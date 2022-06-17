The 40 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $20
This weekend, there are so many other tech sales happening at our favorite retailers. Right now, stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target have the best tech deals covering all of the major categories shoppers are searching for.
With everything from Apple and Amazon devices to best-selling headphones, laptops and streaming devices, this weekend is the best time to shop for quality tech.
To make your shopping experience easier, we've broken down the 40 best tech deals we could find into four categories:
Limited Amazon Device Deals
Home Tech Deals
Headphone Deals
Computer, Tablet and Camera Deals
Proving how worthwhile these sales are, prices start as low as $20! If you're looking for a customer and editor-recommended multi-outlet surge protector with USB charging ports, this one from Huntkey is 50% off, bringing its price down to just $19.99. Also, with open-window season coming up, now's the best time to snag the best-selling electric Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for just $45.
Now is also the best time to snag an iPad for less. Both the 2020 iPad Air and the 2021 iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon.
Speaking of Amazon, just in time for Father's Day, some of the store's in-house tech best sellers are on super sale for as low as $25, including the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Fire 7 Tablet and more.
Check out all of the best tech deals this weekend below. Keep in mind that these deals are available only for a limited time, so shop now before the prices revert.
Best Limited Amazon Device Deals
Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (Orig. $39.99)
Fire 7 Tablet, $39.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 Release) Smart Speaker With Alexa, $24.99 (Orig. $39.99)
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $34.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Ring Video Doorbell (Wired), $51.99 (Orig. $64.99)
Kindle With Built-In Front Light, $59.99 (Orig. $89.99)
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release), $49.99 (Orig. $84.99)
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus With Motion-Activated 1080p HD Video, $164.99 (Orig. $199.99)
Amazon Smart Thermostat, $47.99 (Orig. $59.99)
Amazon Halo Band, $59.99 (Orig. $99.99)
Best Home Tech Deals
Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer, $45.16 (Orig. $64.99)
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar, $39.95 (Orig. $44.95)
Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame, $172.95 (Orig. $189.99)
Huntkey 6 AC Outlets Surge Protector With 3 USB Charging Ports, $19.99 (Orig. $39.99)
VIZIO D-Series 40-Inch Class 1080p Full-Array LED HD Smart TV, $199.99 (Orig. $269.99)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $730 (Orig. $899.99)
Beach Bomb IP66 Waterproof Shockproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $20.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Insignia 39-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720 Fire TV, $179.99 With Ticked Coupon (Orig. $229.99)
Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player, $99.91 (Orig. $129.99)
onn. 55-Inch Class 4k UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR, $298 (Orig. $379)
Solar Power Bank And Portable Charger, $37.99 (Orig. $59.99)
Best Headphone Deals
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds With Wireless Charging Case, $25.98 (Orig. $39.99)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $98 (Orig. $179.99)
JBL LIVE 300, Premium True Wireless Headphones, $54.95 (Orig. $149.95)
JBL Endurance Peak Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds With Charging Case, $51.99 (Orig. $199.99)
Apple AirPods Pro, $174.99 (Orig. $249)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129.95 (Orig. $199.95)
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $79.95 (Orig. $99.95)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen), $99.99 (Orig. $159)
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones With Quick Charge Battery Bank, $278 (Orig. $489.99)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $199.95 (Orig. $249.95)
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, $329 (Orig. $399)
Apple AirPods Max, $429 (Orig. $549)
Best Computer and Tablet Deals
ASUS Laptop L210 11.6-Inch Ultra Thin, $177.99 (Orig. $239.99)
Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-Inch, $109 (Orig. $229)
2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch), $559 (Orig. $599)
2021 Apple iPad Mini, $381.07 (Orig. $499)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (256GB), $775 (Orig. $929.99)
HP Chromebook x360 13-Inch HD Touchscreen Laptop, $255 (Orig. $419.99)
Acer 315 15.6-Inch Celeron Chromebook with Protective Sleeve, $176.85 (Orig. $216)
