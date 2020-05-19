35 Incredible Deals from Wayfair’s Massive Memorial Day Sale — Including KitchenAid Mixers and Roombas

Memorial Day Weekend is still a few days away, but that hasn’t stopped Wayfair from celebrating the unofficial start of summer a little early. The site just dropped its massive Memorial Day 2020 Sale, meaning now is the perfect time to buy the home items you’ve been lusting over for a fraction of the price.

We’re talking markdowns of up to 70 percent on furniture, mattresses, appliances, and more. Right now, you can score this KitchenAid stand mixer for $130 off, this popular memory foam mattress for only $160, and this ergonomic office chair for 70 percent off.

If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor space, check out this seven-piece patio furniture set that’s currently $639 off and this cozy hammock that’s marked down to less than $70. There’s also a variety of grills on sale, including this Char-Broil option that can turn a beginner outdoor cook into an advanced one.

Since there are so many markdowns to search through, we’ve done the hard part for you and rounded up 35 of the best Memorial Day deals worth shopping at Wayfair. While these killer prices should last until May 25, we recommend adding them to your cart sooner rather than later — discounts this good are bound to sell out quickly.

Best Indoor Furniture Deals

Mercury Row Garren Square Arm Sofa, $263.99 (orig. $399.99); wayfair.com

Greyleigh Gloucester Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed, $186.66 (orig. $250.99); wayfair.com

Foundstone Parocela Seven Drawer Dresser, $619.99 (orig. $1,299); wayfair.com

Hashtag Home Halverson Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair, $75.99 (orig. $253.99); wayfair.com

Gracie Oaks Schreiner Etagere Bookcase, $176.99 (orig. $299); wayfair.com

Trent Austin Design Kinsella Table with Storage, $194.99 (orig. $434.05); wayfair.com

Tree Posts Kemble TV Stand, $224.99 (orig. $450); wayfair.com

Best Patio Furniture Deals

Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Seven-Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions, $749.99 (orig. $1,389); wayfair.com

Beachcrest Home Kelton 10’ Market Umbrella, $57.99 (orig. $122.99); wayfair.com

Keter Eden Plastic Storage Bench, $116.99 (orig. $130.04); wayfair.com

Sol 72 Outdoor Alvah Reclining Chaise Lounge with Cushions, $239.99 (orig. $745.92); wayfair.com

Union Rustic Lyall Loveseat with Cushion, $299.99 (orig. $539); wayfair.com

Beachcrest Home Safria Eight-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $789.99 (orig. $1,073.04); wayfair.com

Birch Lane Heritage Ridgeline Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair, $105.99 (orig. $126.06); wayfair.com

Best Mattress Deals

Wayfair Sleep Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $159.99 (orig. $299.99); wayfair.com

Classic Brands Cool Gel Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $279 (orig. $539); wayfair.com

Lucid Comfort Collection Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $279.99 (orig. $380.99); wayfair.com

Alwyn Home Firm Pillowtop Mattress, $169.99 (orig. $349); wayfair.com

Wayfair Sleep Medium Hybrid Mattress, $167.99 (orig. $329); wayfair.com

Nora Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $449 (orig. $749); wayfair.com

Beautyrest Silver Plush Pillowtop Mattress, $419.99 (orig. $774.99); wayfair.com

Best Appliance Deals

KitchenAid Classic Plus 10 Speed Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $219.99 (orig. $349.99); wayfair.com

iRobot Roomba 675 Wifi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $329.99); wayfair.com

Dash 2-Qt. Compact Air Fryer, $49.99 (orig. $69.99); wayfair.com

Vitamix Professional G Series 750 Heritage Blender, $549 (orig. $599.95); wayfair.com

Samsung French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,999 (orig. $3,609.99); wayfair.com

Black and Decker Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote, $214.99 (orig. $269.99); wayfair.com

Winix 5300-2 True HEPA Air Purifier With Plasmawave Technology, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); wayfair.com

Best Outdoor Essentials Deals

Char-Broil Performance Series Five Burner Propane Gas Grill, $349.99 (orig. $399.99); wayfair.com

Sol 72 Outdoor Barnwell Propane Patio Heater, $239.99 (orig. $349); wayfair.com

Ebern Designs Upside Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $205.99 (orig. $400); wayfair.com

Aquarest Spas Select Four-Person Hot Tub, $2,099.99 (orig. $2,999.99); wayfair.com

Sunnywood Sterling Outdoor Cotton Tree Hammock, $68.49 (orig. $114.90); wayfair.com

Loon Peak Vargas Polystone Fall Fountain with LED Lights, $259.99 (orig. $289.49); wayfair.com

Planthouse Mini Greenhouse, $149.99 (orig. $224.99); wayfair.com

