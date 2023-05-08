‘At 34 I already have £37,000 invested – but have I picked the right stocks?’

Would you like a Telegraph Money Makeover? Apply here or through the form at the bottom of the page

Millennials are often accused of failing to save prudently, but such an accusation could never be levelled at Simon Griffiths. The 34-year-old currently works as a money coach at the University of St Andrews, where he helps students budget through their studies. He hopes, one day, to become a financial adviser himself.

Mr Griffiths has made a strong start to investing, dividing £37,000 across various ventures. Some is invested in company share schemes from his time working in Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and NatWest.

A large chunk is invested in high-risk peer-to-peer loans. He also has several thousand pounds invested in a number of unlisted financial technology companies via the Enterprise Investment Scheme, a venture capital scheme. These include Chip, the savings app, and Curve, the budgeting app.

But he is unsure whether he has made the right calls in his investing, and is keen to hear what experts have to say.

“I have an appetite for risk but I haven’t known where to start, hence I went down the peer-to-peer route,” he says.

Mr Griffiths is also a homeowner, but this has not come without its own unique challenges. He bought his home in 2020 using a scheme whereby he still owes about £30,000 to the Scottish Government.

The remainder of his outstanding five-year fixed-rate mortgage is £144,000, which he is currently paying off at a rate of £520 a month, with an interest rate of 1.99pc.

“My goal is to allow me to have a broader range of mortgage options when the deal comes to an end,” he says. “To do that, I want to pay off the £30,000 as soon as possible.”

Jason Hollands, Managing Director at Bestinvest

One of the areas I would suggest Mr Griffiths rethinks is the scale of his exposure to peer-to-peer loans. These represent a very big chunk of his overall savings and investments. In my view, some of this money might be better allocated to investments more suited to achieving his longer-term goals of mortgage reduction.

Story continues

Mr Griffiths’s stock market investments are very unbalanced in my view and risky. He has invested in three small, earlier stage, highly illiquid private companies, in two cases gaining 30pc income tax credits as these were Enterprise Investment Schemes.

While the tax relief on EIS is attractive, it is there for a reason: these are very risky types of investments where failure rates are high, where there is no secondary market and access to your capital will ultimately be dependent on a future purchase of these businesses.

In my view EIS should only be considered by investors with substantial, diversified portfolios of mainstream investments who are already fully maximising Isa and pension allowances.

There is an inherent degree of uncertainty around the true value of unlisted companies and many early-stage businesses, particularly in areas like tech and fintech that may have hoped to achieve stellar valuations a couple of years ago but which are going to really struggle in a world of rising financing costs.

Mr Griffiths has very little in publicly quoted investments outside of his pensions – shareholdings in Tesco and Sainsbury’s, as well as Natwest – which as an investment portfolio is too narrow an approach.

He should consider opportunities to sell these before the annual capital gains exemption is cut from £6,000 this tax year to £3,000 in April 2024 and use the proceeds to invest in an Isa where future returns will be tax free.

In doing this I would encourage him to reinvest in funds which provide global diversification rather than a narrow handful of stocks.

His pensions are built around low-cost passive funds that track various markets, an approach he could replicate within an Isa via low-cost options like the Fidelity Index World fund, or alternatively high-quality stock picking funds like GuardCap Global Equity and Fiera Atlas Global Companies could add some punch.

Mark Dyason, mortgage broker at Edinburgh Mortgage

When Mr Griffiths bought his property he benefited from a scheme where the Scottish Government put in around £25,000 to assist him in getting the property. In return they have an interest worth 9.25pc in the value of the property.

This shared equity scheme means that the higher the value of his property, the more expensive it will be for him to buy out the Scottish Government’s interest in the property. The advantage is not having any monthly payments towards this scheme and in the current market the debt is not increasing. The flip side is however that in the three years he has had the scheme, St Andrews property has appreciated by about 14pc, so he owes more now than he did originally.

This is all about priorities for Mr Griffiths. He can look to take additional borrowing out now and if taken on a two-year fix or tracker, this would tie in with his existing deals end date. He can use this to buy out the Scottish Government's equity stake, however it increases his outgoings. His eventual decision will be influenced by balancing his desire to own the property in his name only versus a feel for how property prices would go over the next two years.

There is little value in looking for a full remortgage at this point because Mr Griffiths has a rate of 1.99pc on the mortgage, about 1.5 percentage points better than the best in the market now and would have to pay an exit penalty in order to get out of that deal.

Mr Griffiths may choose to look at instead putting the projected extra cost of any borrowing into one of his savings pots, anticipating a flat house price market and higher returns from one of those pots. Then when his mortgage is up for renewal in 2025 he could take an advance and buy out the Scottish Government interest taking a new deal on the full amount from a choice of all lenders to get the best rate.

Mr Girffiths could also consider overpaying on his mortgage, taking advantage of most lenders accepting a 10pc of balance overpayment each year with no penalty to drive down the balance. This becomes more attractive in a higher rate environment. This overpayment can be used to shorten the term, reducing the number of remaining payments and saving significant interest.

Would you like a Telegraph Money Makeover? Here’s how to apply.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.