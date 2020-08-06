$34+ Billion Worldwide Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging market accounted for $17.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $34.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Demand for longer and sustainable packaging products and increasing interest for fresh and quality food are the major factors propelling market growth. However, security and privacy issues in case of intelligent packaging are hampering market growth.



Active, smart and intelligent refer to packaging systems used with foods, pharmaceuticals and several other types of products. They help extend shelf life, monitor freshness, display information on quality, improve safety and improve user convenience. It is used by the packaging producers to retain nutrient value and product freshness at competitive pricing.



Based on the product type, the active packaging segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to it is radically changed from traditional to superior packaging. Traditional packaging only addresses problems related to protection from external factors. However, active packaging interacts internally and externally with the environment and enhances the visual appeal of the products.



By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to strict legislations regarding food and beverage packaging has led to increased demand for advanced systems in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market include Sysco Corporation, VIP Packaging, WestRock Company, BASF SE Company, Graham Packaging Company Inc, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Ball Corp., Multisorb Technologies, Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Timestrip PLC, Paksense Incorporated and M&G USA Corporation.



Ingredients Covered:

Glass & Wood

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Product Types Covered:

Active Packaging

Smart & Intelligent Packaging

Functional Materials Covered:

Photoelectric

Temperature Sensitive

Moisture Sensitive

Gas Sensitive

Function Types Covered:

Track & Trace

Authenticity

Protection & Security

Indication

Applications Covered:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Personal Care

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Packaging

Electronics

Automobile

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Ingredients

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glass & Wood

5.3 Plastic

5.4 Paper

5.5 Metal



6 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Packaging

6.2.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

6.2.2 Oxygen Scavenging Sachets

6.2.3 Gas Scavengers

6.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.2.5 Shock And Vibration

6.3 Smart & Intelligent Packaging

6.3.1 Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) Tags & Smart Labels

6.3.2 Time Temperature Indicating (TTI) Labels

6.3.3 Freshness Indicators

6.3.4 Microbial Growth

6.3.5 Smart Codes

6.3.6 Biosensors



7 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Functional Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Photoelectric

7.3 Temperature Sensitive

7.4 Moisture Sensitive

7.5 Gas Sensitive



8 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Function Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Track & Trace

8.3 Authenticity

8.4 Protection & Security

8.4.1 Anti-theft

8.4.2 Atmospheric Gas

8.4.3 Corrosion

8.4.4 Physical Damage

8.5 Indication

8.5.1 Freshness

8.5.2 Product Level

8.5.3 Quality & Safety

8.5.4 Time & Temperature



9 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverage

9.2.1 Dairy Products

9.2.2 Bakery & Confectionary

9.2.3 Fruits & Vegetables

9.2.4 Meat, Poultry & Seafood

9.2.5 Processed Food

9.3 Cosmetics

9.4 Pharmaceuticals

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Personal Care

9.7 Flexible Packaging

9.7.1 Pouches

9.7.2 Sachets

9.7.3 Tubes

9.8 Rigid Packaging

9.8.1 Bottles

9.8.2 Boxes & Cartons

9.8.3 Customized Formats

9.8.4 Jars

9.9 Packaging

9.9.1 Hair Care

9.9.2 Make Up

9.9.3 Nail Care

9.9.4 Perfumes

9.9.5 Skin Care

9.10 Electronics

9.11 Automobile



10 Global Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Sysco Corporation

12.2 VIP Packaging

12.3 WestRock Company

12.4 BASF SE Company

12.5 Graham Packaging Company Inc

12.6 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

12.7 Ball Corp.,

12.8 Multisorb Technologies

12.9 Sealed Air Corporation

12.10 Amcor limited

12.11 Eastman Chemical Company

12.12 Timestrip PLC

12.13 Paksense Incorporated

12.14 M&G USA Corporation



