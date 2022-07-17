33-year-old man dead after early morning stabbing on Vancouver Island

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said they responded to a report of an injured man in the downtown area at around 3 a.m., where police found a man with stab wounds. (CBC - image credit)

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man in Duncan early Saturday morning.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said they responded to a report of an injured man in the downtown area, near the corner of Kenneth and Jubilee Streets, at around 3 a.m., where police found a man with stab wounds.

The man was brought to hospital but later died from his injuries.

"Police have been able to determine that the deceased is a 33-year-old man from Duncan and efforts are now underway to notify his next of kin," Dawn Roberts with the B.C. RCMP said in a news release.

A two-block area around Kenneth and Jubilee Streets was cordoned off and Forensic Identification Services were on scene Saturday along with police to search the area for physical or digital evidence. The scene has since been cleared.

Roberts said there is no information to indicate there is danger to the public, and asked anyone who may have any information related to the incident to call VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.