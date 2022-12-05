34 Festive Christmas Brunch Ideas to Make Your Holiday Extra Special

With all the hecticness of the holidays, we wouldn't blame you if the last thing you wanted to do was brainstorm Christmas brunch ideas and make yet another decadent holiday feast. We get it. You deserve a Christmas cocktail.

Lucky for you, we've gone ahead and done the work for you, rounding up a mix of Christmas brunch recipes—from showstoppers, to dishes you can prep and make ahead, to no-fuss brunches you can whip up in 15 minutes when you need to feed a ravenous crowd.

Whatever your holiday morning looks like, it should be enjoyable ('tis the season of comfort and joy, after all). That might mean greeting your family with a jaw-dropping Great British Bakeoff-worthy creation that will have them singing your praises through the New Year. Or perhaps, it means doing as little as humanly possible to feed your guests so you can put your feet up and enjoy a mug of hot chocolate. Either way, these festive Christmas brunch ideas will have you covered. They're so good, you'll be tempted to make them again as New Year's Eve appetizers.