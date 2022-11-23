45+ deals on gaming laptops, Dell laptops and more for Black Friday

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed
·6 min read
Affordable gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and ultrabooks are all on sale for Black Friday.
Affordable gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and ultrabooks are all on sale for Black Friday.

It isn't Black Friday or Cyber Monday just yet, but these deals on a variety of laptops is an easy way to find gifts for friends, family or just yourself. You can already score a powerful gaming laptop, portable ultrabook or Chromebook for school from AmazonBest BuyWalmart and other retailers without breaking the bank.

Updated 12:06 p.m. EST: We're live-tracking the best early Black Friday 2022 laptop deals. Check back often as prices are changing throughout the day! —Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed

Below, check out the top laptops on sale ahead of Black Friday 2022 so you can snag the best cheap computer and get all the info you need to shop for tech essentials.

The 5 best laptop deals

Find the best laptop, whatever your needs may be

  1. Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6" HD Laptop - Celeron N4020 at Best Buy for $79 (Save $60)

  2. Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook 4 Professional Laptop for $134 (Save $97)

  3. Dell XPS 13 Laptop with Intel Core i7-1250U, 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD for $1,200 (Save $300)

  4. Razer Blade 14 AMD Gaming Laptop with RTX 3080 is $2,000 (Save $800)

  5. Apple 2022 13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air at Amazon from $1,049 (Save $150)

Gaming laptop deals

Push high frame rates in games like Cyberpunk 2077 for less

If you need a portable gaming machine that can also double as a work or school laptop, look no further than these great deals.

Save hundreds of dollars on gaming laptops during Black Friday 2022!
Dell laptop deals

Snag a sleek productivity or high-end gaming laptop for hundreds of dollars off

If light, slim and sleek laptops are your jam, Dell makes some of the best-looking laptops around.

Dell has got all your productivity needs covered for Black Friday 2022.
Best Buy laptop deals

From minimal Chromebooks to powerful gaming laptops, Best Buy's Black Friday has you covered

Know for its bevy of tech devices, Best Buy also has laptops on sale from a variety of developers. Whether you need the wide screen of an Acer or an excellently reviewed gaming laptop like the Asus Zephyrus, this tech retailer has you covered at prices as low as $79.

Save on Windows and Mac laptops at Best Buy this Black Friday.
HP laptop deals

From the HP Pavilion to the high-powered Probook, choose a laptop that’s right for you

You don't have to look far for great deals on HP laptops. In fact, you can go right to the manufacturer's website for up to 35% off select laptops!

Shop HP laptop deals so you can save big on tech this holiday season.
Walmart laptop deals

Find Lenovo laptops, Samsung Chromebooks and more

You can find much more than home essentials at Walmart. There are dozens of laptops on sale, some for as low as $160! Check out some great picks below.

Score a laptop for less than $200 right now during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Amazon laptop deals

Get a jump on finding Apple laptops and more at a discount

With Black Friday 2022 nearly here, Amazon has plenty of amazing deals on laptops. For instance, you can get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, for only $800 right now.

Amazon has the powerful Razer Blade 14 for $800 off this Black Friday.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week. There are also a number of early Black Friday deals you can snag today.

Who has the best Black Friday deals on laptops?

Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most plentiful deals on laptops for Black Friday. You can usually find many current-generation and last-generation laptops for gaming and productivity on sale for hundreds of dollars off the usual asking price.

But laptop makers themselves, like Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and many more also deeply discount laptops on their own websites, and sometimes have better deals than third-party retailers.

What are the best laptops to buy before Black Friday?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the M1 MacBook Air (from $799) is still our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $263 right now at Amazon—a $242 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price, and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less than responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for this holiday season, the 2021 M1 16-Inch MacBook Pro, down from $2,499 to just $2,199 at Amazon, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. The 2021 model is another one of our favorite laptops for its spectacular battery life and positive user experience. It has a battery life of up to 21 hours and its M1 Pro processing chip promises blazing-fast performance.

Are Black Friday laptop deals worth it?

Generally, yes. This is the time of year when major companies like Intel, AMD, and Nvidia release their new desktop hardware components, and the laptop version of that hardware gets released soon after in the new year.

Retailers need to push out their current laptop stock to make room for the latest versions, hence all the sales before the end of the year. If a retailer has a lot of inventory of particular products, you can expect deep discounts on even the most powerful laptops for gaming, content creation, and productivity.

