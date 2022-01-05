The 45 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

If you’re looking for the best movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve put together an expertly curated selection of some of the most exciting, compelling, emotional and funny movies currently streaming on Netflix. While it can be daunting thumbing through the streamer’s catalogue to find out what to watch, we’ve taken the guesswork and mindless scrolling out of it. This post will be frequently updated with new recommendations, keeping you up to date with all the Netflix movies you should be prioritizing in your queue.

So peruse our list of the best movies on Netflix right now below, and happy watching!

The Power of the Dog

Netflix

Writer/director Jane Campion’s 2021 drama “The Power of the Dog” is a powerful and surprising film about, among other things, family. Set in 1925 Montana, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons play a pair of brothers whose strained relationship is pushed to the limit when Plemons marries a widowed single mother (played by Kirsten Dunst) on a whim, and brings her son (played by Kodi Smit-McPhee) to live with them on their ranch. The performances are top-notch all around, as Campion crafts a complex and tension-filled character-centric drama that’s certainly one of 2021’s best films.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

TriStar Pictures

One of the best sequels ever made, James Cameron’s 1991 film “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” is hailed by many as even better than its predecessor. Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as a killer robot sent from the future, only this time he’s sent to protect a young John Connor (Edward Furlong) who is destined to lead the human revolt against the machine uprising. Linda Hamilton is a full-on action hero in this follow-up, traumatized by the events of the first film in which she was told that her son was the key to humanity’s future. This film pioneered CGI characters with Robert Patrick’s T-1000 antagonist, but still manages to keep a beating human heart among all the spectacle.

tick, tick… BOOM!

Netflix

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with the Netflix musical “tick, tick… BOOM!,” based on the autobiographical stage musical by “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson. Andrew Garfield plays Larson, who is on the cusp of turning 30 and has yet to have a masterpiece staged on Broadway. As he puts the finishing touches on his sci-fi rock epic, he grapples with his own anxieties, his crumbling relationship with his girlfriend, and the impending AIDS epidemic that’s taking his friends far too quickly. The songs are incredible and the direction is inspired, but Garfield’s electric and soulful performance makes this a must-watch.

Stand by Me

Columbia Pictures

Friendship, family troubles and dead bodies abound in director Rob Reiner’s 1986 classic “Stand by Me.” Based on a short story by Stephen King, the film is narrated in flashback form as a man remembers a Labor Day weekend in 1959 when he and his friends went out looking for a dead body. During the course of their journey, their own personal home struggles bubble to the surface, and the film lays bare how those childhood friendships feel like the entire world at the moment, but are sometimes more melancholy upon reflection. The ensemble cast includes Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell and Kiefer Sutherland.

Tangerine

Magnolia Pictures

Before “The Florida Project” or “Red Rocket,” filmmaker Sean Baker burst onto the scene with his 2015 comedy “Tangerine” – shot entirely on an iPhone. Kitana Kiki Rodriguez stars as a trans sex worker living in Los Angeles who finds out that her boyfriend and pimp has been cheating on her. While it looks like an indie and tackles some heavy material at times, the film has the tone and pacing of a raucous comedy, and is all the better for it.

The Town

Warner Bros.

If you’re looking for a nail-biting crime thriller, Ben Affleck’s second directorial effort “The Town” is worth checking out. Set in Boston, Affleck plays a member of a group of bank robbers who plot one last heist – at Fenway Park. His character is further conflicted by a new relationship he’s struck up with a woman played by Rebecca Hall, and attempting to reign in his hot-headed colleague played by Jeremy Renner, who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance. Jon Hamm plays the FBI agent hot on their trail, while Blake Lively plays the sister of Renner’s character.

