36 more COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Thirty-six more COVID-19 cases were reported in Ladakh on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,022, according to the Department of Health here.

The recovery rate stands at 73 per cent with 2,893 cured patients so far.

A total of 41 samples have been sent to PGIMER Chandigarh for testing and 329 passengers have also been tested at Leh Airport on Friday morning.

Ladakh has 180 COVID-19 care centres and 108 isolation facility wards for treatment. There are 70 COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the state hospitals while 629 patients are home stationed for isolation.

The health department has been testing suspected patients through Rapid Antigen Testing and TrueNAT.

The total number of confirmed cases in Ladakh stands at 3,969 as of this morning. A total of 54 fatalities due to the virus have been recorded so far. (ANI)

