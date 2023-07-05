36-year-old man identified as victim of an alleged murder-suicide in Johnson County

Robert A. Cronkleton
A 36-year-old man was identified as the victim who was allegedly killed in a murder-suicide last month inside an Olathe home, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

Police checking the welfare of a person found Andrew G. Lyman’s body about 4:20 p.m. June 22 inside a home in the 13100 block of South Brougham Drive, Sgt. Moncayo, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department said in an email. Lyman was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers also found the body of a 70-year-old woman. The woman, who has not been identified, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lyman and the woman were family members and were living at the home.

The circumstances leading up to the killing have not been released.

