$34+ Billion Worldwide Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging market accounted for $17.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $34.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Demand for longer and sustainable packaging products and increasing interest for fresh and quality food are the major factors propelling market growth. However, security and privacy issues in case of intelligent packaging are hampering market growth.
Active, smart and intelligent refer to packaging systems used with foods, pharmaceuticals and several other types of products. They help extend shelf life, monitor freshness, display information on quality, improve safety and improve user convenience. It is used by the packaging producers to retain nutrient value and product freshness at competitive pricing.
Based on the product type, the active packaging segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to it is radically changed from traditional to superior packaging. Traditional packaging only addresses problems related to protection from external factors. However, active packaging interacts internally and externally with the environment and enhances the visual appeal of the products.
By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to strict legislations regarding food and beverage packaging has led to increased demand for advanced systems in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market include Sysco Corporation, VIP Packaging, WestRock Company, BASF SE Company, Graham Packaging Company Inc, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Ball Corp., Multisorb Technologies, Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Timestrip PLC, Paksense Incorporated and M&G USA Corporation.
Ingredients Covered:
- Glass & Wood
- Plastic
- Paper
- Metal
Product Types Covered:
- Active Packaging
- Smart & Intelligent Packaging
Functional Materials Covered:
- Photoelectric
- Temperature Sensitive
- Moisture Sensitive
- Gas Sensitive
Function Types Covered:
- Track & Trace
- Authenticity
- Protection & Security
- Indication
Applications Covered:
- Food & Beverage
- Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Healthcare
- Personal Care
- Flexible Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
- Packaging
- Electronics
- Automobile
Regions Covered:
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Ingredients
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Glass & Wood
5.3 Plastic
5.4 Paper
5.5 Metal
6 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Active Packaging
6.2.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)
6.2.2 Oxygen Scavenging Sachets
6.2.3 Gas Scavengers
6.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors
6.2.5 Shock And Vibration
6.3 Smart & Intelligent Packaging
6.3.1 Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) Tags & Smart Labels
6.3.2 Time Temperature Indicating (TTI) Labels
6.3.3 Freshness Indicators
6.3.4 Microbial Growth
6.3.5 Smart Codes
6.3.6 Biosensors
7 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Functional Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Photoelectric
7.3 Temperature Sensitive
7.4 Moisture Sensitive
7.5 Gas Sensitive
8 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Function Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Track & Trace
8.3 Authenticity
8.4 Protection & Security
8.4.1 Anti-theft
8.4.2 Atmospheric Gas
8.4.3 Corrosion
8.4.4 Physical Damage
8.5 Indication
8.5.1 Freshness
8.5.2 Product Level
8.5.3 Quality & Safety
8.5.4 Time & Temperature
9 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverage
9.2.1 Dairy Products
9.2.2 Bakery & Confectionary
9.2.3 Fruits & Vegetables
9.2.4 Meat, Poultry & Seafood
9.2.5 Processed Food
9.3 Cosmetics
9.4 Pharmaceuticals
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Personal Care
9.7 Flexible Packaging
9.7.1 Pouches
9.7.2 Sachets
9.7.3 Tubes
9.8 Rigid Packaging
9.8.1 Bottles
9.8.2 Boxes & Cartons
9.8.3 Customized Formats
9.8.4 Jars
9.9 Packaging
9.9.1 Hair Care
9.9.2 Make Up
9.9.3 Nail Care
9.9.4 Perfumes
9.9.5 Skin Care
9.10 Electronics
9.11 Automobile
10 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Sysco Corporation
12.2 VIP Packaging
12.3 WestRock Company
12.4 BASF SE Company
12.5 Graham Packaging Company Inc
12.6 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
12.7 Ball Corp.,
12.8 Multisorb Technologies
12.9 Sealed Air Corporation
12.10 Amcor limited
12.11 Eastman Chemical Company
12.12 Timestrip PLC
12.13 Paksense Incorporated
12.14 M&G USA Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s51sx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900