on Halloween? Having a costume that is basically your drink order is the most efficient way to roll. No word, just point.

Brontosaurus

This dinosaur costume is not only great for Halloween, but also perfect if you're one of the many dozens of people who enjoy engaging in the "Land Before Time" cosplay. (We see you!)

Guinea Pig Taco Costume

Trust us: If your guinea pig is a little shy, this taco costume will help them come out of their shell.

Bearded Dragon Sushi Costume

There's nothing fishy about wanting to dress up your bearded dragon like a piece of sushi.

Cat Pirate Costume

Be honest: Just the words "kitty pirate costume" probably sent some of you to click on the link without thinking.

