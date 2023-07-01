33-year-old injured in east Fort Worth apartment complex shooting, police say

A 33-year-old man was shot and injured inside his east Fort Worth apartment early Saturday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Great Oak Road around 4 a.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a man inside one of the Tides on Post Oak apartments with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg, according to police records.

The victim told police someone had entered his apartment and shot him. He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

There are no suspects in custody, and officers could not locate any witnesses at the scene of the shooting, according to police records.