Mank

Netflix

This one might come with a “For Cinephiles Only” warning, but if that describes you there’s much to love in David Fincher’s 2020 film “Mank.” Gary Oldman stars as Hollywood writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as the film chronicles his experience writing the screenplay for “Citizen Kane,” all while flashing back to events from his life that inspired certain characters and themes in what many consider to be the greatest film ever made. Fincher presents the film entirely in black-and-white (it won the Oscar for Best Cinematography), and Amanda Seyfried gives a terrific performance as Marion Davies while Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross compose a surprising original score.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

CBS Films and Lionsgate

If you’ve ever yearned for a scary movie made specifically for pre-teens or early teenagers, then “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is for you. Too scary for kids but tame enough for a slightly younger crowd, the horror film is based on the book of short stories by Alvin Schwartz and weaves together iconic stories and imagery from its source material to craft a horror mystery set on Halloween night in 1968, led by a group of teenagers.

Private Life

Netflix

Kathryn Hahn has made a career out of scene-stealing supporting performances, but she takes center stage in writer/director Tamara Jenkins’ 2018 dramedy “Private Life.” Inspired by Jenkins’ own experience, Hahn and Paul Giamatti star as a middle-aged New York City couple struggling through infertility who decide to try and have a child through IVF. The film follows the ups and downs of infertility in heartbreaking detail, while also finding moments of humor throughout that ring true to life. Hahn and Giamatti are spectacular together, as they also chronicle how their journey strains their marriage.

Hail, Caesar

Universal Pictures

The Coen Brothers are known for their dry sense of humor, but the duo try their hand at screwball comedy (in their own way) with their 2016 film “Hail, Caesar!” The story takes place over the course of one day in the Hollywood film industry in the 1950s, as told through the eyes of a fixer played by Josh Brolin. The film is rooted in historical fact, but as Brolin’s fixer works through his day, various Hollywood-based shenanigans ensue with a robust ensemble cast that includes George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes, Alden Ehrenreich, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Frances McDormand.

Looper

TriStar Pictures

Before Rian Johnson helmed “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” he first entered the sci-fi realm with his excellent 2012 thriller “Looper.” The film opens in the year 2044 where a 25-year-old man named Joe (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) works for a crime syndicate that murders people who are sent back in time from the year 2074, as a means of disposing of the bodies. But when his older self (played by Bruce Willis) shows up, he’s forced with an existential dilemma. On top of all of this, Emily Blunt plays the mother to a child who may or may not grow up to one day be one of the most evil person of the planet, and the two Joes – young and old – find themselves operating in the same timeline. This is fascinating sci-fi that’ll make you think.

Stardust

Paramount Pictures

For something whimsical, funny and full of great performers, the 2007 film “Stardust” is a great watch. The film hails from “Kingsman” and “X-Men: First Class” director Matthew Vaughn and stars Charlie Cox as a young man who lives in a fictional town that borders a magical fantasy kingdom. When a literal star falls from the sky, played by Claire Danes, he comes under the thumb of evil witches, led by Michelle Pfeiffer. The surprising ensemble cast also includes Sienna Miller, Henry Cavill, Ricky Gervais and Robert De Niro as a pirate.

The Mask of Zorro

Sony Pictures Releasing

Before “The Mummy” or “The Pirates of the Caribbean,” there was “The Mask of Zorro.” The 1998 film is based on the classic TV series of the same name, but director Martin Campbell injects this 19th century-set tale with enough intrigue, adventure and swashbuckling to keep a grin on your face from beginning to end. Anthony Hopkins stars as the original Zorro, who has been in prison for 20 years. When a hapless bandit played by Antonio Banderas breaks him out, he sets about training him in the ways of Zorro to help rescue his daughter, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, from the clutches of the man who first put him in prison.

Minority Report

DreamWorks Pictures

Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise make for a winning combo in this smart, thrilling sci-fi story. The 2002 film takes place in the year 2054, where a controversial program is being piloted in Washington D.C. Three individuals who can see into the future are being used to arrest people who have not committed a crime yet, but who per these “precogs” are going to in the future. Cruise plays the cop in charge of the program who goes on the run when they predict that he will commit murder, so he sets about proving them wrong. This is a tremendously compelling and disturbing piece of science-fiction, gorgeously crafted by Spielberg.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Netflix

This Western anthology from the Coen Brothers is a delightful romp that builds to a shockingly emotional conclusion. “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is made up of six different stories set in the Old West, each featuring different characters. Themes of mortality, morality and justice are prevalent throughout “Buster Scruggs” just as they are through the Coens’ other films, but this time all against a wonderful, slightly exaggerated Western backdrop. The stellar cast includes Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Root, Zoe Kazan, Bill Heck, Liam Neeson and Brendan Gleeson.

