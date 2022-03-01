New 32bit D/A Converter IC for Hi-Fi Audio Equipment

ROHM Semiconductor
·3 min read

ROHM now offers a DAC chip lineup for high-end audio

ROHM's New DAC Chip Lineup

Supports playback of high-resolution sound sources in high-fidelity audio equipment
ROHM DAC Chip Lineup for Hi-Fi Audio Equipment

Original sound quality design technology ensures natural, flat sound
Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced that it has developed a new digital-to-analog converter IC (DAC), BD34352EKV, and corresponding evaluation board, BD34352EKV-EVK-001, supporting playback of high-resolution sound sources in high-fidelity audio equipment. Designed to maximally extract and convert high resolution digital audio data to analog audio signals, audio DAC chips are one of the most important components for determining the quality in audio equipment.

Leveraging 50 years of expertise in developing audio ICs has allowed ROHM to establish ‘sound quality design technology’ capable of extracting the full amount of information from sound sources and offer products that deliver superior sound quality, including sound processor and power management ICs. Among these is the BD34301EKV, the flagship DAC chip of ROHM’s MUS-IC™ series which has been highly evaluated for its sound quality since its release in February 2021. The BD34301EKV continues to see worldwide adoption; however, to meet the growing demand from manufacturers for a DAC chip that can be used in a wider range of audio equipment, ROHM developed the BD34352EKV.

The new BD34352EKV DAC chip is specially tuned to powerfully express the energy of sound sources while maintaining the natural flat sound characteristics of ROHM’s DAC chip design concept. At the same time, an advanced digital filter is included – the same as used for the BD34301EKV. This leads to superior numerical performance (S/N ratio: 126dB, THD+N: -112dB) of the DAC chip, making it ideal for high-end audio equipment. In addition, the BD34352EKV features pin compatibility with the BD34301EKV. It has the same customizable filter as the BD34301EKV. This enables different sound quality tunings for each audio device, reducing development load while contributing to the creation of ideal sound sought by audio manufacturers.

DAC Chip BD34352EKV Availability

  • Pricing: $16/unit (samples, excluding tax)

  • Availability: Now (samples and mass production)

Evaluation Board Information

  • Sales Launch Date: February 2022

  • Evaluation Board Part No: BD34352EKV-EVK-001

  • Online Distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell

  • Support Page:

https://www.rohm.com/products/audio-video/audio-converters/audio-dacs/bd34352ekv-product#evaluationBoard

MUS-IC: ROHM’s Highest Grade of Audio ICs
Created by combining the ‘sound quality design technology’ with ROHM’s company mission of ‘quality first’, ‘vertically integrated production system’, and ‘contribution to the musical culture’, MUS-IC (official name: ROHM Musical Device ‘MUS-IC’) is an audio device brand that represents the ultimate IC solutions developed by ROHM’s team of experienced and dedicated engineers.

For more information, please visit ROHM’s Musical Device ‘MUS-IC’ web page: https://www.rohm.com/mus-ic/

* MUS-IC™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

ROHM’s Contribution to Music Culture
ROHM has contributed to popularizing and developing music cultures centering on classic music for more than 30 years with the “Rohm Music Foundation”. As for scholarship assistance, ROHM supported 507 young musicians through November 2021. "Rohm Music Friends" are active around the world, have won prizes in international competitions, and served as principal orchestra players.

ROHM also organizes the “Kyoto International Music Students Festival” to promote international exchange among young musicians and the “ROHM Music Seminar” to foster professional musicians. The company also offers financial support for music-related performances, research and more. In addition, ROHM hosts and cooperates for concerts and operas, supporting the comprehensive theatre “ROHM Theatre Kyoto” representing Japan.

For more information, visit www.rohm.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Travis Moench ROHM Semiconductor 858.625.3600 tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications 720.295.0260 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com


