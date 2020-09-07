35 Meaningful Questions To Ask Your Grandparents

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

How much do you really know about your grandparents, outside of their being your grandma or grandpa?

Do you know where they went on their first date? Who asked whom out? Have you inquired what your grandma wanted to be when she was a little girl? Do you know who your grandpa’s childhood hero was?

The sad reality for many of us is that we know far too little about the lived experiences of our grandparents. We simply don’t think to ask.

But there’s never been a better time to start asking. Chances are, your grandma or grandpa would probably love to hop on a call with you and find out that you’re interested in learning about them ― who they were before they became your grandparent.

We recently asked HuffPost readers to share the one question they’re glad they asked their grandparents ― or wish they had asked when they had the chance.

See what they had to say below.

1. “What was your most memorable lesson your mum or dad taught you?” ― Diane Gottsman

2. “How would you describe your childhood?” ― Nina H.

3. “I asked my abuelo, ‘What’s the key to a good life?’ He said family and empanadas ― but mainly the empanadas.” ― Gastor Almonte

4. “What is your favourite joke?” ―Elise Golgowski

5. “How was our family affected by the 1918 influenza pandemic?” ― Cynthia O.

6. “If you could change one thing about your life, what would it be?” ―Lili Michelle

7. “Tell me the story of your courtship and marriage. I actually asked my 90-year-old mother-in-law that this week and the story was a shocker. No one had ever asked and I’m taking it to my grave!” ― Gina P.

Delving into your grandparents' life story can teach you a lot about yourself. More

8. “What was it like between Blacks and whites during your life? Did you ever consider how wrong things were?” ― Becky Whetstone

9. If they were married before: “Tell me about your first marriage. What...

