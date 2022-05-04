35 Sets of Twins Wil Graduate from This Texas School District: 'We All Have a Connection' ​​

35 Sets of Twins Are Graduating from This Texas School District: ‘We All Have a Connection’

Mansfield ISD

One Texas school district is seeing double.

A whopping 35 sets of twins and one set of triplets will graduate from Mansfield Independent School District this month, according to KTVT.

"I mean, it's really amazing," Stella Roberson, mother to twins Anthony and Angela Morka, told the news station. "We're really blessed in the district."

The Morka twins will be heading off to different colleges after graduating from high school, with Angela headed to Yale and Anthony to the University of Houston.

"It's great being a twin," Angela told KTVT. "We don't necessarily look alike, but that bond is still there just as much as any of the twins here."

Added Anthony: "It will definitely be a change because we're not going to be together like we've always been, but we can always still call each other, text each other, and that we're still there for each other."

35 Sets of Twins Are Graduating from This Texas School District: ‘We All Have a Connection’

Mansfield ISD

RELATED: The 'Twin Sister Docs' in Philly (and Their Teens) Share Why Getting Vaccinated and Spreading the Word Was Key

Identical twins, Keaton and Avery Slimak, will be graduating from Mansfield High School.

"We all have a connection because we've all gone through life with another person by our side," Avery told Today of a recent photoshoot the district organized for twins in the district.

"It was really cool to all be together in one place," she added.

35 Sets of Twins Are Graduating from This Texas School District: ‘We All Have a Connection’

Mansfield ISD

RELATED: Twin Sisters Who Had First Babies With Twin Husbands at Same Time 'Debating' if They'll Have More Kids

Both Avery and Keaton will be attending the University of Texas next year.

"Knowing that it's almost over is exciting, but it's also kind of sad to leave that away," Avery told KTVT.

RELATED VIDEO: High School Graduate Receives Portrait of Her with Late Brother

According to the station, the students will all graduate from their respective high schools at the end of the month.

"Being so far away from each other will definitely be an adjustment," Roberson told Today of Anthony and Angela. "But I know they'll be on the phone. They will be cheering each other on just like always."