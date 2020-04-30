The 33 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in April

Including a candle that goes a long way toward enhancing a home workspace and hand soap and sanitizer that are actually in stock.

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Like so much of the world's population, team Fashionista is closing out another month spent social-distancing, riding a rollercoaster of emotions but feeling fortunate to be able to do our work remotely. The past four weeks have been anything but ordinary, but one thing that's helped to ground us and find a bit of calm amidst the chaos and uncertainty has been our beauty routines. Throughout April, we discovered beauty, wellness and home fragrance finds that brought us a tiny sense of normalcy — and maybe even a bit of serenity.

This month's picks? A candle that goes a long way toward enhancing a home workspace, a slew of skin-brightening serums and treatments, several hair-saving products we're loving right now and hand soap and sanitizer that are actually in stock. Read on to see (and shop!) them all.

Beautycounter Counter+ All Bright Vitamin C Serum, $79, available here: "I've only been using this natural vitamin C serum for a few weeks, but I've been really impressed by how simultaneously gentle and effective it is. My dark spots and overall skin tone are a bit brighter — a real feat during social isolation — and I haven't experienced any irritation, though I've been incorporating it into my routine slowly, only using it every third day." —Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, $22, available here: "Summer Fridays ventured into a new category this month (lip care!) and I'm really impressed by the result. The brand's 'lip mask' — which is essentially a thick, ultra-coddling lip balm — blankets lips in a super-moisturizing blend of shea and murmuru seed butters to lend incredible softness and suppleness. Plus, it has a dreamy vanilla scent and doesn't rely on lanolin or beeswax, making it a completely vegan (and pretty groundbreaking) formula." —Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director

