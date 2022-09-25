35-year-old who made more than 1,000 jumps dies in skydiving accident, SC officials say

A 35-year-old “highly experienced” skydiver died after a hard landing in South Carolina, officials said.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Skydive Carolina in Chester, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office told WBTV. Deputies said they are investigating and have not released the man’s name.

Skydive Carolina said in a statement that the man died “following the landing sequence of a skydive.”

The skydiver had “made more than 1,000 jumps,” according to the skydiving center.

He was making a solo jump using his own equipment, Skydive Carolina said. Witnesses told the center there appeared to be “nothing unusual about the free fall sequence of the skydive” and that his parachute deployed.

“Eyewitnesses reported the jumper initiated a turn to begin the landing sequence at a low altitude, but did not level the parachute for a safe and controlled landing,” Skydive Carolina said.

The center said it’s working with officials to investigate the cause of the “hard landing.” No other information had been released as of the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 25.

“Skydiving is a close knit sport with a strong sense of camaraderie,” Skydive Carolina said. “Losing a member of our community affects everyone and we mourn the loss of a friend and fellow jumper. Our sincerest condolences go out to the jumper’s family.”

The death is the eighth fatality reported at Skydive Carolina, according to WBTV and Queen City News. The center has been in operation for 36 years, it said in the news release.

Chester is about 60 miles northwest of Columbia.

Boaters see spiraling plane plunge into lake, prompting a search in Georgia, cops say

Beloved NC doctor and his wife killed when plane crashes in Tennessee, officials say

TikToker dies skydiving, leaves friends in mourning. ‘Lived every second to the fullest’

Pro skydiver may have misjudged landing before deadly crash in pond, Wisconsin cops say