There Will Be Blood

Paramount

If you’re in a cinephile mood, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood” is a downright masterpiece. The 2007 film is loosely based on the Upton Sinclair novel “Oil!” and stars Daniel Day-Lewis in an Oscar-winning turn as Daniel Plainview, a prospector moving towards aggressive expansion during the 1900s oil boom. He runs into conflict with a preacher played by Paul Dano, and a battle of spirits plays out over the film’s epic 158-minute runtime. There’s a lot to chew on with this one, especially as it concludes with one of the most iconic final shots in cinematic history.

Marriage Story

Netflix

Writer/director Noah Baumbach 2019’s drama “Marriage Story” is, ultimately, a divorce story, but it’s so richly drawn and beautifully acted that you’ll find your own heart breaking as you watch the conscious uncoupling of a pair played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. This is far from a mean-spirited or even depressing film. Instead, while it does indeed chronicle the dissolution of a relationship (inspired by Baumbach’s own life) and how the divorce impacts their young son, “Marriage Story” smartly always keeps an eye on one very important fact: while these two individuals may be splitting up, that doesn’t mean the love they once had for each other wasn’t real. Driver and Johansson are terrific, and Laura Dern is a scene-stealer in her Oscar-winning supporting turn.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Warner Bros.

Trust me, “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is tons of fun. This is Guy Ritchie’s take on Arthurian legend, and in that way it’s bombastic and stylized. But that’s part of what makes it kind of a blast. Charlie Hunnam plays the eponymous King Arthur, while Jude Law fills the role of the villainous Vortigern. This is not your average take on the King Arthur tale, but as soon as Eric Bana Yoshi-jumps a horse over a cliff to murder a wizard, you’ll either be hooked or will immediately know this movie is not for you. Extra points for composer Daniel Pemberton’s incredible original score.

21 Jump Street

Sony Pictures

A “21 Jump Street” movie has no business being this good, but that’s kind of what filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller do best – turn bad ideas into great movies. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum play two young police officers who are sent undercover at a high school to try and trace the origins of a new drug on the market, but whereas their own high school experience saw Hill being bullied and Tatum as top dog, the duo find the social dynamics have changed since they were teenagers. The story puts a smart spin on your typical high school movie while delivering some truly inspired (and insane) comedy in the process.

Uncut Gems

A24

If you’re into thrillers, you may dig “Uncut Gems” – but fair warning, this movie will stress you the heck out. From filmmakers The Safdie Brothers, the story follows a jewler and gambling addict played by Adam Sandler as he tries to retrieve an expensive gem in order to pay off his debts. The film plays out in semi-real time, as the Safdies put the viewer right in the middle of Sandler’s film-long panic attack. This is absolutely one of Sandler’s best performances.

Steve Jobs

Universal Pictures

2015’s “Steve Jobs” never got the respect it deserved, but now that it’s on Netflix it’s the perfect time to catch up with this underrated gem. The crackerjack screenplay by Aaron Sorkin captures the essence of the Apple founder in three distinct acts – the story plays out in three different time periods and follows backstage events just before the launch of three different products, the Macintosh in 1984, NeXT in 1986, and the MacBook in 1998. Michael Fassbender is stunning not only in his performance, but his delivery of a mountain of Sorkin dialogue as the film chronicles the conflicting truths of Steve Jobs the man: a genius, a jackass, a fighter, a futurist and a short-sighted revenge-seeker. Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen and Michael Stuhlbarg deliver excellent supporting performances, while director Danny Boyle captures each section in a distinct visual fashion (Act 1 in 16mm, Act 2 in 35mm and Act 3 in digital).

