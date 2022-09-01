35+ unreal Walmart Labor Day deals you can’t miss — save on laptops, fashion, cordless vacuums and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While summer shopping is fun, there’s something magical about shopping the seemingly endless number of end-of-summer Labor Day deals. Walmart, of course, is one of the top players in the game.

Honestly, the best Walmart Labor Day deals this year are just that — the absolute best we’ve ever seen. With rollbacks and markdowns on tech, home, fashion, beauty, kitchen and every other category under the sun, there’s really no Labor Day sale that can compete (sorry to other retailers out there, we still love you!).

As far as tech deals go, you can score steep discounts on top Apple products like a pair of AirPods Pro and an Apple Watch for under $100. Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for an affordable laptop, you can save $245 on a Gateway 15.6″ Ultra Slim Notebook. Even better? It also comes with a wireless mouse and carrying case.

While Walmart always has top-tier tech deals, they’re really helping you out here by marking down a ton of fall fashion staples and trending beauty. We’re talking flowy dresses for $25 and cozy fall sweaters for $13.

Of course, we have to talk about the home, kitchen and vacuum deals. Between a fancy Dyson vacuum for under $300 and a foldable treadmill that fits under your bed.

Shop the best Walmart Labor Day deals this year below!

Walmart Labor Day deals

Best Walmart tech deals

Best Walmart fashion deals

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Best Walmart home deals

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Best Walmart beauty deals

