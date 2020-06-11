35 Quarantine Quotes to Help You Articulate Your Social Distancing Feelings

Photo credit: Getty Images

In tough times, the best way to overcome hardship is to lean on all of your loved ones — but the novel coronavirus pandemic has made that quite (literally!) impossible to do. Some may be quarantining in homes and apartments all alone, away from family members, friends, or colleagues or classmates, and social distancing efforts means you probably won't be able to do all the things you normally do together. Regardless of how many people you live with or how many times you've been able to safely see loved ones, the quarantine lifestyle that's necessary to keep COVID-19 at bay is far from easy.

You've probably spent the majority of the last few months finding ways to get by: Maybe you've whipped up new recipes, redecorated or reorganized, hosted virtual happy hours, and played plenty of games with friends. It's okay if you're starting to feel the hopelessness creep in, though. The first step to dealing with anxiety, stress, or other feelings around COVID-19 is to acknowledge them.

Why not heed words of advice from those who have overcome all the issues we're experiencing now? Take stock of the moment to remind yourself that the pandemic will come to an end one day, and find motivation to empower yourself to get through the situation as best as you can. Below, we're sharing the most inspiring (and funny!) quotes from leaders, authors, and celebrities alike.

15 Inspiring Quotes to Get You Through Quarantine:

“I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone and not be defined by another person.”– Oscar Wilde

"Without great solitude, no serious work is possible.” – Pablo Picasso

"You cannot be lonely if you like the person you’re alone with.” – Wayne Dyer

"Don't think of introversion as something that needs to be cured... Spend your free time the way you like, not the way you think you're supposed to." — Susan Cain

“We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone.”– Orson Welles

“The ingredients of health and long life are great temperance, open-air, easy labor, and little care.” — Philip Sydney

"To lose patience is to lose the battle.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“One moment of patience may ward off great disaster. One moment of impatience may ruin a whole life.” — Chinese Proverb

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you'll ever know.” — A.A. Milne

"If plan A doesn't work, the alphabet has 25 more letters — 204 if you're in Japan." — Claire Cook

"If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude." — Maya Angelou



“Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” — Marie Curie

"Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough." — Oprah Winfrey

"Life comes with many challenges. The ones that should not scare us are the ones we can take on and take control of." — Angelina Jolie

"No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind." — Taylor Swift

10 Humorous Quotes to Put Quarantines Into Context:

“Please kindly go away, I’m introverting.” — Beth Buelow , Author

"Near, far, wherever you are... make sure you’re practicing social distancing!" — Celine Dion

"Life is a menu, so remember whatever you order for your life is what’s gonna be delivered to your table." — Tyrese Gibson

"Trees that are slow to grow bear the best fruit." — Molière, Playwright

"Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats." — Voltaire

"People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day." — A.A. Milne



"People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing – that’s why we recommend it daily." — Zig Ziglar, Author

"Don’t worry about the world coming to an end today. It’s already tomorrow in Australia." — Charles Schulz, Illustrator

"Optimist: Someone who figures that taking a step backward after taking a step forward is not a disaster, it’s more like a cha-cha." — Robert Brault , Author

"Change is not a four letter word… but often your reaction to it is!" - Jeffrey Gitomer, Author

"Try to be like the turtle – at ease in your own shell." — Bill Copeland, Poet

"There’s never enough time to do all the nothing you want." - Bill Waterson, Cartoonist

10 Best Social Media Captions About Quarantine and Social Distancing:

"I'm an introvert... I love being by myself, love being outdoors, love taking a long walk with my dogs and looking at the trees, flowers, the sky." — Audrey Hepburn

"Life imposes things on you that you can’t control, but you still have the choice of how you’re going to live through this." — Celine Dion

"Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment." — Oprah Winfrey

"That which does not kill us, makes us stronger." — Friedrich Nietzsche

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." — Theodore Roosevelt

"When it rains, look for rainbows; when it's dark, look for stars." — Oscar Wilde

"Life keeps throwing me stones. And I keep finding the diamonds." — Ana Claudia Antunes

"Today was good. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one." — Dr. Seuss



"Sometimes you find yourself in the middle of chaos, and sometimes in the middle of chaos, you find yourself." — Boonaa Mohammed

“Nothing is impossible: The word itself says “I’m possible!” — Audrey Hepburn