Addams Family Values

Paramount Pictures

Just because Spooky Season is over doesn’t mean you can’t still watch and enjoy “Addams Family Values,” one of the best sequels ever made. This 1993 follow-up to 1991’s “The Addams Family” finds the creepy and kooky family tangling with a serial killer (played by Joan Cusack) who marries their beloved Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) and threatens to tear the family apart. Meanwhile, children Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) are sent to a chipper summer camp where they absolutely do not fit in. This one is a laugh riot.

Moneyball

Sony Pictures

Brad Pitt gives one of his best performances in the 2011 drama “Moneyball,” and you don’t need to know a thing about baseball to enjoy this film. Directed by Bennett Miller and written by Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian, “Moneyball” charts former MLB flameout Billy Beane (Pitt) who’s now general manager of the Oakland Atheltics and recruits a statistician with zero baseball experience (played by Jonah Hill in an Oscar-nominated performance) to help him shake up the team. The film is based on a true and controversial story, and while the sports angle is interesting, Pitt’s turn as a man filled with regret and shame hits you right in the gut.

It Follows

RADIUS-TWC

One of the more inventive horror films of the last decade, 2014’s “It Follows” is all the more impressive considering the supernatural presence at the heart of the movie isn’t actually seen onscreen. It goes like this – if you have it, it follows you everywhere until you pass it on to another person through a sexual encounter. Then it’s their problem. Writer/director David Robert Mitchell crafts a terrifying and patient horror film, anchored by a swell performance from Maika Monroe as the latest victim of “it” who is trying to figure out how to shake this supernatural follower.

The Sparks Brothers

Focus Features

You don’t need to know anything about the band Sparks to find “The Sparks Brothers” a tremendously entertaining documentary. This marks the first documentary feature from “Shaun of the Dead” and “Baby Driver” filmmaker Edgar Wright, whose passion for Sparks – “your favorite band’s favorite band” as they’re described – bleeds onto the screen. Through interviews with the two Sparks brothers and a number of celebrity fans, as well as archival footage, the film takes a trip through the unique and genuinely stunning five decade (and counting) career. If you like music documentaries, check this one out.

As Good As It Gets

Sony Pictures

James L. Brooks’ 1997 film “As Good As It Gets” is the most recent movie to win both the Best Actor and Best Actress Oscars in the same year, and Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt’s leading performances hold up well. This romantic comedy revolves around an OCD and highly offensive novelist (played by Nicholson) who crosses paths with a single mother with an ill child (played by Hunt) who has no patience for his rudeness. This is the kind of plot-lite, character-rich story with which Brooks has excelled in the past (see: “Broadcast News” and “Terms of Endearment”).

Lady Bird

A24

Coming-of-age movies are a dime a dozen, but “Lady Bird” stands among the best of the best. Writer/director Greta Gerwig’s 2017 film is a triumph of storytelling as it chronicles the journey of a smart high school senior (played by Saoirse Ronan) who struggles through various strained relationships as she prepares to go to college. Set in Sacramento, the film draws from Gerwig’s youth as it captures a wickedly relatable teen story that traverses the love, heartbreak and loss that come with growing up. The movie scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Ronan.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Netflix

If you’re looking for a movie the whole family can enjoy, the 2021 Netflix original “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is an emotional crowd-pleaser that’s as funny as it is inventive. Directed by Mike Rianda and produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the film follows a family going on a cross-country road trip to send their eldest daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson) to college, where she hopes to learn how to become a filmmaker. The family isn’t on the best terms when the road trip begins, which makes things even trickier when a robot uprising occurs, leaving the dysfunctional Mitchells as humanity’s last hope. This is a hilarious, colorful and heartfelt story about the importance of communication.

13th

Netflix

Netflix has a wide variety of documentaries to choose from, but Ava DuVernay’s 2016 film “13th” is a must-watch. The doc delves into mass incarceration in the United States, and how race and injustice intersect with the issue, through the prism of the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which abolishes slavery except as punishment for a crime. Through a number of interviews, DuVernay examines why a disproportionate number of Black people are incarcerated in the U.S., and how the current justice system perpetuates this injustice.

The Conjuring

Warner Bros.

