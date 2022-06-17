The 40 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $20

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This weekend, there are so many other tech sales happening at our favorite retailers. Right now, stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target have the best tech deals covering all of the major categories shoppers are searching for.

With everything from Apple and Amazon devices to best-selling headphones, laptops and streaming devices, this weekend is the best time to shop for quality tech.

To make your shopping experience easier, we've broken down the 40 best tech deals we could find into four categories:

Limited Amazon Device Deals

Home Tech Deals

Headphone Deals

Computer, Tablet and Camera Deals

Proving how worthwhile these sales are, prices start as low as $20! If you're looking for a customer and editor-recommended multi-outlet surge protector with USB charging ports, this one from Huntkey is 50% off, bringing its price down to just $19.99. Also, with open-window season coming up, now's the best time to snag the best-selling electric Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for just $45.

Now is also the best time to snag an iPad for less. Both the 2020 iPad Air and the 2021 iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon.

Speaking of Amazon, just in time for Father's Day, some of the store's in-house tech best sellers are on super sale for as low as $25, including the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Fire 7 Tablet and more.

Check out all of the best tech deals this weekend below. Keep in mind that these deals are available only for a limited time, so shop now before the prices revert.

Best Limited Amazon Device Deals

Credit: Amazon

Story continues

Best Home Tech Deals

Credit: Target, Amazon

Best Headphone Deals

Best Computer and Tablet Deals

Credit: Amazon, Walmart

