33-year-old restaurant to close; new one to open with ‘mom’s recipes passed down’

Early on in the pandemic, Larry and Judy Towns moved their Wichita Fish Co. from Delano to the former Rachel’s Kitchen at 818 N. Mosley where there were 36 seats instead of more than 100, in part to focus more on take-out business.

“My dad thinks the new spot will be a gold mine,” his daughter, Neeley Towns, said at the time. “There’s not near as much overhead, so we don’t have to make as much to make it there.”

It did not work out that way.

Larry Towns died in January 2022, and Judy Towns said the location hasn’t proven to be a good one for the business, and it is too much for her to run on her own.

“I’m closing the doors after 33 years.”

Her menu will live on, though.

Towns’ son, Steven Blalock, hopes to open Blalock’s Seafood Restaurant at the northwest corner of Murdock and West streets by Sept. 1.

“It’s going to be mom’s recipes passed down,” he said. “There’s nothing comparable to mom’s food.”

Blalock used to cook at the restaurant years ago.

“So I know the menu.”

Blalock said the building was built as a Sonic in 1973 and most recently was where Tacos TJ 664 had been before moving to the northeast corner of Ninth and West streets.

He expects to expand the menu over time.

Blalock also is pastor of Agape Love Fellowship Church and owns Agape Roofing and Construction. Because of his faith, he said, the restaurant won’t serve alcohol.

Blalock’s Seafood is separate from the Wichita Fish Co. other than the menu and the hours, which will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

“Judy’s been working 70 . . . plus hours a week ever since her husband became ill,” Blalock said. “It’s sad.”

Though Blalock said his mother is “wanting to take a break,” he knows she’ll be a regular presence at his place and help show him the ropes.

“Plan to see Judy,” he said. “She’s not going to want to stay away.”