If you’re in for a fright, James Wan’s 2013 horror hit “The Conjuring” is one of the scariest movies in years. The film is based on the real-life investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, and finds the two (played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) called to a Rhode Island farmhouse where strange happenings point to a supernatural presence. The jump-scares in this one are above and beyond anything else in the entire “Conjuring” franchise.

ParaNorman

Focus Features

The animation studio LAIKA has made a habit out of crafting gorgeous and heartfelt stop-motion animation films, and 2012’s “ParaNorman” might just be its best. This spook-tacular supernatural comedy follows a kid named Norman who has the ability to communicate with the dead – which just so happens to come in handy when his sleepy town is besieged by zombies as a result of a witch’s curse. There’s a wonderful “Goonies” vibe to the proceedings, but what sets this film apart is how it builds to a surprising and emotional conclusion that carries with it a vital message for kids everywhere.

Enola Holmes

Netflix

One of the great things about Netflix is how it has a little bit of something for everyone, and in that vein, the YA-skewing “Enola Holmes” is a delight for the teenaged crowd (and beyond). Based on the young adult series of the same name by author Nancy Springer, the film stars Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). When her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) goes missing, Enola leaves the safety of her home compound and ventures into London to try and solve this mystery. Along the way, however, Enola learns that her mother kept many secrets of her own. This is a rollicking mystery-adventure that’s also a sweet and substantial coming-of-age story, all wrapped up in a gorgeous 19th century Victorian package.

Set It Up

Netflix

If you’re into romantic comedies, you simply must check out “Set It Up.” This Netflix original is a throwback in the best way, as Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell have that Meg Ryan/Tom Hanks chemistry in a story about friends turning into lovers. They play overworked assistants to demanding bosses (played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) and hatch a plan to set their bosses up in an effort to earn more free time themselves. But their scheming puts them in frequent close contact, during which sparks fly.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Piki Films

Before Taika Waititi took audiences by storm with “Thor: Ragnarok” and won an Oscar with “Jojo Rabbit,” he crafted a wonderfully whimsical comedy called “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.” The film stars Julian Dennison as a troubled youth who goes on the run with a cantankerous man (played by Sam Neill) when both are being hunted through a remote part of Australia. The film is packed with Waititi’s signature sense of humor and unique style, and Dennison and Neill make for one heck of a dynamic duo.

About Time

Universal Pictures

2013’s “About Time” may look like a typical rom-com, but fair warning: this movie will make you ugly cry. From writer/director Richard Curtis (“Love, Actually”), the film stars Domhnall Gleeson as a man who learns from his father (Bill Nighy) on his 21st birthday that the men in his family have the ability to time travel. This both complicates and accelerates a relationship he strikes up with a young woman (played by Rachel McAdams), but as the film goes on, it slowly reveals itself to be a heartbreaking father-son story, as the man’s father learns he doesn’t have much time left to live.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Netflix

The Netflix original comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is not just an incredibly funny film, it’s a surprisingly emotional one too. Based on an original idea by Will Ferrell, the “Elf” actor stars as one half of an Icelandic duo alongside Rachel McAdams, both of whom are thrust into the spotlight when they’re unexpectedly selected to compete in the international singing competition Eurovision. The film is packed with some genuinely great songs, and a sweet story about staying true to your roots in the face of immense growth.

The Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix



Everyone loves a good scare, but the “Fear Street” trilogy gives you three times the thrills for the price of one overarching story. These three interconnected films trace the origins of a witch’s curse on a small town, covering events in 1994 in the “Scream”-inspired first film, then heading back to 1978 for the summer camp slasher sequel, before concluding in the year 1666 for the third and final feature that reveals the origin story of the Shadyside witch. Colorful, fun and genuinely scary, the “Fear Street” trilogy tells a truly epic horror story.

