35 top cultural bodies and venues to receive emergency grants from £75m fund

The Government is set to deliver £75 million in grants to 35 of the country’s top cultural organisations and venues, from the Old Vic to Shakespeare’s Globe.

The Design Museum, Sadler’s Wells, the Sheffield Crucible, Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre and the Birmingham Repertory will all receive emergency funding.

It is the latest tranche of money to be distributed from the Government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund.

These grants are the largest to have come from the package to date and will go to bodies which require between £1 million and £3 million.

Money was allocated based on whether applicants provided jobs, supported the wider community and engaged with the public through innovative means during the pandemic.

More than £52 million – 70% of the total awarded in this round – will go to organisations outside London.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “As part of our unprecedented £1.57 billion rescue fund, today we’re saving British cultural icons with large grants of up to £3 million – from Shakespeare’s Globe to the Sheffield Crucible.

“These places and organisations are irreplaceable parts of our heritage and what make us the cultural superpower we are.

“This vital funding will secure their future and protect jobs right away.”

The 1,000-seat Old Vic theatre in London, which was established in 1818, received a £3 million grant – the highest on offer.

It will allow the space to record three new commissions, hire freelancers and develop online and in-person activities to reach new participants.

Fleabag star Andrew Scott, who is an ambassador for the venue, said: “Today’s announcement is a hugely exciting and positive step forward in helping The Old Vic survive and thrive.

“Over its 200-year lifetime, hundreds of thousands of performers, creatives, technical crews, back-of-house teams and everyone else in-between have worked together to make The Old Vic the cultural icon it is today.”

