35+ unreal Walmart Labor Day deals you can’t miss — save on laptops, fashion, cordless vacuums and more
While summer shopping is fun, there’s something magical about shopping the seemingly endless number of end-of-summer Labor Day deals. Walmart, of course, is one of the top players in the game.
Honestly, the best Walmart Labor Day deals this year are just that — the absolute best we’ve ever seen. With rollbacks and markdowns on tech, home, fashion, beauty, kitchen and every other category under the sun, there’s really no Labor Day sale that can compete (sorry to other retailers out there, we still love you!).
As far as tech deals go, you can score steep discounts on top Apple products like a pair of AirPods Pro and an Apple Watch for under $100. Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for an affordable laptop, you can save $245 on a Gateway 15.6″ Ultra Slim Notebook. Even better? It also comes with a wireless mouse and carrying case.
While Walmart always has top-tier tech deals, they’re really helping you out here by marking down a ton of fall fashion staples and trending beauty. We’re talking flowy dresses for $25 and cozy fall sweaters for $13.
Of course, we have to talk about the home, kitchen and vacuum deals. Between a fancy Dyson vacuum for under $300 and a foldable treadmill that fits under your bed.
Shop the best Walmart Labor Day deals this year below!
Walmart Labor Day deals
Best Walmart tech deals
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $174 (Orig. $214)
TCL 65″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $398 (Orig,. $448)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8, 10.5″ Tablet, $179 (Orig. $199)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $149 (Orig. $199)
Bose Solo 5 Soundbar Wireless Bluetooth TV Speaker, $199 (Orig. $249)
Gateway 15.6″ Ultra Slim Notebook with Carrying Case & Wireless Mouse, $199 (Orig. $445)
Best Walmart fashion deals
Free Assembly Cowl Neck Sweater, $13 (Orig. $26)
HUBERY Crew Neck Short Puff Sleeve Ruffled Keyhole Back Midi Dress, $24.99 (Orig. $53.99)
VONMAY Pillow Slides Sandals, $12.99 (Orig. $16.88)
Time and Tru T-Shirt Dress with Pocket, $7 (Orig. $11.98)
Scoop Mini Structured Bag, $13 (Orig. $34)
Women’s Printed Lounge Pants, $29.99 (Orig. $49.98)
Circus by Sam Edelman Aurora Ruched Shoulder Bag, $48 (Orig. $120)
Best Walmart vacuum deals
Tineco PWRHERO11 Snap Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction, $119 (Orig. $229)
Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $135 (Orig. $249.99)
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (Orig. $399.99)
Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac – WiFi Robotic Vacuum with App/Remote Control, $95 (Orig. $179.98)
Anker eufy Home Vac H11 Pure, Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $26.88 (Orig. $49.98)
BISSELL Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $269 (Orig. $299)
Best Walmart home deals
Echelon Stride Sport Auto-Fold Compact Treadmill, $597 (Orig. $699)
Better Homes & Gardens 37″ Round Propane Aluminum Fire Pit, $197 (Orig. $379)
Cricut Maker Machine, $229 (Orig. $369)
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4 Piece Comforter Set, $39 (Orig. $69)
Larissa Sofa, USB Ports and Storage Pockets, $367 (Orig. $459)
Spalding 60 In. Acrylic Screw Jack Portable Basketball Hoop System, $274 (Orig. $348)
Best Walmart kitchen deals
Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster by Drew Barrymore, $29.96 (Orig. $39.96)
Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven with Air Fry, $148 (Orig. $199)
Ninja Professional Food Processor, 850 Watts, 9-Cup Capacity, $88 (Orig. $109)
Frigidaire 1.6 Cu ft. Retro Compact Refrigerator with Side Bottle Opener, $107 (Orig. $124.88)
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi, $157.33 (Orig. $179.99)
Best Walmart beauty deals
La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream, $20.99 (Orig. $36.40)
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette, Perfume for Women, $74.99 (Orig. $106)
Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Exfoliating and Hydrating Body Scrub, $7.78 (Orig. $8.99)
beautimate Facial Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set, $15.95 (Orig. $39.95)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $32.48 (Orig. $58.88)