Miss Americana

Netflix

The Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana” is full of surprises. While the film begins by chronicling Swift’s career, complete with the ups and downs it encompassed, it soon morphs into the origin story of a feminist as Swift begins to speak out on socio-political issues important to her. It’s a fascinating window into the management of fame, as some around her caution against making any kinds of political statements for fear of alienating her fanbase. Swift is honest throughout – or as honest as a documentary like this can be – and the film doesn’t shy away from tough moments like Kanye West infamously interrupting her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Django Unchained

TWC/Sony

The most successful film of his career thus far, “Django Unchained” is Quentin Tarantino through and through. This original Western is set just before the official outbreak of the Civil War and stars Jamie Foxx as Django, an escaped slave who teams up with a German bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz in an Oscar-winning role) to rescue his kidnapped wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) from an evil plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio). This is a Western epic as only Tarantino can tell it, complete with gratuitous violence and a darkly humorous streak running throughout, all while the film doesn’t shy away from laying bare the horrors of slavery.

The Irishman

Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s 3-hour-and-40-minute gangster epic “The Irishman” is best viewed in one sitting – trust me. The brilliance of the film is in its construction, as Scorsese charts the career of a hitman for the mob from the 1950s up to the present day. But unlike the bombast of “Goodfellas,” this is a film where regret and grief hang over nearly every frame, subtly building until the mournful third act hits you like a ton of bricks. Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran spends his entire life killing people, and what does it all add up to? Scorsese gets downright philosophical with questions of morality and mortality, crafting a self-reflexive film about what it means to come to the end of your life and look back on what you’ve done, why you did it and whether it was all worth it in the end.

Rush

Universal Pictures

Chris Hemsworth has proven himself to be a great comedic talent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his best dramatic acting chops thus far are exemplified in the 2013 film “Rush.” Directed by Ron Howard, this biographical sports drama stars Hemsworth as British Formula 1 driver James Hunt and chronicles his 1970s rivalry with Austrian driver Niki Lauda (played by Daniel Brühl). The racing scenes are absolutely thrilling, and the story lays bare these drivers’ determination while also delving into what drives each of them to compete.

How to Train Your Dragon 2

DreamWorks Animation

One of the best animated film series in recent memory is the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy, and while Netflix only has the second movie available to stream, it’s well worth your time regardless of whether you’re familiar with the franchise or not. “How to Train Your Dragon 2” picks up five years after the young Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) has convinced his Viking brethren to make peace with dragons instead of fear them, and the story finds Hiccup warding off a gang of dragon trappers while stumbling across his long-lost mother. As with every film in this series, “HTTYD 2” is full of emotion and compassion – make sure tissues are handy.

Crimson Peak

Universal Pictures

“Crimson Peak” is not a horror movie, but it’s a great watch for Spooky Season (or any time of year) regardless. Guillermo del Toro’s original story is a Gothic romance through and through, as Mia Wasikowska stars as a budding author living in 1900s New York who marries a kind yet mysterious man (Tom Hiddleston) and then moves into the decrepit mansion he shares with his sister (Jessica Chastain). When she arrives at the mansion, however, Wasikowska’s character discovers it’s full of secrets and ghosts. While the film is creepy, it’s not a full-on scare-fest – nor is it trying to be one. This is a sorrowful, ghastly story of love and what happens when our past won’t let go.

Step Brothers

Sony Pictures

One of the funniest movies of the 21st century so far, “Step Brothers” is juvenile and brilliant in equal measure. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two grown men still living with their single parents who are forced to live together as step brothers when their parents get married. What begins as a rivalry soon turns into camaraderie as these two struggle through arrested development. Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott, Mary Steenburgen and Richard Jenkins co-star.

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee is not known for making bland films, and indeed his 2020 Vietnam veterans drama “Da 5 Bloods” is confrontational in the best way. The story revolves around four aging Vietnam War veterans who return to the Southeast Asian country to search for the remains of their fallen leader — and also a trove of buried treasure. Along the way they confront their own fears and differences, as Lee’s film delves into how America left an entire generation of soldiers behind.

Crip Camp

Netflix

Netflix is host to a ton of great documentaries, including “Crip Camp.” This Oscar-nominated 2020 film begins by showcasing archival footage from a camp in the 1970s that was created for teens with disabilities, before then following various individuals as they fought for disability rights. It’s a moving portrait of activism that shows just how far we’ve come as a country, and how far we have left to go.