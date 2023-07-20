340,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Given These Bed Sheets a Five-Star Rating, and They’re on Sale for As Little as $13

“These are cool and lightweight for hot summer nights”

People / Amazon

If you’re in the market for new bedding, you’re in luck. This ultra-popular set of bed sheets is on sale at Amazon.

The Amazon Basics Queen Microfiber Bed Sheet Set is up to 51 percent off right now. A hit with Amazon shoppers, the sheets have earned more than 341,100 five-star ratings (yes, you read the number right). And with the discount, you can scoop them up for as little as $13.

The four-piece set comes with a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a fitted sheet that can fit a mattress up to 14 inches thick. Made of 100 percent polyester microfiber, each piece is lightweight and soft.

Also worth noting? The sheets are easy to clean since they’re machine washable. For proper care, the brand suggests washing them with warm water and avoiding bleach. Then, tumble dry them on a low heat setting.

The sheets run from sizes twin to California king and come in 36 colors and patterns. The price of the set depends on the color and size you opt for. Right now, the queen size is on sale in several colors, including cream and light blue. The best deal we’re seeing? The queen size sheets are on sale for less than $4 apiece.

Not only do the sheets have a ton of perfect ratings, but they’ve also gotten more than 38,800 glowing reviews from customers. One shopper wrote, “The first thing that caught my attention was how incredibly soft these sheets are.” They also added, “Every night, I am enveloped in a cloud of softness that lulls me into a peaceful slumber.”

Another customer shared, “They make me feel like I’m sleeping on luxury hotel sheets.” And other shoppers call out their cooling properties, with one writing, “These are cool and lightweight for hot summer nights.”

There’s no word on when prices go up, so head to Amazon to shop the Amazon Basics Queen Microfiber Bed Sheet Set while it’s on major sale.

