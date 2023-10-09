36 Funko Pops on sale at Amazon that collectors can't miss — up to 67 percent off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

If your pop culture collection could use a little refresh, now's the time: Amazon just put so many Funko Pop figures on sale in honor of the site's first-ever Prime Big Deal Days sale event.



Taking place October 10 and 11, this October Prime Day is offering Prime members major discounts on thousands of products across all categories on Amazon, including tech, and yes, all the Funko Pops you can get your hands on.

We sifted through all the figures that are currently marked down and found the best deals on popular Funkos, including Stranger Things, Star Wars, Marvel superheroes, Disney characters (princesses included), and more. Before you start shopping, though, sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven't already, so you can take advantage of all the best Prime Big Deal Days discounts.

Best Overall Funko Pop Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day

If you still can't get enough of Harry Potter after all this time, pick up this epic Funko Pop of Minerva McGonagall outside Hogwarts Castle. It's on sale, plus thanks to an additional coupon, its final price is just $12. The set is as intimidatingly cool as the iconic professor herself.

Additional noteworthy figures include a hilarious moment from Seinfeld, a Pokemon that is just under $5, a meme-worthy scene of Homer from The Simpsons, and a seasonally-appropriate find of Dani and Binx from Hocus Pocus.

Story continues

Best Prime Day Deals on Stranger Things Funko Pops

Although the final Stranger Things season is still, well, a ways away, stocking up on Funko Pops inspired by previous seasons is a way to stay connected to Hawkins. There's a fun depiction of fan-favorite Robin in her Scoops Ahoy uniform holding a whiteboard saying "You Rule" and "You Suck" (with all the markings under "You Suck," naturally). You can nab the figure for nearly 20 percent off.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! TV: Stranger Things, Robin, $10.49 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

And while you're at it, how about picking up this Funko Pop of Robin's co-worker Steve, the series' most beloved babysitter-turned-hero? He, too, is wearing his work uniform and holding a vanilla ice cream cone.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! TV: Stranger Things, Steve with Hat and Ice Cream, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Best Prime Day Deals on Marvel Funko Pops

Shopping for a Marvel fan? Funko Pops are fun stocking stuffers (if you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, that is), and plenty of characters are on sale right now, like Spider-Man dressed in his suit from the finale of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and elite warrior Thena from Eternals. With a spear in hand and a fight-ready pose, she'll make an impressive addition to your shelf and is 53 percent off.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel: Eternals, Thena, $7.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

For a more down-to-earth (yet no less cool) heroine to add to the collection, check out this $9 figure of MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home holding the sought-after spell box.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: No Way Home, MJ, $8.59 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Best Prime Day Deals on Star Wars Funko Pops

The force must be with Funko Pop — the selection of Star Wars-themed figures is pretty stellar. There's Luke Skywalker with Grogu on his back ready for training a la The Book of Boba Fett, going for $9.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker & Grogu Training, $8.49 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Fans of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, will be clamoring to get this $11 figure of Ahsoka wielding two lightsabers, ready for battle. There are also classic characters like Darth Vader in his famous all-black suit and red lightsaber, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in all of his bearded Jedi glory from his Disney+ miniseries.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Ahsoka with Lightsabers, $7.50 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Best Prime Day Deals on Disney Funko Pops

When it comes to collecting Disney Funko Pops, you want to make sure you have all the classic characters first. There's Beauty and the Beast's leading lady Belle in her blue and white dress, holding the magic mirror, which is showing her the beast. There's also a 30th-anniversary edition of the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, from The Nightmare Before Christmas, wearing a snazzy suit.



For a solid 54 percent off, you can add a flying Wendy from Peter Pan to your shelf. The only thing better than going to Neverland? Going for just $6.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney: Peter Pan 70th Anniversary, Wendy, $5.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

If you're looking for more recent characters, there's also a lovely figure of Frozen's Elsa (with icicles, naturally) on sale for 33 percent off. And even though "We Don't Talk About Bruno," Bruno Madrigal still deserves a spot on display, and the beloved Encanto character is just under $11.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney: Disney 100, Elsa, $8.73 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

More Prime Day Deals on Funko Pops

There are plenty of other great on-sale figures at Amazon from fan-favorite TV shows and movies. Check out Space Jam: A New Legacy's Lola Bunny, famously voiced by Zendaya, as she's holding a basketball while striking a pose. The figure is going for just $6.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Movies: Space Jam: A New Legacy, Lola Bunny, $6 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Another solid option is this small but mighty figure of Aragorn from Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and or for a sillier, yet amazingly epic pick, there's this $9 Funko version of Dwight from The Office as Belsnicklel, aka the "dirty, worse Santa" known for spreading fear, not joy, during the holidays.

Don't miss out on the chance to stock up on these Funko figures during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! TV: Stranger Things, Eleven, $8.70 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man in Finale Suit, $8.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart MK 2, $5.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, $5.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney: The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary, Jack Skellington, $11.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney: Encanto, Bruno Madrigal, $10.88 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Movies: Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit, Aragorn, $12.99 (orig. $15.34) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! TV: The Office, Dwight as Belsnickel, $9 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Related content: