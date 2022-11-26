Samsung is keeping Black Friday deals alive—shop 35+ deals on phones, tablets, TVs and more
Black Friday 2022 has ended, so time is running out to take advantage of Samsung's vast holiday deals catalog. Is your shopping list still a little short on tech? From crystal-clear smart TVs to reliable kitchen appliances and the newest smartphones, Samsung's Black Friday sale is well worth taking advantage of while it remains active.
2:21 PM EST: Even after Black Friday, the experts at Reviewed are still here keeping you up to date on all the latest news. From Galaxy watches to tablets and phones, keep refreshing for the latest savings. — Christopher Groux
Best Black Friday Samsung deals
Shop the top 10 Samsung deals available today before discounts disappear
Level up your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone, or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 from $64.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $120 to $215)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from $74.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $85 to $120)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $600 to $700)
Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control for $249.99 (Save $150)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 from $309.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $750)
Samsung Front Control 51 dBA Stainless-Steel Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior for $499 (Save $300)
Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV from $799.99 (Save $200 to $1,100)
Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection for $899 (Save $844.98)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,359.15 (Save $239.85)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV for $3,299.99 (Save $1,500)
Best Black Friday Samsung phone deals
Shop big discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, more
Beat the holiday shopping rush for a new smartphone and score one for less at Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $274.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $825)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for $309.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $750)
Samsung Galaxy S22+ for $349.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $650)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 for $569.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $1,350)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for $559.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $340)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for $789.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $1,010)
Best Black Friday Samsung TV deals
Save hundreds on QLED 4K televisions
Want to stream in style with less strain on your budget? Shop Samsung's Black Friday deals for major savings on top-of-the-line TVs.
Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV from $799.99 (Save $200 to $1,100)
Samsung Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV from $999.99 (Save $200 to $2,200)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 (Save $1,000)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV for $3,299.99 (Save $1,500)
Best Black Friday Samsung laptop and tablet deals
Find big savings on a Galaxy Tab or Book2
Whether you need tech for work or for fun, Samsung has you covered with Black Friday laptop and tablet deals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from $74.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $85 to $120)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $600 to $700)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from $399.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $700 to $800)
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 from $449.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $500 to $600)
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro from $549.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $550 to $600)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ from $599.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $100 to $250)
Best Black Friday Samsung appliance deals
Black Friday sales include refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuums and much more
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Samsung deals.
Samsung 1.6-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Auto Cook from $199 (Save $42 to $90)
Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control for $249.99 (Save $350)
Samsung Front Control 51 dBA Stainless-Steel Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior for $499 (Save $300)
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station for $599.99 (Save $300)
Samsung 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Freestanding Electric Range with No-Preheat Air Fry & Convection for $749 (Save $400)
Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher from $799 (Save $400 to $500)
Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection from $899 (Save $694.98 to $844.98)
Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot Smart Side-by-Side Stainless-Steel Refrigerator from $1,199 (Save $300 to $311)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,359.15 (Save $239.85)
Samsung 29-Cubic Foot Bespoke 4-Door Full Depth French Door Refrigerator from $2,099 (Save $300 to $1,200)
Best Black Friday Samsung tech deals
Deep discounts available on Samsung Galaxy Buds
Samsung has tech deals galore ahead of Black Friday, so take advantage of them today before the best discounts expire.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from $39.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $40 to $110)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 from $59.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $90)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 from $64.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $120 to $215)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro from $124.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $30 to $105)
Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 for $149.99 (Save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro from $159.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $290 to $300)
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 was yesterday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is always the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
What Samsung Black Friday deals can we still get?
This year, as in years past, Black Friday deals matched and exceeded the best prices offered throughout the year. You can still save on nearly every product available, especially on home appliances. Whether you’re shopping for a new oven, the latest refrigerator or an updated laundry room setup, the Black Friday 2022 that are still live will have you covered with some of the lowest prices of the year.
What are the best Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals?
If you're shopping for a new Galaxy smartphone or tablet, these Black Friday deals were made for you. You can save up to $600 on select Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models and up to $1,350 on the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone with eligible trade-in.
How long do Black Friday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
When is Samsung's Black Friday sale?
Samsung Black Friday deals went live yesterday. Many Samsung devices can be further discounted with Samsung's eligible trade-in program, where you can get more money slashed off new tech when they send in select items from Apple, Fitbit, Sony, Google and more. Select items with cracked screens can even be traded in for further discounts.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. Cyber Monday sales often start over the weekend, however, and may extend through the rest of the week following Black Friday.
Shop Samsung Black Friday deals
