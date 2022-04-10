33-year-old dies from injuries following shooting in South Surrey

·1 min read
Homicide investigators say 33-year-old David Goldstein of White Rock, B.C., died of injuries on Saturday, April 9 following a shooting at a residence in South Surrey on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (IHIT - image credit)
Homicide investigators say 33-year-old David Goldstein of White Rock, B.C., died of injuries on Saturday, April 9 following a shooting at a residence in South Surrey on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (IHIT - image credit)

Police say a White Rock man shot in a residence in South Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday has died of his injuries.

Investigators say the shooting death of David Goldstein, 33, was not random or linked to gang violence.

He was discovered with critical injuries in a home at 24 Avenue and 152A Street around 1:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, April 6, following reports of shots fired.

Goldstein was taken to hospital for treatment. On Saturday, investigators said he had died.

Ben Nelms/CBC
Ben Nelms/CBC

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) continues to work on the case with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the B.C. Coroners Service.

'We ask Mr. Goldstein's associates to come forward'

IHIT is looking to speak to anyone who knew David Goldstein or what was happening in the residence at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are also gathering surveillance video or dash-cam footage from the area of 24 Avenue and 152A Street on April 6 at around 1:30 a.m.

"We are looking to establish a timeline of events," said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT in a release. "We ask Mr. Goldstein's associates to come forward and provide information key to this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

