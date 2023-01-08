A 35-year-old man fatally shot in East St. Louis; state police investigating

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in East St. Louis, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group agents responded to the scene of the shooting in the 7400 block of State Street around 9:46 a.m. Saturday.

They are investigating the death as a homicide, Illinois State Police announced on Saturday evening in a news release. They did not release the victim’s name.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 or Public Safety Enforcement Group agents at 618-343-5239. Witnesses can remain anonymous, according to Illinois State Police.