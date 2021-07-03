35 Sask. communities broke daily temperature records Friday

A heat wave broke temperature records throughout Saskatchewan on Friday, including in Regina. (Alexander Quon/CBC - image credit)

Meteorologists say 35 communities throughout Saskatchewan broke daily maximum temperature records on Friday amidst a continuing heat wave throughout Western Canada.

The prolonged event is known as a "heat dome," where ridges of high pressure hovering over an area create an effect similar to a pressure cooker.

Saskatchewan is expected to see one more day of dangerous heat and large stretches of the province remain under a heat warning on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The following areas broke temperature records on July 2, according to the weather agency:

Broadview area: 33 C.

Buffalo Narrows area: 35.8 C.

Collins Bay area: 34.9 C.

Coronach area: 35.6 C.

Cypress Hills Park: 33.9 C.

Eastend area: 35.9 C.

Elbow area: 39 C.

Key Lake area: 36.5 C.

Hudson Bay area: 34.7 C.

La Ronge area: 36.7 C.

Last Mountain Lake area: 36.5 C.

Leader area: 39.4 C.

Lloydminister area: 30.8 C.

Lucky Lake area: 40 C.

Maple Creek area: 38.3 C.

Meadow Lake area: 36.1 C.

Melfort area: 35.6 C.

Nipawin area: 35.2 C.

North Battleford area: 38.3 C.

Prince Albert area: 36.2 C.

Regina area: 35.3 C.

Rockglen area: 34.9 C.

Rosetown area: 39.8 C.

Saskatoon area: 40 C.

Scott area: 35.9 C.

Southend Reindeer area: 35.9 C.

Spiritwood area: 35.9 C.

Stony Rapids area: 38.2 C.

Swift Current area: 37.8 C.

Uranium City area: 33.9 C.

Waskesiu Lake area: 35.3 C.

Watrous area: 35.9 C.

Weyburn area: 35.6 C.

Wynyard area: 35.9 C.

Yorkton area: 34.7 C.

The new record in the Regina area of 35.3 C breaks an old record that was set on July 2 in 1886.

The record on that date was 33.9 C.

1 more day of dangerous heat

In the heat warning it has issued for much of Saskatchewan, Environment Canada says the province will see at least one more day of dangerous temperatures.

A cold front is set to return Saskatchewan to seasonal temperatures Sunday.

Residents are encouraged to remain aware of the heat, which can affect everyone but especially young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat exhaustion is serious, but heat stroke is a medical emergency, the agency warns.

Signs of heat illness are swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, and the worsening of some health conditions.

Symptoms like vomiting, disorientation, muscle cramps, and lack of sweat are very serious, Environment Canada warns.